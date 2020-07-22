Successfully reported this slideshow.
Backlinks are important for SEO because they signify trust and confidence from one site to another. Backlinks to your website will tell Google that others are vouching for your content. If your content is worth linking to, then your website is also worthy of a top spot on the SERPs.

Learn more tips about backlink building and improve your online presence!
https://advdms.com/blog/how-to-build-more-backlinks-to-your-website

Published in: Marketing
How to Drive More Backlinks to Your Website

  1. 1. How to Drive More Backlinks to Your Website B L O G | A D V A N C E D D I G I T A L M E D I A S E R V I C E S https://advdms.com
  2. 2. Whenitcomesto traditionallink-building, therearequiteafew strategiesthatmost companieswilluse.While guestpostingisthemost popular,therearemany otheroptionsonhowto buildbacklinksthatwill helpyourcontentflourish andgrow.Whatarethebest actionstohelpdrivemore backlinkstoyoursite?
  3. 3. BloggerReviews Giveawaysomethingin exchangeforareview. Offerafreesoftware download,afreeproduct, orafreeservice.
  4. 4. Offersomethingthatyour currentcustomersand futurecustomerswould findgreatvaluein.This willencourageyour customerstowrite reviewsaboutyouand yourbrandwithalink backtoyoursite.
  5. 5. Testimonials Anothereffective techniquetotryfor backlinkbuildingisthe useoftestimonials. Makealistofallthe servicesandproducts thatyouhaveusedover thepastyear.Visittheir websitesandseeifthey haveatestimonialpage.
  6. 6. Iftheydo,contactthem anddirectthemtoyoursite toreadoverthereviewyou postedabouttheirproduct, brand,orservice.Letthem knowthattheyhaveyour permissiontoincludeyour testimonialontheirpage withalinkbacktothe testimonialonyoursite.
  7. 7. ReclaimLinks Lookforsitesthatmention yourbrand,products,or servicesandseeiftheyhave linkedbacktoyou. Ifthey haven’tdoneso,thendrop themaquickemailasking themtopleaseprovidea linkbacktoyoursite.
  8. 8. WebsiteDirectories Withtherightknowledge andexpertise,building linksiseasywithwebsite directories.Createa uniquedescriptionfor yoursiteandsubmitit toasmanywebsite directoriesasyoucan.
  9. 9. Thisisagreatwaytodrive backlinkstoyourwebsite. Thisprovidesyouwith evenmoreexposureon theinternetandgreatly helpstoimproveyour searchengine optimization(SEO).
  10. 10. Approvalforyoursite submissiondoestake time,butitisdefinitely worthitbecauseofthe increasedexposureitwill generate.Pleasereadthe submissionrulesforeach websitedirectoryyou submitto;failuretodoso couldgetyoursitedenied.
  11. 11. BlogDirectories It’simportanttoknow howtogetbacklinksfrom blogdirectories,also calledblogaggregators. You’llneedtocreatea 100%uniquedescription foryourblogandsubmit ittoasmanyblog directoriesasyoucan.
  12. 12. Thisisagreatwayto drivebacklinkstoyour blogaswellasyour website.Thisprovides youwithevenmore exposureontheinternet andimprovesyoursearch engineoptimization (SEO).Approvalofyour blog,likeyourwebsite submission,maytake sometime.
  13. 13. SocialMediaGuest Poster Doanadvancedsearchon socialmedia,likeTwitter. Searchforthingslike “Yourproduct+author”or “yourservices+article”or “yourbrand+guestpost” or“yourcompany+write forus.”
  14. 14. Onceyoureturnsome resultstoyourquery,look themoverandseewhich bloggerswritewelland createengagingposts. Decidewhichonesare moresuitableforyouand toyourbrand.Once you’vemadeyourchoices, createatop-qualityguest postingpitchtorecruit someguestbloggerson yourownblogandvarious socialmediaoutlets.
  15. 15. Infographics Infographicsarean effectivewaytobringdata tolife.Theytransform complexinformationinto graphicsthatareboth visuallyappealingand easytograsp.
  16. 16. Itisacollectionofcharts, images,andabitoftext thatgivesaneasily understandableoverview ofatopic.Infographicshelp tobuildbrandawareness, boostengagement,and areacreativewaytodrive backlinks.
  17. 17. Inconclusion,byapplying thesestrategies,youcandrive backlinkstoyoursiteand increasesitetraffic.Keep trackofeachinitiativeby usingananalyticsprogram, suchasGoogleAnalytics.
  18. 18. Thiswillhelptokeepyou appraisedonyourmost effectiveresourcesand whatavenuesyouneedto strengthen.Capitalizeon allopportunitiesandyour businesswillgrow.
  19. 19. AtAdvancedDigitalMedia Services,wespecializein executingthelatest SEO strategies foranybusiness, whichincludesbacklink building.Letourteam handlealltheworkforyou soyoucanfocusonwhat youdobest!
  info@advdms.com EMAIL ADDRESS (877)237-6969 PHONE NUMBER https://advdms.com/blog CLICK BELOW TO VISIT OUR BLOG:

