  1. 1. See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/258151191 Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: Seizing regional potentials through local approaches Article  in  Agricultural Systems · January 2014 DOI: 10.1016/j.agsy.2013.09.004 CITATIONS 77 READS 982 6 authors, including: Some of the authors of this publication are also working on these related projects: Capitalizing the inland valley potential for food and nutrition security for smallholder farmers in West Africa View project Striga Resistance Genes for Africa (StRiGA) View project Jonne Rodenburg University of Greenwich 101 PUBLICATIONS   2,196 CITATIONS    SEE PROFILE Sander J. Zwart International Water Management Institute 108 PUBLICATIONS   2,159 CITATIONS    SEE PROFILE Paul Kiepe Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research 39 PUBLICATIONS   587 CITATIONS    SEE PROFILE M.C.s. Wopereis World Vegetable Center 137 PUBLICATIONS   4,568 CITATIONS    SEE PROFILE All content following this page was uploaded by Sander J. Zwart on 20 November 2017. The user has requested enhancement of the downloaded file.
  2. 2. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 1 – This paper has been published in Agricultural Systems. Please cite this paper as: Rodenburg, J, SJ Zwart, P Kiepe, LT Narteh, W Dogbe, MCS Wopereis, 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. The original document can be found at: http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.agsy.2013.09.004 Review Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches Jonne Rodenburga1 Sander J. Zwartb , Paul Kiepea , Lawrence T. Nartehc , Wilson Dogbed , Marco C.S. Wopereisb a Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice), East and Southern Africa, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, P.O. Box 33581 b Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice), Cotonou, Benin, 01 BP 2031 c Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Viale delle Terme di Caracalla 0153, Rome, Italy d Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (SARI), P.O. Box TL 52, Tamale. Ghana 1 Corresponding author: Tel. +255 222780768; +255 688425335; j.rodenburg@cgiar.org (J. Rodenburg)
  3. 3. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 2 – ABSTRACT With an estimated surface area of 190 M ha, inland valleys are common landscapes in Africa. Due to their general high agricultural production potential, based on relatively high and secure water availability and high soil fertility levels compared to the surrounding uplands, these landscapes could play a pivotal role in attaining the regional objectives of food security and poverty alleviation. Besides agricultural production, i.e. mainly rice-based systems including fish-, vegetable- fruit- and livestock production, inland valleys provide local communities with forest, forage, hunting and fishing resources and they are important as water buffer and biodiversity hot spots. Degradation of natural resources in these vulnerable ecosystems, caused by indiscriminate development for the sole purpose of agricultural production, should be avoided. We estimate that, following improved water and weed management, production derived from less than 10% of the total inland valley area could equal the total current demand for rice in Africa. A significant part of the inland valley area in Africa could hence be safeguarded for other purposes. The objective of this paper is to provide a methodology to facilitate fulfilment of the regional agricultural potential of inland valleys in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) such that local rural livelihoods are benefited and regional objectives of reducing poverty and increasing food safety are met, while safeguarding other inland-valley ecosystem services of local and regional importance. High-potential inland valleys should be carefully selected and developed and highly productive and resource-efficient crop production methods should be applied. This paper describes a participatory, holistic and localized approach to seize the regional potential of inland valleys to contribute to food security and poverty alleviation in sub-Saharan Africa. We analyzed over a 100 papers, reference works and databases and synthesized this with insights obtained from nearly two decades of research carried out by the Africa Rice Center and partners. We conclude that sustainable rice production in inland valleys requires a step- wise approach including: 1) the selection of ‘best-bet’ inland valleys, either new or already used ones, based on spatial modelling and a detailed feasibility study, 2) a stakeholder-participatory land use planning within the inland valley based on multi-criteria decision making (MCDM) methods and using multi-stakeholder platforms (MSP), 3) participatory inland-valley development, and 4) identification of local production constraints combining model simulations and farmer participatory priority exercises to select and adapt appropriate practices and technologies following integrated management principles. Key words: lowlands, wetlands, integrated crop management, water management, biodiversity, participatory approaches, sustainable development, weeds, soil fertility, land use planning
