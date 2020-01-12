Read Book [PDF] Health Information Technology

Reflecting emerging trends in today's health information management, Health Information Technology, 3rd Edition covers everything from electronic health records and collecting healthcare data to coding and compliance. It prepares you for a role as a Registered Health Information Technician, one in which you not only file and keep accurate records but serve as a healthcare analyst who translates data into useful, quality information that can control costs and further research. This edition includes new full-color illustrations and easy access to definitions of daunting terms and acronyms. Written by expert educators Nadinia Davis and Melissa LaCour, this book also offers invaluable preparation for the HIT certification exam..

