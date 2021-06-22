Successfully reported this slideshow.
4 Ways to Future Proof Your EV Charger

Because of the continued increase in demand for electric motor vehicles, companies have also started to develop new innovations and inventions. One of the most important innovations in the field of electric motor vehicles are the development of more efficient and easy-to-use EV chargers.

This rapid pace of such technological developments means that you need to make sure that you opt for a future proof EV charger, or else yours will quickly be rendered obsolete by new technologies.

https://www.northwestautocollision.com/4-ways-to-future-proof-your-ev-charger/

4 Ways to Future Proof Your EV Charger

  1. 1. 4 Ways to Future Proof Your E.V. Charger B L O G | N O R T H W E S T C O L L I S I O N C E N T E R https://www.northwestautocollision.com
  2. 2. Eachyear,theelectricmotorvehicle marketgrowsmoreandmore.Thisis largelyduetothecontinuedincrease inthepriceofoilaswellasnumerous environmentalcampaigns.Many customersnowownelectricmotor vehiclesandmanymorehavetaken aninterestinpurchasingone.
  3. 3. Becauseofthisincreasingdemandfor electricmotorvehicles,numerous innovationsandinventionshavealso poppedupintheelectricautomotive field.
  4. 4. Obviously,oneoftheproductsmost affectedbythesenewinnovationsare theelectricchargingsystems. Companieshavebeenstrivingto developnewE.V.chargersthatare moreefficientandeasytouse.
  5. 5. Assuch,thesenewchangescould renderyouroldchargingsystems obsoleteandincompatiblewiththe latestchargingstations,orworse, withtheelectricmotorvehicleitself. ThismeansthatwhenyoubuyanE.V. chargerordoanE.V.homecharger installation,youhavetomakesure thattheyarefutureproofsothey don’tbecomeobsoletewhennew technologycomesout.
  6. 6. TipstoRememberWhenChoosing YourElectricCarCharger
  7. 7. GoforModularChargers Withmodularelectriccarchargers, youdon’thavetothrowawaythe wholesystemwheneverthereisan upgradeoracomponentneedstobe changed.
  8. 8. ModularE.V.chargersensurethat theywillbeusedforalongtimesince theyaredesignedtoallowyouto upgradeorreplacespecificpartsas neededratherthanchangeyourE.V. chargeralltogether.Withamodular E.V.charger,youcaneasilyupgrade yourkWoutputorreplaceapartthat needschanged.
  9. 9. GoforaChargingPointwithHigh ChargingCapacity Youmightwanttobuyahome chargingpointwitha22kW capability.Mosthomesonlychargeat 7kWbecausetheyarerunonasingle- phasepowersupply.However,once youmovetoathree-phasepower supply,thelatterrunsat22kW. 22kW
  10. 10. Thegoodthingaboutchoosinga 22kWcapabilityisthatevenifyouare onlychargingat7kW,yourcableand unitwouldstillbeworkingperfectly sincetheyarewithintheirmaximum limits,makingthemlastlongerand preventingthemfrombeing overloaded.
  11. 11. Infact,achargingpointwitha22kW capabilitywouldbeabletosupport 3.7kW,7kW,11kWand22kW. Unlikethosewithlowercapabilities, whichcannothandlehigherpower supplies,a22kWcapabilityallows youtosupportthosewithlower powercapabilities.
  12. 12. Bychoosinga22kWcapabilityfor yourchargepoint,youwillbereadyin casethree-phasepowersupply becomesthestandardinthefuture. Evenifyouwillnotbeusingitatfull capacityjustyet,youwon’tneedto changeitanytimeyouplanto upgradetoahigher-capacitypower supply.
  13. 13. PickaSmartandDurableE.V. Charger Throughasmartchargingsystem, yourelectricmotorvehicle,your charger,andyourchargingpointare abletosharedataconnection.As such,youwillbeabletomeasureand managetheenergyusageremotely.
  14. 14. Nowisn’tthatconvenient?Notonly that,asmartE.V.chargeralsohas newfeaturesincludingautomatic unpluggingonceyourelectricmotor vehiclebecomesfullycharged. Asmartchargingsystemisfuture proofasitwillallowyoutosimply addnewfeaturestooldexisting chargingstations.
  15. 15. Inlinewiththis,youalsohaveto makesurethatyourelectriccar chargerismadewithstrongand durablematerials.Thiswillensure thatyourE.V.chargerwillnoteasily breakandwilllastforaverylong time.
  16. 16. BuyYourE.V.Chargerfrom InnovativeBrands Bybuyingfrominnovativebrands, youcanbesurethatyourE.V.charger isthelatesttechnologyinthemarket, meaningitwillbealongtimebeforeit becomesobsolete.
  17. 17. Further,innovativebrandscanalso comeupwithwaystoimproveand integrateoldersystemstomakethem compatiblewithnewertechnologies. Eitherway,youcanbesurethatyour E.V.chargerwillbecompatiblewith yourelectricvehicleandcharging system.
  18. 18. Electricmotorvehiclesarethefuture oftheautomotiveindustry.Assuch,it mightbewisetostartinvestinginone insteadofthetraditionalmotor vehiclesthatrunonfuel.
  19. 19. Shouldyouneedanyhelpwithyour electricmotorvehicle,yourelectric carchargerorinstallingyourE.V. chargerathome,youcangiveusacall atNorthwestCollisionCenterordrop byourshop,andwewouldbevery happytoassistyou!WeareTesla- approvedandoneofthebestauto bodyrepairshopsinSt.Petersburg, FL!
  (727)-347-8945 PHONE NUMBER https://www.northwestautocollision.com CLICK BELOW TO VISIT OUR SITE: Contact Details