  4. 4. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 3 – 1. INTRODUCTION Inland valleys can be defined as seasonally flooded wetlands comprising valley bottoms (fluxial) and hydromorphic fringes (phreatic) but excluding river flood plains (Figure 1; Table 1). With an estimated land area of 190 M ha (FAO, 2003) inland valleys are abundantly available in Africa and serve a multitude of ecosystem functions. Inland valleys, in particular the valley bottoms - bas-fonds, fadamas, inland swamps in West Africa; mbuga in East Africa and vleis, dambos, mapani, matoro, inuta or amaxhaphozi in Southern Africa according to Acres et al. (1985) - generally have a high agricultural production potential due to their relative high and secure water availability and soil fertility (Andriesse et al., 1994). The hydromorphic slopes of the inland valleys are often used for dryland rice and cash crops like cotton, while the upper slopes, with lower groundwater levels (Figure 1), are often grown by high value fruit trees, like mangos and cashew nut, and fodder crops (Balasubramanian et al., 2007), and the crests by maize or sorghum (e.g. Lawrence et al., 1997). The ground cover provided by these trees and crops on higher parts of the slope reduces soil run-off towards the hydromorphic slopes and valley bottom (e.g. de Ridder et al., 1997; Rodenburg et al., 2003). The only major food crop that can be grown under the temporary flooded conditions of these valley bottoms is rice (e.g. Andriesse and Fresco, 1991). Depending on the species (O. sativa or O. glaberrima), sub-species (japonica or indica) and cultivar, this crop can be grown along the upland – lowland continuum (e.g. Saito et al., 2010). The development of inland valleys into rice-based production systems, can be accomplished with relatively small-scale technologies that would require moderate investments (Roberts, 1988). For this reason, inland valleys, comprising such huge and yet largely unexploited area, are strategically important for the development of the African rice sector (e.g. Sakurai, 2006; Balasubramanian et al., 2007). Figure 1. Schematic landscape presentation of rice production environments along the upland – lowland continuum, and their hydrological regimes (Adapted from: Windmeijer and Andriesse, 1993)
  5. 5. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 4 – Table 1. Rice growing ecosystem characterization (water supply, agro-ecological zone and main biophysical production constraints); inland valleys may cover the whole range from hydromorphic fringes to irrigated lowlands. Sources: Andriesse et al. (1994); Kiepe (2006); Thiombiano et al. (1996); Wopereis et al.(2007). Wetlands, such as inland valleys, are particularly important assets for the rural poor as they can fulfil many services (Turner et al., 2000). Apart from agricultural production, these ecosystems supply local communities with a range of goods, including hunting, fishing, forest and forage resources (e.g. Roberts, 1988; Scoones, 1991; Adams, 1993) and they are local hot-spots for biodiversity (Chapman et al., 2001). As different inland-valley ecosystem functions may conflict with agricultural objectives, and because there are large area-specific differences in development suitability and risks, indiscriminate development should be avoided (McCartney and Houghton-Carr, 2009). Ecosystem functions of inland valleys, such as biodiversity and water buffering, are affected when inland valleys are used for agriculture. Where developments are implemented without proper impact assessments, they can negatively affect local livelihoods and environments (e.g. Whitlow, 1983). Indeed, aligning food production with biodiversity conservation is an important future challenge for agronomic and environmental research (Verhoeven and Setter, 2010). Following the above, the central aim of this paper is to develop an approach to fulfil the regional agricultural potential of inland valleys in sub- Saharan Africa (SSA) such that local rural livelihoods are benefited and regional objectives of reducing poverty and increasing food safety are met, while safeguarding other inland-valley ecosystem services of local and regional importance. A number of useful frameworks have recently been proposed to characterize wetlands for their agricultural and ecological potentials in order to make informed decisions on their use (e.g. McCartney and Houghton-Carr, 2009; Kotze, 2011; Sakané et al., 2011). As a step forward compared to earlier methods specifically targeted to inland valleys, such as the ones proposed by Andriesse and Fresco (1991) and Andriesse et al. (1994) that were primarily based on biophysical and land use characterizations, these approaches combine biophysical with socio-economic characteristics. The next step forward is to integrate these characterizations in a comprehensive methodology, supported