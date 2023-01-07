Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Natural Inflammation Relief.pdf

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Things That Are Good For Your Heart.pdf
Things That Are Good For Your Heart.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Quick Wellness.pdf
Health Wellness
New Born Care Tips
KumaranMedical
IC TT 01.pptx
TotoFenix1
Viral hepatitis 2022.pptx
Mkindi Mkindi
Therapeutic_currents.ppt
eyobkaseye
Eat For 8 Straight
chris509303
2infectious-diseases.ppt
PankajSharma956210
saz4.pptx
CipzerCare4
1 of 3 Ad

Natural Inflammation Relief.pdf

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Inflammation is a normal process meant to heal the body. However, it can get out of control and lead to major problems. Imagine running a marathon. When you finish, your knees will probably hurt, there may be some ‘puffiness,' definitely stiffness and some collagen loss . Your natural inflammatory response will stimulate your body to begin healing itself. Within a week or so, you’ll be fully recovered and likely even a little bit stronger than before. But imagine running that marathon every day. Your knees would constantly be experiencing inflammation and never be able to fully heal. In time, your tissues would break down and your knees would become far more painful, puffy and stiff. Pretty soon, no working knees! This is similar to what can happen inside your body! In fact, It is becoming more and more clear that chronic inflammation leads to disease.1 Here are the 3 best supplements to reduce inflammation:

Inflammation is a normal process meant to heal the body. However, it can get out of control and lead to major problems. Imagine running a marathon. When you finish, your knees will probably hurt, there may be some ‘puffiness,' definitely stiffness and some collagen loss . Your natural inflammatory response will stimulate your body to begin healing itself. Within a week or so, you’ll be fully recovered and likely even a little bit stronger than before. But imagine running that marathon every day. Your knees would constantly be experiencing inflammation and never be able to fully heal. In time, your tissues would break down and your knees would become far more painful, puffy and stiff. Pretty soon, no working knees! This is similar to what can happen inside your body! In fact, It is becoming more and more clear that chronic inflammation leads to disease.1 Here are the 3 best supplements to reduce inflammation:

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Things That Are Good For Your Heart.pdf
PaulClaybrook
7 views
2 slides
Here's How to Improve Your Eye Health
PaulClaybrook
4 views
2 slides
The 3 Best Supplements to Improve Digestion
PaulClaybrook
4 views
2 slides
Natural Ways To Control Blood Sugar and Diabetes
PaulClaybrook
7 views
2 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
89k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.6k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.5k views
14 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Quick Wellness.pdf
Health Wellness
0 views
New Born Care Tips
KumaranMedical
0 views
IC TT 01.pptx
TotoFenix1
0 views
Viral hepatitis 2022.pptx
Mkindi Mkindi
0 views
Therapeutic_currents.ppt
eyobkaseye
0 views
Eat For 8 Straight
chris509303
0 views
2infectious-diseases.ppt
PankajSharma956210
0 views
saz4.pptx
CipzerCare4
0 views
Miliaria Oswaldo S Nayoan Edited.pptx
OswaldoNayoan
0 views
FLUID AND ELECTROLYTE BALANCE.pptx
Asgharkhankakar1
0 views
oncolytic virus.pdf
RolaMaadarani1
0 views
sars.pptx
SherzadMajeed1
0 views
Neurodiversity In the Digital Age. Are Businesses Missing Out?.pdf
empower therapy
0 views
RTI in Exclusive breast feed baby vs Not Exclusively breast feed baby Journal...
MinhajulIslam83
0 views
Chest Pain.ppt
RaoufSoliman2
0 views
Strange Ice Water Trick Dissolves 1.5 lbs Every 24 Hours
LisaLisa466943
0 views
Functional Re education1.ppt
eyobkaseye
0 views
PALYNOLOGY Scope and Importance.pdf
MaryamAfzal39
0 views
CRYOTHERAPY.pptx
maria ansari
0 views
antidepressants-tcassri-090907232222-phpapp02.pptx
HungryHostellite
0 views
Quick Wellness.pdf
Health Wellness
0 views
36 slides
New Born Care Tips
KumaranMedical
0 views
1 slide
IC TT 01.pptx
TotoFenix1
0 views
51 slides
Viral hepatitis 2022.pptx
Mkindi Mkindi
0 views
23 slides
Therapeutic_currents.ppt
eyobkaseye
0 views
19 slides
Eat For 8 Straight
chris509303
0 views
10 slides

