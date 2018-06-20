Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
In 3 steps to continuous improvement with Logresult Digital platform for continuous improvement in supply chain and operat...
In 3 steps to Continuous Improvement 2 Logresult helps you to start, manage and drive continuous improvement culture in yo...
Welcome to Logresult 3 The dashboard tells you in one glance what the performance is overall and on your KPI areas, how ma...
Step 1- Performance 4 The performance module informs you about the score on KPI’s. First priority: quality, second: produc...
Step 1- Performance 5 Each KPI can be shown on weekly level
Step 2- Benchmarking 6 Logresult offers an extensive operational benchmarking methodology.You can use this to compare your...
Step 3- Projects 7 After you know the performance and you have done your benchmarking, now the improvement starts. Enter y...
Step 3- Project ideas 8 Enter your idea, so that later, you can choose to start a project
Step 3- Project results 9 The results (realized cost savings) are followed per location, area of saving and per year.
Step 3- Project management 10 The projects are followed up with a pragmatic project management tool
Contact us paul@logresult.com www.logresult.com 11
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

In 3 steps to Continuous Improvement in Supply Chain

17 views

Published on

An introduction to Logresult - the digital platform that supports your journey to continuous improvement in supply chain

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

In 3 steps to Continuous Improvement in Supply Chain

  1. 1. In 3 steps to continuous improvement with Logresult Digital platform for continuous improvement in supply chain and operations
  2. 2. In 3 steps to Continuous Improvement 2 Logresult helps you to start, manage and drive continuous improvement culture in your supply chain and operations environment. Have a look at these 11 pages to find out how it works in 3 steps Measure and report KPIs Benchmarking Run Projects
  3. 3. Welcome to Logresult 3 The dashboard tells you in one glance what the performance is overall and on your KPI areas, how many continuous improvement projects are running, how many idea are gathered and what the potential improvement is.
  4. 4. Step 1- Performance 4 The performance module informs you about the score on KPI’s. First priority: quality, second: productivity We define together with the users the best possible KPI’s. Logresult has a library of 60 KPIs, but we can add as many customized KPIs as you like and we can support the selection of KPI’s based on many years of experience.
  5. 5. Step 1- Performance 5 Each KPI can be shown on weekly level
  6. 6. Step 2- Benchmarking 6 Logresult offers an extensive operational benchmarking methodology.You can use this to compare your network, of a single operational to a industry standard.This benchmark will bring you an enormous amount of ideas to improve your operation.
  7. 7. Step 3- Projects 7 After you know the performance and you have done your benchmarking, now the improvement starts. Enter your ideas and projects and manage them in the project module.
  8. 8. Step 3- Project ideas 8 Enter your idea, so that later, you can choose to start a project
  9. 9. Step 3- Project results 9 The results (realized cost savings) are followed per location, area of saving and per year.
  10. 10. Step 3- Project management 10 The projects are followed up with a pragmatic project management tool
  11. 11. Contact us paul@logresult.com www.logresult.com 11

×