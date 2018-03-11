Successfully reported this slideshow.
AFEX Customer Case Study South Boat Sales – AFEXDirect Client
[CASE STUDY] Challenges with Currency Fluctuations

Managing Director of South Boat Sales says "I wouldn’t even think about trying to manage currency myself - it is a complex and technical job."

[CASE STUDY] Challenges with Currency Fluctuations

  1. 1. AFEX Customer Case Study South Boat Sales – AFEXDirect Client
  2. 2. PAGE 2 Case study What does your company do? What countries do you trade with/what currencies do you trade in? What is your typical monthly currency volumes in AUD? Company background 38 South Boat Sales is a supplier of new and second-hand boats, with offices in Melbourne, Adelaide and the Gippsland Lakes. Originally established as VicSail Melbourne, the business is one of the longest established yacht and power boat brokers in Australia, trading in leading brands including Jeanneau and Glastron. In 2012 the business was taken over by former multiple Moth World Champion and twice ISAF World Sailor of the Year finalist Rohan Veal. He changed the name of the business to 38 South Boat Sales to reflect the latitude that is synonymous with the heart of boating in Victoria. Company name: South Boat Sales Contact name: Rohan Veal Job title: Managing Director Mostly Euro Some US dollar as well We trade around AU$400,000 a month on average Page 2
  3. 3. Case study Why do you need to manage currency risks? We need to manage currency risks because we order many of our boats from Europe and the US. What is your biggest challenge when it comes to receiving international payments and currency risk management? The biggest challenge is the fluctuation in the currency – the Australian dollar can be quite volatile. If we order a boat for a customer and we have locked in a contract then it is not an issue. However, there could be a situation where we have not locked in a currency and I think the dollar is going to go up and it actually goes down. This is a major business risk - we could lose a lot from that. Are there any examples of how currency risks have negatively affected your business in the past? There was one instance before we started working with AFEX where we were using another foreign exchange company to purchase some staging platforms from China. Someone hacked the supplier’s email and modified quotes and invoices from that supplier, instructing us to make payments into a bank account in Malaysia. It was a case of fraud and we lost quite a few thousand dollars from that transaction. Was there a specific reason that made you look to use a third party to manage your currency risks? I wouldn’t even think about trying to manage currency myself - it is a complex and technical job. “THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE IS THE FLUCTUATION IN THE CURRENCY.” Page 3
  4. 4. Case study How do you use AFEX to manage your currency exposure and payments? We use their global online payments system, as well as spot transactions and forward contracts, which allow us to lock in an exchange rate for the purchase of a currency at a later date. What made you choose AFEX? When I bought the business there was an account already created with AFEX, so I continued on with that relationship as I was happy with the service. I do get approached by other foreign exchange companies frequently but prefer to stick with AFEX. I have worked with other businesses but have found their online systems to be complicated and have had multiple issues with their staff not getting back to me or not doing payments in a timely way. I like AFEX’s online functionality and appreciate the personal service and attention to detail that they offer. AFEX Direct, Spot and Flex Forward What products/solutions do you use? Page 4 Preferable products and solutions. “AFEXDIRECT, SPOT AND FLEX FORWARD”
  5. 5. Case study Can you give a specific example of how you have used AFEX to manage international currency exposure? We do major transactions at least once a week and sometimes several times a week, totalling a few hundred thousand dollars up to millions of dollars. What is the single biggest reason you would recommend our service offering? The online payments system, AFEX Direct, is nice and simple and easy to use. Also the staff are great – they get back to us quickly and are always good to deal with. Page 5
