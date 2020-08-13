Video recording tools for educators

From video recordings with talking heads, to screen captures with picture-in-picture webcams, crafting educational video content can be a time-consuming process. In this book and the online course, you will learn how to create engaging videos efficiently with a variety of media sources. In essence, you will learn how to mix multiple media sources to create visually engaging content. Video recordings can be a very valuable resource for students.

As an educator, you already understand the power storytelling. For some, storytelling comes naturally, but for others it is a skill that takes practice. As you create videos, it’s important to remember that you are essentially telling educational stories that you want your students to connect with. Therefore, it’s important to understand the core storytelling process.

