Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell SEO AUDIT
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell SEO AUDIT Internal Linking to 404
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell Links to images that a 404
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell Internal Linking to 301
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell SEO AUDIT Linking to Development area And HTTP
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell SEO AUDIT No follow on Internal Links
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell SEO AUDIT Sitemaps Not Valid
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell Page Speed
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell Serve Scaled images
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell Image compression
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell
Paul Lovell @_PaulLovell Summary 1. Fix internal linking problems 404/301 2. Look at Page Speed 3. Image Compression and S...
Semrush SEO Surgery APAC #2.1

13 views

Published on

SEO Surgery APAC (Australia, Asia & Pacific), is a one hour webinar, where we do “Live SEO Check” to see how your website is performing, and how it can be improved. We bring together the best SEO professionals from around the world for the benefit of Australia and APAC and run through 3 selected websites, bringing up issues and insights.

By picking up ideas from our experts, this can also be a good learning exercise for you. SEO is a very broad field, and we aim to highlight the most important issues and enlightening insights.
Paul Lovell: specializes in international SEO, SEM, SEO, and PPC. He is well known for growth hacking and log analysis.

Sona Bulgadaryan: She is an SEO analyst at Agile SEO (Israel) and a volunteer in Help Armenian Children NGO. She is also a blogger and specialist in reputation management.

Dejan Mladenovski: He is an SEO specialist at Prosperity Media, he focusses on technically and in-depth SEO, and authority link acquisition. He also runs Sydney's authority urban development website called Build Sydney.

Hosted by Peter Mead

Semrush SEO Surgery APAC #2.1

×