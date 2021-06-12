Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NEURALINK, L’AMÉLIORATION HUMAINE. LE PROJET D’UNE PUCE INTÉGRÉE AU CERVEAU MÊLANT SCIENCE-FICTION ET RÉALITÉ. OÙ EN SOMME...
SOMMAIRE : • Présentation du Projet Neuralink - Neuralink, qu’est-ce que c’est ? - Caractéristiques et fonctionnalités - H...
PRÉSENTATION DU PROJET NEURALINK
CARACTERISTIQUES ET FONCTIONNALITES
QUELQUES DATES, L’HISTORIQUE DU PROJET NEURALINK  Juillet 2016  Création de l’entreprise  2019  Première expérimentati...
AVANTAGES / INCONVÉNIENTS – Capacités humaines augmentées – Pourra soigner divers problèmes du corps humains – Electrode f...
OÙ EN EST LE PROJET ? ENJEUX : -Dépasser -Aider -Elargir LIMITES : -Questions d’éthiques - Efficacités - Ambition heurtante
DIMENSION JURIDIQUE Création nouveaux droits : « Neurodroits » Reconceptualisation des droits de l’homme Droit à la contin...
DIMENSION ÉCONOMIQUE « C'est comme une Fit bit [montre connectée] dans votre crâne. »
CONCLUSION QUESTIONS ?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
21 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Neuralink veille

Neuralink

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Neuralink veille

  1. 1. NEURALINK, L’AMÉLIORATION HUMAINE. LE PROJET D’UNE PUCE INTÉGRÉE AU CERVEAU MÊLANT SCIENCE-FICTION ET RÉALITÉ. OÙ EN SOMME-NOUS ?
  2. 2. SOMMAIRE : • Présentation du Projet Neuralink - Neuralink, qu’est-ce que c’est ? - Caractéristiques et fonctionnalités - Historique • Fonctionnement de cette technologie ? - Avantages / inconvénients • Où en est le projet ? - Enjeux / Limites - Dimension juridique et économique
  3. 3. PRÉSENTATION DU PROJET NEURALINK
  4. 4. CARACTERISTIQUES ET FONCTIONNALITES
  5. 5. QUELQUES DATES, L’HISTORIQUE DU PROJET NEURALINK  Juillet 2016  Création de l’entreprise  2019  Première expérimentation (singes et rats)  Août 2020  Puce implantée Truie (Transmissions signaux neurologiques) (RAJOUTER D’AUTRES DATES A L’AVENIR)
  6. 6. AVANTAGES / INCONVÉNIENTS – Capacités humaines augmentées – Pourra soigner divers problèmes du corps humains – Electrode flexibles créés – Autonomie de 24h – Données piratables – Opération endommagera cerveau
  7. 7. OÙ EN EST LE PROJET ? ENJEUX : -Dépasser -Aider -Elargir LIMITES : -Questions d’éthiques - Efficacités - Ambition heurtante
  8. 8. DIMENSION JURIDIQUE Création nouveaux droits : « Neurodroits » Reconceptualisation des droits de l’homme Droit à la continuité psychologique
  9. 9. DIMENSION ÉCONOMIQUE « C'est comme une Fit bit [montre connectée] dans votre crâne. »
  10. 10. CONCLUSION QUESTIONS ?

×