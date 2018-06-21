Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PTZOptics IP Controllers Designed for PC, Mac and OBS (open broadcaster software) Control up to 8 cameras with advanced fe...
Available For These Platforms PC, Mac & OBS PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com
PC Installation Windows 7, 8 or 10 x64 PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com Unzip the ...
Mac Installation Mac OS 10 High Sierra or later PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com 1...
OBS Installation Windows 7, 8, or 10 64bit - OBS 21.1 or later PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | ...
OBS Installation Windows 10 64bit - OBS 21.1 or later PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics...
App Features Connecting your cameras PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com Setup your c...
App View Options Compact, Advanced & Preview PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com At t...
Video Preview RTSP Video Preview Options PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com The Prev...
App Features Exposure modes PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com The PTZOptics cameras...
App Features Image Modes PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com You can also adjust your...
High Resolution Monitors Windows Adjustments for High Resolution Monitors PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 1...
Download this app PTZOptics.com/Apps PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com The latest v...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PTZOptics PTZ Camera Applications

35 views

Published on

Here's how you can use the PC, Mac and OBS PTZ Camera Apps from PTZOptics

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PTZOptics PTZ Camera Applications

  1. 1. PTZOptics IP Controllers Designed for PC, Mac and OBS (open broadcaster software) Control up to 8 cameras with advanced features for video production and conferencing applications PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com
  2. 2. Available For These Platforms PC, Mac & OBS PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com
  3. 3. PC Installation Windows 7, 8 or 10 x64 PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com Unzip the program and put into your preferred program folder. To launch the app simply open “PTZOpticsQT.exe”.
  4. 4. Mac Installation Mac OS 10 High Sierra or later PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com 1.Unzip files 2.Copy PTZOpticsQT.app to anywhere you want. 3.Copy obs-ptzcontroller to Users 4.Start and enjoy program!
  5. 5. OBS Installation Windows 7, 8, or 10 64bit - OBS 21.1 or later PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com Unzip application and put onto your computer. Copy all files except the readme into Main (C:) > Program Files (x86) > obs- studio > obs-plugins > 64bit Continue in Administrator Mode.
  6. 6. OBS Installation Windows 10 64bit - OBS 21.1 or later PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com Open OBS 21.1 or later. Open PTZ controller from “Tools” dropdown menu. This will open the camera controller.
  7. 7. App Features Connecting your cameras PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com Setup your cameras in the settings area. Start by naming each camera and entering the IP addresses.
  8. 8. App View Options Compact, Advanced & Preview PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com At the top of your application there is a “View” tab. You can use this tab to choose the view you would like. Select between Compact View or Advanced View. You can also choose to see the status bar. Under Window you can also choose to open up the preview window (Windows Version Only).
  9. 9. Video Preview RTSP Video Preview Options PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com The Preview Option provides an easy way to view your cameras. By default the cameras will be previewed in Stream 2 which is (SD). Click Stream 1 for (HD). You can click the Snap button to snap preview to the controls or un-snap to scale window into Full Screen.
  10. 10. App Features Exposure modes PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com The PTZOptics cameras offer multiple exposure modes for improving the camera image. Keep in mind that not some settings may be fixed in various exposure modes. Below is a list of functions based on exposure modes. Auto - IRIS, SHUTTER and BRIGHT are all DEactivated Manual - IRIS and SHUTTER are activated, BRIGHT is DEactivated SAE - SHUTTER is activated, IRIS and BRIGHT are DEactivated AAE - IRIS is activated, SHUTTER and BRIGHT are DEactivated Bright - BRIGHT is activated, IRIS and SHUTTER are DEactivted
  11. 11. App Features Image Modes PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com You can also adjust your cameras image with slider bars for Luminance, Contrast and Hue. You can set up to 9 presets per camera. To set a preset, make sure you have the “preset” radio button enabled and type in the name into the text box. Then click the preset. Once you have named a preset you can use the “recall” radio button to recall presets.
  12. 12. High Resolution Monitors Windows Adjustments for High Resolution Monitors PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com We have done our best to have these apps display properly on high resolutions monitors. Tip: In Windows you can right click the app and select properties. You can then select compatibility and change the DPI settings on individual apps to enlarge buttons and scaling.
  13. 13. Download this app PTZOptics.com/Apps PTZOptics | 152 Robbins Rd | Downingtown, PA | 19335 USA | PTZOptics.com The latest version of these applications will always be available for download at the following locations. https://ptzoptics.com/apps

×