Video recording tools for educators

From video recordings with talking heads, to screen captures with picture-in-picture webcams, crafting educational video content can be a time-consuming process. In this book and the online course, you will learn how to create engaging videos efficiently with a variety of media sources. In essence, you will learn how to mix multiple media sources to create visually engaging content. Video recordings can be a very valuable resource for students.
As an educator, you already understand the power storytelling. For some, storytelling comes naturally, but for others it is a skill that takes practice. As you create videos, it’s important to remember that you are essentially telling educational stories that you want your students to connect with. Therefore, it’s important to understand the core storytelling process.

Published in: Education
Video recording tools for educators

  1. 1. VIDEO RECORDING TOOLS FOR TEACHERS
  2. 2. TYPES OF MEDIA B-Roll Capture Video with your phone Webcam Video Recordings Voice Overs Pictures Screen Capture Capture online information, presentations, website tours
  3. 3. TYPES OF VIDEO RECORDINGS Talking Head Screen Capture with webcam Post Production (Easy, but time consuming) Live Production (Harder, but huge time saver)
  4. 4. ESSENTIAL VIDEO MAKING TOOLS 4 5 6 1 2 3 Smartphone/Camera Computer Webcam Screen Capture Software Video Editing Software Live Production Software
  5. 5. EZVID Ezvid is a 100% free video creation tool that allows you to capture everything that appears on your computer screen. It also allows you to edit your recorded videos by splitting your recordings, inserting text and audio, controlling the speed and even drawing directly on your screen.
  6. 6. BLUEBERRY FLASHBACK EXPRESS RECORDER This recorder just, like other screencast tools, enables you to capture your screen while recording yourself through a webcam.
  7. 7. SCREENR Screenr is a web-based screen recorder. Yes, you read it right. It’s web-based so that means, you wouldn’t have to install it on your computer but it requires Java to run. Screenr allows you to easily capture your screen by logging on to their website, clicking on the record button and keeping it open while you are capturing your screen activity.
  8. 8. OBS (OPEN BROADCASTER SOFTWARE) A totally free, easy to use video recording software