by appropriate tools, that runs from selection of the most suitable inland valley for agricultural production to the actual development and eventually to sustainable management practices. Such methodology should also provide guidelines on how to ensure participation of local stakeholders in all these stages. The current paper, focussing specifically on sustainable realization of the inland-valley potential for rice- based production systems, attempts to do just that, as we believe that for the sustainable development Ecosystem Upland Hydromorphic fringes Rain-fed lowland Intensified lowland Irrigated lowlands Main water supply Rainfall Rainfall + water table Rainfall + water table + unregulated floods Regulated floods Full irrigation Agro-ecological zone Guinea savannah – humid forest Guinea savannah – humid forest Sudan savannah to humid forest Sudan savannah to humid forest Sahel to humid forest Main biophysical production constraints Drought, Weeds, Pest & Diseases, P and N deficiency, Soil erosion, Soil acidity Drought, Weeds, Pest & Diseases, P and N deficiency, Soil erosion Soil acidity, Iron toxicity Drought/flooding, Weeds, Pest & Diseases, P and N deficiency, Iron toxicity Drought/flooding, Weeds, Pest & Diseases, P and N deficiency, Iron toxicity Weeds, Pest & Diseases, Salinity/Alkalinity, P and N deficiency, Iron toxicity
  6. 6. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 5 – of these ecosystems, the site selection, land use planning and design, development and resource management should follow a participatory, integrated and systematic approach. We aim to provide a framework for such an approach based on a review of the literature and insights obtained from recent research carried out by the Consortium for the Sustainable Use of Inland Valley Agro-Ecosystems in Sub- Saharan Africa (short: Inland Valley Consortium, IVC) and its convening organization, the Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice). The IVC, composed of twelve West-African national agricultural research systems and a number of international (AfricaRice, IITA, ILRI, IWMI, FAO, Worldfish and CORAF) and advanced research institutes (CIRAD, Wageningen University), was founded in 1993 with the objective to develop, in concerted and coordinated action, technologies and operational support systems for the intensified but sustainable use of inland valleys in Sub-Saharan Africa. 2. CURRENT INLAND VALLEY USE 2.1. Drivers for inland valley use There are no reliable figures about the percentage of the total inland valley area (190 M ha) currently under rice production in sub-Saharan Africa. Andriesse et al. (1994) were only able to provide a rough estimate for this area in West Africa (10-25%) and this estimate includes inland valleys in peri- urban areas that are mainly used for vegetable production due to proximity of markets (e.g. Erenstein, 2006; Erenstein et al., 2006). The share of inland valley area under rice or rice-based production systems in the whole of Africa, hence including the central, eastern and southern parts, is expected to be much lower. Inland valleys are, however, increasingly used for agricultural production, partly driven by the drought spells in the 1970’s (e.g. Niasse et al., 2004), and following declining soil fertility in the uplands due to unsustainable farming practices (Windmeijer and Andriesse, 1993). Valley bottoms and hydromorphic fringes generally have higher water availability and higher soil fertility levels compared to upland soils (e.g. Andriesse et al., 1994; van der Heyden and New, 2003), even though soil fertility is still often suboptimal to sustain high crop productivity. Rice yields in rain-fed upland rice systems in SSA are currently around 1 t ha-1 (e.g. Rodenburg and Demont, 2009) and production years should be followed by 3-7 years of fallow to maintain soil fertility and control pests, diseases and weeds (e.g. Becker and Johnson, 2001a). With good management, inland valley rice can produce 5-6 t ha-1 without the need for such unproductive fallow periods required in the uplands (Wakatsuki and Masunaga, 2005). Global changes have also given a new impetus to inland valley development. While there are a number of conflicting projections with respect to the severity, timing and geographic distribution of future wetting and drying (e.g. Cook and Vizy, 2006; Hoerling et al., 2006; Biasutti et al., 2008), model forecasts suggest changing and increasingly variable precipitation patterns in Africa resulting in less rain in the Sahel (Giannini et al., 2008) and more in the equatorial zones (Christensen et al., 2007). A secure harvest from a wetland produced crop becomes of invaluable importance in the increasingly dry and unreliable agricultural environments (e.g. Scoones, 1991; Sakané et al., 2011). However, because of the sensitivity of inland valley systems to changes in quantity, quality and frequency of water supply, climate change also poses an hydrological threat to these ecosystems, requiring adaptive management strategies (e.g. Erwin, 2009).
