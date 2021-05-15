Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Alcohol Addiction: How Does It Affect Mental Health and How Do You Prevent It? B L O G | H A V E N H O U S E R E C O V E R...
Accordingtoresearchconductedby theUK-basedMentalHealth Foundation,thephysiologicaland psychologicaleffectsofalcoholin peop...
AlcoholismandMentalHealth: Thelinkbetweenalcoholaddiction andmentalhealthshouldnotcomeas asurprise.Dozensofstudiescan prov...
Itproducesaeuphoricfeelingby actingonthemesolimbicorreward pathwaysinthebraintorelease dopamine.Thisfeel-goodsensation can...
Brainmassisalsoreducedforan alcoholic.Therearefewerneurons alongtheprefrontalcortex,causing changesinemotionsandpersonalit...
Short-TermEffectsofAlcohol: Psychologicaleffectscanbeseen immediatelyinpeoplewhohave acutealcoholism.
Someoftheseare: Insomnia: Minimalalcoholconsumptioncan disruptanormalsleeppattern.With drinking,itmightbeeasiertofall asle...
LossofControl: Thepsychologicaleffectsof alcoholismstartonceitisabsorbed intothebloodstream.Toomuch drinkingcanaffectone’s...
ImpairedJudgment: Certainpartsofthebraintakecharge ofimpulses.However,with alcoholism,theseareover-ridden, causingdelays.T...
ConfusionorDisorientation: Losinginhibitionsisoneofthe psychologicaleffectsofalcohol.This promptspeopletousethissubstance ...
Moodswings: Alcoholalsochangestheendocrine system.Thisleadstoconstantmood swingsandboutsofdepression.
Long-TermMentalEffectsof Alcohol: Inthelongrun,thephysicaland mentaleffectsofalcoholare magnifiedtoagreaterextent.
Theseare: Depression: Excessivedrinkingcanbeaformof escapeforsomepeople.However, oncesobrietysetsin,depressionis morelikel...
Depressionisverycommonanda knownmentalsideeffectofdrinking toomuch.Infact,athirdofpeople sufferingfrommentaldepressionare ...
Withdepressionandalcohol addiction,depressionseemstocome first.Evidencesuggeststhatkids sufferingfromdepressiondevelopa de...
PersonalityChanges: Intoxicationcancreatenegative emotions.Itlikewiseaffectsmoral standards,notonlybecauseofthe psychologi...
Thischemicaltransmitsmoodsignals tothebrain. Thisparticularmentalissueisoneof themanywaysthatalcoholaddiction affectsyourr...
AlcoholUseDisorder: PeoplewithA.U.D.haveacontinuous desiretodrink,evengoingasfaras drinkingalcoholintheworkplace.
HowtoEndtheMentalEffectsof AlcoholAddiction: Howdoyouputanendtothemental orpsychologicaleffectsofdrinking? Thebestwaytoget...
Thepsychologicaleffectsofaddiction setapatternthatcanbehardtopull yourselfoutof,andthisiswhyitis importanttoseekaidininsti...
AtHavenHouseRecoveryCenter,we approachaddictionfromaspiritual perspective.OurChrist-centered programsareinconjunctionwith ...
Ourstrongbeliefisthattosucceedin overcomingaddiction,onemust combinethespiritualcomponent withotherprogramslikeeducation, ...
Wealsohavethriftstoresthatoffer worktherapyopportunitiesforour recoveringmen.Thesehelpthem learnanddevelopnewskills,practi...
Aswithallchanges,thebeginnings arealwaysthehardest.Ifyouare lookingforaNashvillerecovery centertoassistyouinbattlingalcoho...
SantaRosabeach,FL (850)622-3774 Hartsville,TN (888)622-3702 PHONE NUMBER https://havenhouserecovery.com CLICK BELOW TO VIS...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
41 views
May. 15, 2021

Alcohol Addiction: How Does It Affect Mental Health and How Do You Prevent It?

Addiction, by itself, is a form of mental disorder. There are many that suffer from mental or psychological problems due to alcohol addiction, while others' alcohol use aggravates other conditions they already had before.

Read on to learn more about the psychological effects of alcohol addiction and treatment options.

https://havenhouserecovery.com/alcohol-addiction-how-does-it-affect-mental-health-and-how-do-you-prevent-it/

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Alcohol Addiction: How Does It Affect Mental Health and How Do You Prevent It?

