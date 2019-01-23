Semrush SEO Surgery APAC #2.1

SEO Surgery APAC (Australia, Asia & Pacific), is a one hour webinar, where we do “Live SEO Check” to see how your website is performing, and how it can be improved. We bring together the best SEO professionals from around the world for the benefit of Australia and APAC and run through 3 selected websites, bringing up issues and insights.



By picking up ideas from our experts, this can also be a good learning exercise for you. SEO is a very broad field, and we aim to highlight the most important issues and enlightening insights.

Paul Lovell: specializes in international SEO, SEM, SEO, and PPC. He is well known for growth hacking and log analysis.



Sona Bulgadaryan: She is an SEO analyst at Agile SEO (Israel) and a volunteer in Help Armenian Children NGO. She is also a blogger and specialist in reputation management.



Dejan Mladenovski: He is an SEO specialist at Prosperity Media, he focusses on technically and in-depth SEO, and authority link acquisition. He also runs Sydney's authority urban development website called Build Sydney.



Hosted by Peter Mead