  7. 7. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 6 – Besides the aforementioned biophysical assets, inland valley development also has a clear economic driver. About 10 million tonnes of milled rice, approximately 40% of the annual regional consumption, is imported into Africa (mainly from Asian countries) each year, worth about US $5 billion (Seck et al., 2010; 2012). Regional production has, however, increased steeply since the early 2000s due to a declining availability of global rice stocks for export, and consequently an increase in regional farm-gate prices from an estimated average US $285 per tonne in 1999 to US $564 per tonne in 2009 (Based on available data from 20 rice-producing countries in sub-Saharan Africa; FAO, 2010). These significant price changes have encouraged many small-scale farmers to take up rice production, as reflected in an increased inland valley use (e.g. Sakurai, 2006). 2.2. Multi-functional character of inland valleys Apart from their importance for agriculture, mainly rice and maize production and horticulture (Sakané et al., 2011), inland valleys have essential ecosystem functions such as biodiversity conservation, water storage, local flood and erosion control, nutrient retention and stabilization of the micro-climate (Adams, 1993; Wood et al., 2013). These environments are also used for recreation and tourism and for retrieving clay and sand for crafts and construction, and for collection and use of forest, wildlife, fisheries and forage resources and they contribute to local cultural heritage (Dugan, 1990; Adams, 1993). Inland valleys are important locations for local communities to collect non-agricultural plant resources, and rural people generally recognize useful plant species and dispose knowledge on their use, abundance and collection places (Rodenburg et al., 2012). Due to their multifunctional character, inland valleys are attractive for exploitation and therefore vulnerable to degradation. The economic opportunities of inland valleys have been widely recognised and investments have indeed been made to make these areas better accessible and profitable. Indiscriminate development of these vulnerable environments will however lead to degradation of the natural resources they harbour, and thereby jeopardize their unique and divers ecosystem functions (e.g. Dixon and Wood, 2003). The trade-off between conservation of natural resources and agricultural land use is particularly critical in African wetlands (e.g. McCartney and Houghton-Carr, 2009; Wood et al., 2013) and therefore, any development activities in such ecosystems need to be planned with care and should only be implemented when participation of the local users is guaranteed. Until recently, the importance of wetland functions for local communities have, however, often been ignored in policy planning (Silvius et al., 2000; Wood et al., 2013). Understanding the use and management of ecosystem functions by local communities would be the first necessary step to generate recommendations for their sustainable use (Rodenburg et al., 2012). Different ecosystem services do not necessarily conflict. For instance, agricultural fields can be considered as important locations to find useful non-cultivated plants too (Rodenburg et al., 2012). Farmers recognize the useful weed species during weeding and leave them untouched or keep them apart after uprooting (see references in: Rodenburg and Johnson, 2009) and at field clearing useful species (predominantly trees) are often maintained (e.g. Leach, 1991; Madge, 1995; Kristensen and Lykke, 2003). In fact this is a common strategy to cope with declining forests (Shepherd, 1992). Other strategies, observed by Rodenburg et al. (2012) around inland valleys in Togo and Benin, include the establishment of a community garden with useful species and the conservation of a small community forest. These observations show that local communities depending on natural resources in
