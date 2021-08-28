Warsaw muleSoft meetup #11 MuleSoft OData

Successfully reported this slideshow.
29/07/2021 Warsaw MuleSoft Meetup Group Mulesoft OData capabilities
● Introductions & Community Updates ● MuleSoft Odata capabilities ● Quiz & Lottery Agenda 2
Introduction
Our partners 4
● Senior Integration Architect in PwC ● Over 15 years in IT ● Working with Mulesoft since 2015 ● Knowledge of other cloud ...
● Subject Matter Expert at PwC Poland ● MuleSoft Ambassador ● MuleSoft Meetup Leader for Warsaw, Poland ● Working with Mul...
Community Update
MuleSoft Mentors program 10 ● Top community contributors ● Guide developers ● Helps on MuleSoft forum ● Leading or speakin...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC MuleSoft OData Capabilities
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Use Case ● Synchronize Salesforce with data lake ● Limited or none custom development on Sale...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Classic approach ● Worked fine for up to 20 M records ● Bigger loads led to ○ Data skews (own...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Proposed solution 15
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Odata Interface ● OData - Open Data Protocol - OASIS Standard ● Set of best practices for bui...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Salesforce & Salesforce Connect ● World’s number 1 CRM platform (based on market share) ● Pur...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Limitations and results 18 SF Limitations •Max 1 M callout per hour (277 TPS) •No standard re...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC DEMO 19
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Setup OData Plugin in Studio 20 •APIkit for ODATA Update Site •http://studio.mulesoft.org/s4/...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Create odata.raml 21
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Generate api flows 22
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Sample endpoints 23 • Metadata [host]/api/odata.svc/$metadata • Retrieve all [host]/api/odata...
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Setup Salesforce Connect (External Object) 24
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC External objects 25
All contents © MuleSoft, LLC Salesforce Tabs 26
