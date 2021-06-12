Neuralink veille

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
NEURALINK,
L’AMÉLIORATION
HUMAINE.
LE PROJET D’UNE PUCE INTÉGRÉE AU CERVEAU
MÊLANT SCIENCE-FICTION ET RÉALITÉ. OÙ EN
SOMME-NOUS ?
2.
SOMMAIRE :
• Présentation du Projet Neuralink
- Neuralink, qu’est-ce que c’est ?
- Caractéristiques et fonctionnalités
- Historique
• Fonctionnement de cette technologie ?
- Avantages / inconvénients
• Où en est le projet ?
- Enjeux / Limites
- Dimension juridique et économique
5.
QUELQUES DATES, L’HISTORIQUE DU PROJET
NEURALINK
Juillet 2016 Création de l’entreprise
2019 Première expérimentation (singes et rats)
Août 2020 Puce implantée Truie (Transmissions signaux neurologiques)