Featured (20)

A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.5k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.1k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.6k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.5k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.1k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Advertisement

Natural Inflammation Relief.pdf

  1. 1. SuperDuperNutrition.com Natural Inflammation Relief Inflammation is a normal process meant to heal the body. However, it can get out of control and lead to major problems. Imagine running a marathon. When you finish, your knees will probably hurt, there may be some ‘puffiness,' definitely stiffness and some collagen loss . Your natural inflammatory response will stimulate your body to begin healing itself. Within a week or so, you’ll be fully recovered and likely even a little bit stronger than before. But imagine running that marathon every day. Your knees would constantly be experiencing inflammation and never be able to fully heal. In time, your tissues would break down and your knees would become far more painful, puffy and stiff. Pretty soon, no working knees! This is similar to what can happen inside your body! In fact, It is becoming more and more clear that chronic inflammation leads to disease.1 Here are the 3 best supplements to reduce inflammation: One of the Strongest Anti-Inflammatory Herbs Many people are already familiar with turmeric because it is a popular spice, but it also has incredible health benefits. It is one of the best anti-inflammatory products out there. Plus it has powerful antioxidant properties.2,3 In fact, it is so powerful that it combats all sorts of diseases of the heart and brain, fights diabetes, obesity, immune disorders, helps removes toxins and even fights cancer.4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11 Keep in mind however, that turmeric alone is not very effective. It absorbs very poorly, but pipperine, from black pepper, can improve its absorption by as much as 2000%.2 You can learn more here where I have written an entire article on turmeric. Fish Oil and Inflammation Fish oil has many benefits as well and is another of the most powerful natural anti-inflammatory supplements out there. Thus, it is also helpful in treating health problems such as heart disease, inflammatory bowel disease, arthritis and even cancer.12 The benefits come from the omega 3’s found in fish oil. These consist of DHA and EPA. Their amazing health protection was discovered years ago when we still thought all fat was bad. But researchers studying traditional Eskimos were baffled. These people eat a lot of seal and whale blubber, yet they almost never get heart disease or diabetes.13 A Dose of Better Health with ALA Alpha lipoic acid is another fat, similar to DHA and EPA that effectively reduce inflammation naturally. Insulin resistance, cancer, liver disease and heart disease are just a few of the health problems that ALA prevents.14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21 Plus, it helps control blood sugar and diabetes.23,24 These alone are great reasons to take ALA, but there is more. It also protects cells from free radical damage as a powerful antioxidant.22 But, it is not just a regular antioxidant. It is both fat and water
  2. 2. SuperDuperNutrition.com soluble and can thus neutralize free radicals anywhere in your body. Most antioxidants, no matter how powerful, are either fat or water soluble, but not both. Normally, free radicals can cause damage, referred to as oxidative stress. Oxidative stress causes significant inflammation. This leads to disease but antioxidants, especially ALA, eliminate these toxins before they can cause damage. References 1. Libby P. Inflammatory mechanisms: the molecular basis of inflammation and disease. Nutr Rev. 2007;65(12 Pt 2):S140-6. 2. Hewlings SJ, Kalman DS. Curcumin: A Review of Its’ Effects on Human Health. Foods. 2017;6(10) 3. Abrahams S, Haylett WL, Johnson G, Carr JA, Bardien S. Antioxidant effects of curcumin in models of neurodegeneration, aging, oxidative and nitrosative stress: A review. Neuroscience. 