Electric Car Maintenance and Service: 6 Essential Tips 

HowtoMaintainanElectricCar
1.BatterySafekeeping Thebatteryistheprincipalpartofthe electriccar.Thestandardcapacityfor EVsis99,419miles,or160,000 kilom...
Ifthebatteryeverwearsoutorstops performingwell,youshouldnottryto fixityourself. Haveyourelectricvehiclecheckedat anauthori...
Donotoverchargethe batteries.Overchargingisa seriousproblembecauseitcan permanentlyharmyourbattery andyourelectricvehicle.
Chargeyourbatteryonlyupto 80%.Alwaystrytoleaveyourcar afewpercentagesbeforeyou chargeitagain;thisisagood practicesinceitdo...
Avoidmakingquickcharges. Sometimesyoucannotavoida quickbatterycharge.However, repeatedfastbatterycharging willdamageit.Inf...
Itisbettertohaveafull,complete chargeonceinawhilethanalittleby littlequickbatterycharge.
2.BrakeCaution Electricvehiclescanactasamotor andagenerator.Whenyouremove yourfootfromtheaccelerator,the motoroftheelectri...
Foremergencies,driversstilluse conventionalhydraulicbrakes becauseregenerativebrakingonly causesthecartoastop.Withthe heav...
3.TireCare Anotherpointtoconsiderwhen maintaininganelectriccaristhe statusofthetires. EV’shaveweightybatteriesthat applymo...
Trytoavoidfullacceleration,slow downwhenturning,andbecareful whenmakingasuddenandhard break. Trytokeepyourtiresinbalance. ...
4.CoolantMonitoring Electricvehiclesusecoolantstokeep thebatterycoolandtoprevent overheating.Thecoolantiscirculated intheb...
Keepingthebatterycoolprevents overheatinganddamage,andthisis necessaryingeneralelectriccar maintenance.Ifyourcoolantisnot ...
5.AirConditioningServicing Alwayschecktherefrigerant, lubricant,andpumpelements. Iftheseareoldanddirty,itcanreduce theeffe...
ACrefrigerantandcompressoroilare regulated,andonlysome professionalsareallowedtoworkon it.
6.AirFilterMaintenanceand Replacement Harmfulparticleslikepollen,dust, anddirtcanharmyourelectric vehicle’sairfilter,butdo...
Remembertokeepthesesixtipsin mindifyouwanttolearnhowto maintainanelectriccar.However, nothingbeatsprofessionalwork. Northw...
(727)-347-8945 PHONE NUMBER https://www.northwestautocollision.com CLICK BELOW TO VISIT OUR SITE: Contact Details
Electric Car Maintenance and Service: 6 Essential Tips 

The growing popularity of electric vehicles makes it easier to find car workshops with a vast number of connections and suppliers that service EVs. However, it's your primary responsibility as the owner to learn how to maintain an electric car.

Always remember to check your car's battery, motor, and brakes so that you are using a safe and properly functioning vehicle.

https://www.northwestautocollision.com/electric-car-maintenance-and-service-6-essential-tips

Electric Car Maintenance and Service: 6 Essential Tips 

