What Does a Personal Injury Lawyer Do?

Jun. 22, 2022
What Does a Personal Injury Lawyer Do?

Jun. 22, 2022
We are sharing “What Does a Personal Injury Lawyer Do?” for help. Have you or a loved one been injured because of the carelessness of someone else, and thinking of personal injury attorney advice in Cary and the surrounding area? Paul Robinson Law Firm is a well-known name of personal injury lawyer in Cary NC. Our personal injury attorney follows important steps to protect your rights. They can fight with insurance companies or their lawyers who have pressured you to settle for as minimum compensation as possible. Our lawyer can help you navigate the legal system, make sure your rights are protected and get max compensation. For a free consultation and Cary NC Personal Injury Lawyer advice, call us at 919-438-0065 or visit us at https://paulrobinsonlaw.com/cary/.

  1. 1. When you’re seriously injured in an accident, you need a personal injury lawyer to handle your claim. However, most people do not know, what exactly does a personal injury lawyer do? They just know, that if you are hurt in a car accident, a personal injury lawyer can help you get compensation for your injuries. But the attorneys at Paul Robinson Law LLC cover several practice areas that fall under personal injury law. I n t r o d u c t i o n
  2. 2. A Personal Injury Lawyer Can Protect You When you are hurt in a fall or an auto accident, by a defective product, or due to some other occurrence, you need to concentrate on your recovery. As you focus on emergency medical treatment, doctors and nurses help you heal; medications and surgical interventions speed up the healing process, and therapeutic treatments are used to treat any lingering effects of the accident. At the same time, your attorney focuses on protecting your legal rights. He establishes a barrier between you and all of the people who would disrupt your peace of mind.
  3. 3. Personal Injury Attorneys Perform Complicated Jobs 1. Discussing the Accident with You and Advising You of Your Rights 2. Case Investigation and Discovery 3. Discussing Your Claim with the Insurance Companies 4. Placing Parties on Notice 5. Sending Formal Letters of Representation 6. Requesting and Reviewing Applicable Insurance Policies 7. Reviewing and Documenting Your Insurance Companies’ Subrogation Rights 8. Picking Up a Defective Product 9. Arranging for Non-Destructive Testing 10. Researching Product Defects
  4. 4. 11. Requesting Product Testing Reports 12. Analyzing Potential Legal Issues 13. Accumulating Medical Bills and Hospital Records 14. Requesting Medical Reports 15. Requesting Lost Income Information 16. Locating Medical Experts 17. Requesting Economic Projections 18. Requesting Medical Expert Evaluation 19. Confirming PIP Tort Exceptions 20. Filing a Lawsuit 21. Participating in Alternative Dispute Resolution 22. Preparing for Trial
  5. 5. What Happens if You Need to Try Your Case? If your case goes to trial, your attorney will present evidence before a judge and jury. If you request a bench trial, only a judge will hear all of the evidence in your case. Representing Clients throughout the Workers’ Compensation Process If you have suffered an on-the-job injury, your attorney will help you comply with any required reports and form submissions. If the insurance company refuses to pay your claim, he will assist you with your petition for benefits. He will also represent you at any required hearings and help you obtain any lump sum settlements to which you’re entitled.
  6. 6. Have you or a loved one been injured because of the carelessness of someone else, and thinking of personal injury attorney advice in Cary and the surrounding area? Paul Robinson Law Firm is a well-known name of personal injury lawyer in Cary NC. Our personal injury attorney follows important steps to protect your rights. They can fight with insurance companies or their lawyers who has pressured you to settle for as minimum compensation as possible. Our lawyer can help you navigate the legal system, make sure your rights are protected, and get max compensation. For a free consultation and Cary NC Personal Injury Lawyer advice, call us at 919-438-0065. Get Free consultation from Cary NC Personal Injury Lawyer
  7. 7. Paul Robinson Law Clayton Address: 200 Main Street, St 201 Clayton, NC 27520, United States Raleigh Address: 8300 Falls of Neuse Rd. St 108 Raleigh, NC 27615, United States Phone: +1 919-438-0065 Fax: +1 919-809-572 Email: info@paulrobinsonlaw.com