2019;406:1-21. 4. Sarraf P, Parohan M, Javanbakht MH, Ranji-burachaloo S, Djalali M. Short-term curcumin supplementation enhances serum brain-derived neurotrophic factor in adult men and women: a systematic review and dose-response meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Nutr Res. 2019;69:1-8. 5. Haase J, Brown E. Integrating the monoamine, neurotrophin and cytokine hypotheses of depression–a central role for the serotonin transporter?. Pharmacol Ther. 2015;147:1-11. 6. Qin XY, Cao C, Cawley NX, et al. Decreased peripheral brain-derived neurotrophic factor levels in Alzheimer’s disease: a meta-analysis study (N=7277). Mol Psychiatry. 2017;22(2):312-320. 7. Sanmukhani J, Satodia V, Trivedi J, et al. Efficacy and safety of curcumin in major depressive disorder: a randomized controlled trial. Phytother Res. 2014;28(4):579-85. 8. Jiang S, Han J, Li T, et al. Curcumin as a potential protective compound against cardiac diseases. Pharmacol Res. 2017;119:373-383. 9. Karimian MS, Pirro M, Johnston TP, Majeed M, Sahebkar A. Curcumin and Endothelial Function: Evidence and Mechanisms of Protective Effects. Curr Pharm Des. 2017;23(17):2462-2473. 10. Kunnumakkara AB, Bordoloi D, Padmavathi G, et al. Curcumin, the golden nutraceutical: multitargeting for multiple chronic diseases. Br J Pharmacol. 2017;174(11):1325-1348. 11. Shanmugam MK, Rane G, Kanchi MM, et al. The multifaceted role of curcumin in cancer prevention and treatment. Molecules. 2015;20(2):2728-69. 12. Wall R, Ross R, Fitzgerald G, Stanton C. Fatty acids from fish: the anti-inflammatory potential of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. Nutr Rev. 2010;68(5):280-289. doi:10.1111/j.1753- 4887.2010.00287.x 13. Nutrition classics. The Lancet, Vol. I for 1971: Plasma lipid and lipoprotein pattern in Greenlandic West-Coast Eskimos. By H.O. Bang, J. Dyerberg, Aase Brøndum Nielsen. Nutr Rev. 1986;44(4):143-6. 14. Castro MC, Massa ML, Arbeláez LG, Schinella G, Gagliardino JJ, Francini F. Fructose-induced inflammation, insulin resistance and oxidative stress: A liver pathological triad effectively disrupted by lipoic acid. Life Sci. 2015;137:1-6. 15. Moon HS. Chemopreventive Effects of Alpha Lipoic Acid on Obesity-Related Cancers. Ann Nutr Metab. 2016;68(2):137-44.
  3. 3. SuperDuperNutrition.com 16. Liu Z, Guo J, Sun H, Huang Y, Zhao R, Yang X. α-Lipoic acid attenuates LPS-induced liver injury by improving mitochondrial function in association with GR mitochondrial DNA occupancy. Biochimie. 2015;116:52-60. 17. Sola S, Mir MQ, Cheema FA, et al. Irbesartan and lipoic acid improve endothelial function and reduce markers of inflammation in the metabolic syndrome: results of the Irbesartan and Lipoic Acid in Endothelial Dysfunction (ISLAND) study. Circulation. 2005;111(3):343-8. 18. Khalili M, Azimi A, Izadi V, et al. Does lipoic acid consumption affect the cytokine profile in multiple sclerosis patients: a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial. Neuroimmunomodulation. 2014;21(6):291-6. 19. Han T, Bai J, Liu W, Hu Y. A systematic review and meta-analysis of α-lipoic acid in the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Eur J Endocrinol. 2012;167(4):465-71. 20. Hwang S, Byun JW, Yoon JS, Lee EJ. Inhibitory Effects of α-Lipoic Acid on Oxidative Stress- Induced Adipogenesis in Orbital Fibroblasts From Patients With Graves Ophthalmopathy. Medicine (Baltimore). 2016;95(2):e2497. 21. Skibska B, Goraca A. The protective effect of lipoic acid on selected cardiovascular diseases caused by age-related oxidative stress. Oxid Med Cell Longev. 2015;2015:313021. 22. Moura FA, De andrade KQ, Dos santos JC, Goulart MO. Lipoic Acid: its antioxidant and anti- inflammatory role and clinical applications. Curr Top Med Chem. 2015;15(5):458-83. 23. Bashan N, Kovsan J, Kachko L, Ovadia H, Rudich A. Positive and negative regulation of insulin signaling by reactive oxygen and nitrogen species. Phys Rev. 2009;89(1):27-71. 24. Morakinyo A, Awobajo FO, Adegoke OA. Effects of alpha lipoic acid on blood lipids, renal indices, antioxidant enzymes, insulin and glucose level in sereptozotocin-diabetic rats. Biol Med. Jan-Mar 2013(5.1):26.

×