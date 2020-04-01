Gestion cultural

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ¿QUÉ FUNCIONES TIENE EL GESTOR CULTURAL? PLANIFICA ES CONSULTOR Y APLICA PROYECTOS EN UN GRUPO NEGOCIA REALIZA POLITICAS CULTURALES GESTIONA ES ANIMADOR CULTURAL
  2. 2. ¿Cómo fue el inicio de esta disciplina? • EN UN PRINCIPIO LOS GESTORES SE IBAN FORMANDO EMPÍRICAMENTE EN BASE A LAS PRÁCTICAS QUE INICIARON POR UNA NECESIDAD Y NO POR DECRETO SEGÚN PALABRAS DEL HISTORIADOR CHILENO RAFAEL CHAVARRÍA, DESDE HISTORIADORES, DIPLOMÁTICOS, EN BASE AL CONTEXTO DE LA POS GUERRA , BASADAS EN LA BIOGRAFÍA DE JAIME TORRES BODET BAJO LA INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA MAESTRA BLANCA BAMBILLA, YA EN EL SIGLO PASADO LOS ESTADOS LATINOAMERICANOS INTERVINIERON EN EL CAMPO CULTURAL A TRAVÉS DE ANIMADORES Y PROMOTORES CULTURALES, EN EL AÑO DE 1983 SE CAPACITO A TRABAJADORES DE LA CULTURA A TRAVÉS DEL PROGRAMA FORMACIÓN Y CAPACITACIÓN DE PROMOTORES CULTURALES, Y ESTE TUVO UNA CONTINUIDAD HASTA LA PUESTA EN MARCHA DE UN SISTEMA NACIONAL DE CAPACITACIÓN CULTURAL (MARISCAL OROZCO, 2006, P. 62), HASTA CONVERTIRSE EN UNA PROFESIÓN.
  3. 3. CAMPOS DE TRABAJO DEL GESTOR CULTURAL GALERÍAS DE ARTE COMUNICACIÓN MARKETING CULTURAL TEATROS PATRIMONIO CULTURAL ASOCIACIONES CULTURALES CASAS DE CULTURA ASOCIACIONES CULTURALES DESARROLLO DE GRUPOS MUSEOS
  4. 4. ¿A QUÉ SE REFIERE EL TERMINO ASOCIATIVIDAD Y QUE FUNCIÓN TIENE PARA EL GREMIO DE GESTORES CULTURALES’? LA ASOCIATIVIDAD ESTE CONCEPTO REFERIRSE AL MECANISMO DE COOPERACIÓN COMPUESTO POR GRUPOS O INDIVIDUOS DE MANERA VOLUNTARIA BAJO OBJETIVOS SIMILARES, EXISTEN ASOCIACIONES CIVILES CULTURALES LAS CUALES TRABAJAN EN DOS LÍNEAS DE ACCIONEN: LA PRIMERA SON ORGANIZACIONES QUE ATIENDEN NECESIDADES SOCIALES A TRAVÉS DE LA CULTURA Y LA SEGUNDA LÍNEA SON LAS ORGANIZACIONES CUYO TRABAJO SE BASA EN LAS DEL GREMIO DE LOS GESTORES CULTURALES. LA ASOCIATIVIDAD PARA LA CULTURA DESARROLLA LA CIUDADANÍA COLECTIVA; CREA EMPLEOS; SOLUCIONA PROBLEMAS; REFUERZA CONCEPCIONES SIMBÓLICAS, FORTALECE IDENTIDADES MOTIVA FORMAS DE ECONOMÍA SOCIAL Y EN EL MÁS Y MEJOR DESEABLE DE LOS BENEFICIOS CREA MUNDOS POSIBLES. GENERA CAPITAL SOCIAL. LLENA ESPACIOS QUE LA ACCIÓN GUBERNAMENTAL NO ATIENDE (PACHECO Y VELASCO, 2016:246 Y 247).
  5. 5. ¿EXISTE OFERTA ACADÉMICA ESPECIALISTA EN LA PREPARACIÓN DE GESTORES CULTURALES EN MEXICO? UDG VIRTUAL HTTP://WWW.UDGVIRTUAL.UDG.MX/T UNIVERSIDAD DEL CLAUSTRO SOR JUANA INÉS DE LA CRUZ HTTPS://WWW.ELCLAUSTRO.EDU.MX/LICENCI ATURAS/LICENCIATURA-EN-ESTUDIOS-Y- GESTION ITESO HTTPS://CARRERAS.ITESO.MX/