  8. 8. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 7 – and around inland valleys are able to exploit these landscapes synergistically, balancing agricultural production with biodiversity conservation, use and management. 3. CONSTRAINTS TO DEVELOPMENT AND USE OF INLAND VALLEYS IN AFRICA 3.1. Development constraints Inland-valley utilization efforts are driven by the aforementioned environmental and economic motives but mired by health and cultural constraints. Traditionally, inland valleys were not often used for agricultural production purposes in Africa (Adams, 1993; Verhoeven and Setter, 2010). This is partly because inland valley bottoms are difficult to manage and they are also often associated with water- borne diseases such as malaria (e.g. Plasmodium falciparum, P. malariae, and P. ovale), river blindness (onchocerciasis; vector: Onchocerca volvulus, source: Wolbachia pipientis), bilharzia (schistosomiasis; Schistosoma haematobium and S. mansoni) and sleeping sickness (trypanosomiasis; Trypanosoma brucei or T. brucei rhodesiense) (e.g. Gbakima, 1994; McMillan et al., 1998; Yapi et al., 2005). And even controlling such diseases is no guarantee for profitable (agricultural) exploitation of these environment, due to counteractive policies (e.g. unfavourable tax regulations, cheap food imports) and the lack of suitable technologies (McMillan et al., 1998). Many water management infrastructures built in the 1970’s have been abandoned. Such failures are thought to have resulted from the lack of local community participation during selection, design and planning of the developments (e.g. Dries, 1991; Maconachie, 2008), or because traditional local land- tenure arrangements were overlooked (Brautigam, 1992). In the 1960’s and 70’s many irrigation scheme developments in West Africa were funded by public investment corporations and development projects. The Benin-China Cooperation, for instance, developed a total of 1,400 ha inland valleys and flood plains into medium-sized (25-150 ha) irrigation schemes by equipping them with water retention structures, irrigation and drainage canals, inlets and outlets, cofferdams and small bridges. Most of these irrigation schemes are currently under-utilized or abandoned. One of the exceptions is the irrigation scheme of Koussin-Lélé, where farmers grow rice on 106 ha developed land using gravity irrigation. A comparison between this scheme and the nearby mostly unutilized schemes of Bamè and Zonmon (33 and 84 ha respectively) showed that careful selection of the valley and local stakeholder participation in planning, design, implementation and use of the developments are prerequisites for successful development efforts (Djagba et al., 2013). The socio-economic environment in inland valleys is highly variable and complex. Inland valley exploitation is also often complicated by unfavourable land tenure arrangements (e.g. Thiombiano et al., 1996; Fu et al., 2010; Oladele et al., 2010) or prohibiting customary beliefs. Land tenure arrangements vary between locations and range from ownership by states to ownerships by individuals. The most common ways in which farmers in inland valleys in Africa acquire ownership over land is through inheritance, marriage, or through renting, lease or sharecropping (Oladele et al., 2011). When farmers lack stable land ownership the incentive for longer-term investments is usually low and this in turn is likely to have a negative effect on productivity and sustainable resource management. Farmers working in the inland valleys do often not possess the rights over the land and are therefore not always benefiting from inland-valley development investments. Land tenure arrangements also often affect gender relations. Land is mostly owned by men but cultivated by women, in particular when the value of
  9. 9. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 8 – the land is low due to, for example, low soil fertility or lack of control over water. Upon development, when the value of the land is raised, men can claim their rights again. Such social constructions should be considered when inland-valley development projects are designed that aim at benefiting the poor and empowering disadvantaged groups like women. In the Pegnasso inland valley in south-east Mali, for instance, the French Development Cooperation deliberately opted for a partial rather than a complete development (Abdoulaye Hamadoun, personal communication). The logic was that large investments would increase the land value whereby women, using the land prior to the development, would risk losing