Download ebook Dragon Quest Illustrations: 30th Anniversary Edition

Celebrate the imaginative art of 30 years of the Dragon Quest video games, as designed and illustrated by Akira Toriyama, legendary creator of Dragon Ball.Akira Toriyama (Dragon Ball) brought the world of the renowned?Dragon Quest?video games to life through his creative, fun and inventive design work. Thirty years of genius are on display in this stunning comprehensive hardcover collection of over 500 illustrations from the?Dragon Quest?video games, from?Dragon Quest?(originally released as?Dragon Warrior?in English) to?Dragon Quest Heroes II. Includes fold-out poster of the?Dragon Quest?timeline.?.