  1. 1. Alcohol Addiction: How Does It Affect Mental Health and How Do You Prevent It? B L O G | H A V E N H O U S E R E C O V E R Y C E N T E R https://havenhouserecovery.com/
  2. 2. Accordingtoresearchconductedby theUK-basedMentalHealth Foundation,thephysiologicaland psychologicaleffectsofalcoholin peoplesufferingfrommentalhealth issuesaretwotimesgreaterthanthat ofthegeneralpopulation.Statistics alsoshowthatalcoholdependency increasesone’sriskofdeveloping mentalorpsychologicaldisorders.
  3. 3. AlcoholismandMentalHealth: Thelinkbetweenalcoholaddiction andmentalhealthshouldnotcomeas asurprise.Dozensofstudiescan provethatalcoholinfluencesthe brainbychangingitschemistry. Certainpartsofthebrainareaffected bydrinkingspirits.
  4. 4. Itproducesaeuphoricfeelingby actingonthemesolimbicorreward pathwaysinthebraintorelease dopamine.Thisfeel-goodsensation cancauseonetoabusealcohol.
  5. 5. Brainmassisalsoreducedforan alcoholic.Therearefewerneurons alongtheprefrontalcortex,causing changesinemotionsandpersonality.
  6. 6. Short-TermEffectsofAlcohol: Psychologicaleffectscanbeseen immediatelyinpeoplewhohave acutealcoholism.
  7. 7. Someoftheseare: Insomnia: Minimalalcoholconsumptioncan disruptanormalsleeppattern.With drinking,itmightbeeasiertofall asleep.However,assoonasthebody startsprocessingthealcohol,deep slumberbecomespoorqualitysleep.
  8. 8. LossofControl: Thepsychologicaleffectsof alcoholismstartonceitisabsorbed intothebloodstream.Toomuch drinkingcanaffectone’s coordination,soitiseasytolose controlofyourmotorfunctions.
  9. 9. ImpairedJudgment: Certainpartsofthebraintakecharge ofimpulses.However,with alcoholism,theseareover-ridden, causingdelays.Thatmakesithardto determinethepositiveandnegative consequences.Thisleadstopoor decision-making.
  10. 10. ConfusionorDisorientation: Losinginhibitionsisoneofthe psychologicaleffectsofalcohol.This promptspeopletousethissubstance excessively.However,thiscanalso causeconfusion,delusions,and disorientation.
  11. 11. Moodswings: Alcoholalsochangestheendocrine system.Thisleadstoconstantmood swingsandboutsofdepression.
  12. 12. Long-TermMentalEffectsof Alcohol: Inthelongrun,thephysicaland mentaleffectsofalcoholare magnifiedtoagreaterextent.
  13. 13. Theseare: Depression: Excessivedrinkingcanbeaformof escapeforsomepeople.However, oncesobrietysetsin,depressionis morelikelytooccur.Theneedfor drinkingspiritssurfaces,andthis becomeshabitual.
  14. 14. Depressionisverycommonanda knownmentalsideeffectofdrinking toomuch.Infact,athirdofpeople sufferingfrommentaldepressionare alcoholdependent.
  15. 15. Withdepressionandalcohol addiction,depressionseemstocome first.Evidencesuggeststhatkids sufferingfromdepressiondevelopa desiretodrink.Suicideisalsomostly drivenbyseveredepression.
  16. 16. PersonalityChanges: Intoxicationcancreatenegative emotions.Itlikewiseaffectsmoral standards,notonlybecauseofthe psychologicaleffectsofalcoholbut alsobecauseitaltersthebody's serotoninlevels.
  17. 17. Thischemicaltransmitsmoodsignals tothebrain. Thisparticularmentalissueisoneof themanywaysthatalcoholaddiction affectsyourrelationshipswithfamily andfriends.
  18. 18. AlcoholUseDisorder: PeoplewithA.U.D.haveacontinuous desiretodrink,evengoingasfaras drinkingalcoholintheworkplace.
  19. 19. HowtoEndtheMentalEffectsof AlcoholAddiction: Howdoyouputanendtothemental orpsychologicaleffectsofdrinking? Thebestwaytogettreatmentofthe psychologicalissuesrelatedto alcoholismistoaddressalcohol addictionheadon.
  20. 20. Thepsychologicaleffectsofaddiction setapatternthatcanbehardtopull yourselfoutof,andthisiswhyitis importanttoseekaidininstitutions thatareequippedtohelpyouhelp yourself.
  21. 21. AtHavenHouseRecoveryCenter,we approachaddictionfromaspiritual perspective.OurChrist-centered programsareinconjunctionwith clinicalpracticeguidelines.Wehelpto changeourresidentsforthebetterby helpingthemgrowspiritually throughrecovery.
  22. 22. Ourstrongbeliefisthattosucceedin overcomingaddiction,onemust combinethespiritualcomponent withotherprogramslikeeducation, individualsessions,groupmorning meetings,andpeeraccountability.
  23. 23. Wealsohavethriftstoresthatoffer worktherapyopportunitiesforour recoveringmen.Thesehelpthem learnanddevelopnewskills,practice discipline,valuehardwork,build relationships,andworktowarda commongoal.Thisprogramwillhelp themtobecomecontributing membersintheircommunitiesas soonastheygraduate.
  24. 24. Aswithallchanges,thebeginnings arealwaysthehardest.Ifyouare lookingforaNashvillerecovery centertoassistyouinbattlingalcohol addiction,feelfreetocallHaven HouseinHartsvilletoo!
  25. 25. SantaRosabeach,FL (850)622-3774 Hartsville,TN (888)622-3702 PHONE NUMBER https://havenhouserecovery.com CLICK BELOW TO VISIT OUR SITE: Contact Details https://www.facebook.com/Haven-House-Mission FOLLOW US ON:

×