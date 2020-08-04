Successfully reported this slideshow.
Keyword research is among the most important SEO factors, along with link building and content marketing. The main difference between a page that has higher organic searches and those that get none is in the keywords that they use. Doing comprehensive SEO keyword research, with the help of professionals, can help you rank well in search engines for specific topics.

Read on to learn more.
https://advdms.com/blog/how-to-do-keyword-research-for-seo

How to Do Keyword Research for SEO?

  1. 1. How to Do Keyword Research for SEO? B L O G | A D V A N C E D D I G I T A L M E D I A S E R V I C E S https://advdms.com
  2. 2. SearchEngine Optimizationisavital stepwhencreatinga websitethatyouwant searchenginesaswell asvisitorstofind.
  3. 3. WhatIsSEOKeyword Research? SEOkeywordresearch isanimportant marketingtaskthat involvesknowing popularwordsand phrasesthatpeopleuse insearchengines.
  4. 4. Itgivesbusinessowners amuchbetter understandingofthe demandforaspecific keywordandhow difficultthecompetition willbetorankforit organically.Thisoffers somedirectiontoyour overallmarketingand SEOefforts.
  5. 5. SEOkeywordresearch isnotjustabout checkinghowmany searchesaparticular wordhas;itisalso aboutexploringother languagesorphrases peopleusetoresearch thissametopicoridea.
  6. 6. Havingsaidthat, researchingfor keywordsisalsoa majorfacetofcontent marketing,asitcan giveyouideasforyour nextblogpost.WhyDo SEOKeyword Research?
  7. 7. Keywordsarereadbythe searchenginesandare usedtohelpidentify whatyoursiteand/or blogpostsareabout. Searchengineswill recognizewhatwords andphrasesaremost widelysearchedbyusers.
  8. 8. They,inturn,usethese wordsandphrasesto giveawebsitetheir rank.Toincreaseyour rank,makesureyou optimizeyourwebsite articleswithkeywords populartoyourtopic. Havingtheproper keywordsmakesyour contenteasiertobe foundbyusers.
  9. 9. Youdon’tjustmakeup keywordsorusewhat youthinkmaybea popularwordorphrase. Itisveryimportantthat youdotheproperSEO keywordresearchtofind thebestresultforthe contentonyourwebsite.
  10. 10. HowtoDoKeyword ResearchforSEO Theprocessstartswith anideaorhead keyword,whichisalso knownasa“seed.”This cancomefromyour ownknowledge, forums,orproducts andservicesyouoffer.
  11. 11. Afterbuildingagood list,youwanttoknow howpopulareach keywordisandhow difficultitwillbetorank fortheminGoogleand othersearchengines. Thisiswherethebest keywordresearchtool comesinhandy.
  12. 12. Thereareseveraloptions tochoosefrom, includingSEMrush, KeywordExplorer,and more.Byenteringaseed intothesetools,youwill seehowpopularthe keywordorphraseisand thepossiblecompetition.
  13. 13. Theseseedtermsdonot justgiveyousearch volume;theyalso provideyourelated keywordsuggestionsthat youmaynothave thoughtofyet.Asimple seedwordcangiveyoua handfulofotherhigh- rankingkeywordsand phrases,whichcanallbe helpfulinhelpingyou rankinyournextposts.
  14. 14. OtherKeywordResearch Tips Thereisalsoadifference betweenshort-tailkeywords andlong-tailkeywords. Short-tailkeywordsare threewordsorless,aphrase thatpopsintoyourhead whenyouthinkofdoinga generalsearch,suchas“ski rentals,”“pizza,”or “diamondring.”Youwill turnupmanyresultsanda verybroadsearch.
  15. 15. Long-tailkeywordsare morespecifictoyour niche,suchas“juniorski rentalsinVail.” Dependingonvarious factorsofyourwebsite, includingitsageandyour niche,youwouldneedto knowwhatcombination ofshortandlong-tail keywordswouldwork bestforyou.
  16. 16. PageURL PageTitle ArticleTitle MetaTags BodyContent ImageAltTags AnchorLinks Onceyouhavetheproper keywords,youwillwantto puttheminseveralplaces onyourwebsitewithout overdoingit.Youcan reflectkeywordsin:
  17. 17. Again,therearea numberofonline resourcestodothe research,whereyoucan getagoodlistofhigh- rankingkeywordresults, butifyouhavethe resources,youmayalso hireacompany knowledgeablein keywordsandkeyword rankingtodrivemore traffictoyoursite.
  18. 18. Lookingfor affordable SEOkeywordresearch services?Advanced DigitalMediaServices offersthebestSEO servicestobringin resultsforyourbusiness. Welookforwardto helpingyoumakeyour markontheInternet.
  19. 19. info@advdms.com EMAIL ADDRESS (877)237-6969 PHONE NUMBER https://advdms.com/blog CLICK BELOW TO VISIT OUR BLOG: Contact Details https://www.facebook.com/AdvancedDigitalMediaServices/ FOLLOW US ON: https://www.linkedin.com/company/advanceddigitalmedia/ https://twitter.com/advdms_com https://www.instagram.com/advanceddigitalmediaservices/