access, and would not benefit from the project. The modest improvements (a small water retention structure, one central inlet and bunded plots) enabled farmers to make better use of the available water for a prolonged period of time and thereby increase rice productivity. As rice production in this inland valley is locally mainly the responsibility of women the project succeeded in its mutual goal to benefit the community while strengthening the position of women. As inland valleys in Africa are socio-economically and biophysically diverse and complex (Sakané et al., 2011) the development of these landscapes for crop production requires a flexible and careful approach (e.g. Andriesse et al., 1994), with actively participating stakeholders. 3.2. Production constraints Estimated actual rice yields in inland valleys across Africa (1.4 t ha-1 according to Rodenburg and Demont, 2009) are much lower than the attainable yield, i.e. the potential yield limited by the available water and nutrients in a given environment (Rabbinge, 1993), achieved under optimal management conditions (5-6 t ha-1 according to Wakatsuki and Masunaga, 2005). Based on a survey among rice scientists in eight countries in West Africa weed competition, poor soil fertility and diseases, were classified as the three most important biophysical production constraints, responsible for these low actual yields in inland valleys (Thiombiano et al., 1996; Table 1.). Dominant weeds in inland valley rice are grasses like Echinochloa spp. and Oryza spp. (wild rice), sedges such as Cyperus spp. and a variety of broad-leaved weeds like Sphenoclea zeylanica, Ludwigia spp. and Heteranthera callifolia (Rodenburg and Johnson, 2009). Another emerging problem in inland valleys across Africa, in particular the ones with poor water control, is the parasitic weed Rhamphicarpa fistulosa (Rodenburg et al., 2010) causing crop yield losses in infested farmers’ fields to exceed 60% (Rodenburg et al., 2011). Other important biotic production constraints in inland valleys are diseases such as Rice Yellow Mottle Virus (RYMV), leaf blast, bacterial leaf blight and brownspot. RYMV, endemic to Africa, is transmitted by beetles (order Coleoptera, family Chrysomelidae) and can lead to total yield losses ranging from 5 to 100% in rain-fed lowland rice in Africa (Kouassi et al., 2005). Pests such as insects (e.g. African rice gall midge, stem borers and rice bugs) and rodents and birds can also cause significant yield losses (Balasubramanian et al., 2007). African rice gall midge, common in both West and East Africa, damages rice tillers causing up to 65% yield loss (Nacro et al., 1996). It should be emphasized that none of these pests and diseases is restricted to inland valleys alone. If these ecosystems are to be put under production, however, one should find effective ways to deal with them. Low soil fertility is a general production constraint in inland valleys despite enrichment caused by soil deposition of silt and fine clay factions through runoff from the surrounding uplands (Ogban and Babalola, 2003) increasing the exchangeable bases (Kyuma, 1985), calcium and magnesium (Fagbami et
  10. 10. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 9 – al., 1985) and phosphorus contents (Ogban and Babalola, 2003). Soil fertility in these environments is often far from optimal for sustainable and profitable crop production. While soil fertility varies across agro-ecological zones (Issaka et al., 1997), studies on soil fertility in inland valleys across West Africa revealed low to very low levels of nitrogen, available phosphorus, pH, CEC and total carbon (Issaka et al., 1996), deficiencies in micro-nutrients like sulphur and zinc (Buri et al., 2000) and poor clay mineralogy (Abe et al., 2006). A commonly associated problem with low soil fertility in inland valleys is iron toxicity (Becker and Asch, 2005; Audebert and Fofana, 2009). This is a complex nutrient disorder caused by excessive iron in the soil solution under the specific but typical water-logged conditions of rain-fed and irrigated lowlands, in particular inland valleys (Narteh and Sahrawat, 1999). Direct and indirect effects of iron toxicity can lead to 40 to 45% rice yield reductions in lowlands but this can be mitigated by