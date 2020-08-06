Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Using Virtual Sets with Zoom
What is a Virtual Set
What is a Virtual Set
Ways to Use Green Screens 1. Live Video a. Virtual Background b. Remote Guest Locations c. Virtual LCD Screens 2. Forward ...
Tips from Eeuwit Klink A green screen television will show no glare like a real TV. It was built to fit on a tripod stand....
Customer Case Study: Edgar County Watchdogs The Edgar County Watchdogs are a group of concerned citizens. Their purpose is...
Customer Case Study: Julia Finney Julia is from Lake Havasu City, AZ and has a few tips from her home Green Screen Studio....
Step 1 - Install VirtualCam for OBS The VirtualCam for OBS can be found here. This plugin is supported for Windows and can...
Free Virtual Sets for All! Join the PTZOptics User Group and search for Virtual Sets. There is a free download for over 20...
Virtual sets for zoom
Virtual sets for zoom
Virtual sets for zoom
Virtual sets for zoom
Virtual sets for zoom
Virtual sets for zoom
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Virtual sets for zoom

50 views

Published on

It's time to really impress your co-workers and meeting attendees in your next Zoom session. Some of our most popular blogs and video content in recent past have been all about connecting OBS and/or vMix with Zoom. This is done using a "virtual" webcam input with Zoom, instead of a regular webcam. Once you do this, you have the full capabilities of vMix or OBS to create video production quality content inside of your Zoom meetings. Virtual Sets in particular are a great way to increase your production quality and surprise your students or co-workers with some cool sweeping zooms, and panning camera movements inside of virtual sets. But how does it all work?

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Virtual sets for zoom

  1. 1. Using Virtual Sets with Zoom
  2. 2. What is a Virtual Set
  3. 3. What is a Virtual Set
  4. 4. Ways to Use Green Screens 1. Live Video a. Virtual Background b. Remote Guest Locations c. Virtual LCD Screens 2. Forward Facing a. Chroma Key Virtual Background b. Virtual Set c. Digital Salesman 3. Video Production a. Backward Facing Video Production b. B-Roll 4. Multi-Angle Virtual Sets 5. Creative Projects
  5. 5. Tips from Eeuwit Klink A green screen television will show no glare like a real TV. It was built to fit on a tripod stand. It’s build from a MDF board with a 16:9 ratio with green screen paper attached. Around the broad Eeuwit has a black board and used a VESA mount pattern to attach the screen onto a tripod.
  6. 6. Customer Case Study: Edgar County Watchdogs The Edgar County Watchdogs are a group of concerned citizens. Their purpose is to foster accountability, truth, and transparency in our local governing bodies. This is a 25’ wide room with vaulted ceilings. After a tornado squashed away John Kraft’s 2 car garage he rebuilt it into a studio.
  7. 7. Customer Case Study: Julia Finney Julia is from Lake Havasu City, AZ and has a few tips from her home Green Screen Studio. 1. Although we painted our green screen 10' tall it can always be taller. 2. We didn't paint the floor green, instead a pale grey, now we regret it.
  8. 8. Step 1 - Install VirtualCam for OBS The VirtualCam for OBS can be found here. This plugin is supported for Windows and can be downloaded and used with your Windows OBS system. Go ahead and download the VirtualCam plugin for OBS in order to take the output of OBS and send it to other programs using a virtual webcam driver. Once installed this plugin will show up inside of Zoom as a selectable webcam. Select the OBSCam option for the webcam and all of the video you set up in OBS will come through to Zoom
  9. 9. Free Virtual Sets for All! Join the PTZOptics User Group and search for Virtual Sets. There is a free download for over 20 of our premium virtual sets.

×