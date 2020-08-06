Virtual sets for zoom

It's time to really impress your co-workers and meeting attendees in your next Zoom session. Some of our most popular blogs and video content in recent past have been all about connecting OBS and/or vMix with Zoom. This is done using a "virtual" webcam input with Zoom, instead of a regular webcam. Once you do this, you have the full capabilities of vMix or OBS to create video production quality content inside of your Zoom meetings. Virtual Sets in particular are a great way to increase your production quality and surprise your students or co-workers with some cool sweeping zooms, and panning camera movements inside of virtual sets. But how does it all work?