effective water and soil fertility management and by selecting tolerant cultivars (Audebert and Fofana, 2009). Lack of inputs, credits, water control and labour, were the most important institutional and socio- economic constraints mentioned in the survey of Thiombiano et al. (1996). These constraints are all inter-related and also closely related to the main biophysical constraints. Most farmers working in inland valleys in Africa are resource-poor subsistence farmers (Balasubramanian et al., 2007). Such farmers generally have limited financial means and monetary surpluses (e.g. Ismaila et al., 2010) and they would need credits to purchase inputs. Indeed, for resource-poor rice farmers, the financial means or level of credits often determines the level of inputs, such as fertilizer (Donovan et al., 1999), necessary to alleviate the negative effects of biophysical production constraints. Without access to credits, inputs are difficult to obtain and labour inputs will have to increase to avoid crop losses. This labour trade-off is most obvious in weed control. Weeding is by far the most time-consuming practice in rice cultivation in inland valleys and the time can be significantly reduced when farmers have access to herbicides (e.g. Lawrence and Dijkman, 1997) or, presumably, when they have control over water, as flooding is one of the most effective weed control practices (e.g. Rodenburg and Johnson, 2009). 4. TOWARDS SUSTAINABLE INLAND VALLEY DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLOITATION While regional food security is an important goal, and agricultural production from already exploited as well as new inland valleys can contribute to this, the selection, development and exploitation of these environments should be approached with care. Not all inland valleys are necessarily suitable for crop production (e.g. Kotze, 2011; Sakané et al., 2011). Crop production derived from the valleys that are suitable, would be enough to contribute significantly to the region’s food security, in particular when ways are employed to increase productivity and resource-use efficiency. The remainder of the valleys should be safeguarded for non-agricultural ecosystem services such as pastoralism, biodiversity and wildlife sanctuaries and natural (excess) water buffers. To illustrate this, if the regional average rice yields in inland valleys could be raised by only 1 t ha-1 through improved water and weed management (as shown by Becker and Johnson, 2001b), the current total continental rice production and imports could hypothetically be covered entirely by production from only 9.1% of the estimated total land area of these landscapes in Africa (Table 2), and hence more than 90% could be conserved. Future increases in rice demand should be accounted for by a further increase in productivity. In reality significant rice production is also derived from other rice growing environments, such as uplands and river flood plains
  11. 11. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 10 – (Balasubramanian et al., 2007; Seck et al., 2012), hence the 90% of inland valleys that could be saved for other purposes, can be considered as a lower limit. Table 2. Estimated inland valley area (and percentage) needed to cover the total paddy demand of Africa, calculated as a sum of total rice import and production (based on 2010 figures), assumed that mean productivity can be increased by at least 1 t ha -1 following improved water and weed management Estimated figure Calculation Milled rice import in Africa (2010) 10 M t Conversion rate paddy-milled rice 0.6 Equivalent paddy quantity of imported rice in Africa (2010) 16.7 M t 10 × 1 0.6 Paddy production in Africa (2010) 24.7 M t Total paddy demand in Africa (2010) 41.4 M t 16.7 + 24.7 Current productivity 1.4 t ha -1 Productivity (paddy) increase with improved water and weed management 2.4 t ha -1 Inland valley area needed for total paddy demand in Africa 17.25 M ha 41.4 2.4 Total inland valley area in Africa 190 M ha Share of total inland valley area in Africa needed to cover total paddy demand 9.1 % 100 × 17.25 190 Sources: Becker and Johnson (2001bb); FAO (FAO, 2003, 2012); Rodenburg and Demont (2009); Seck et al. (2010). Indeed, such a strategy requires systematic approaches and methodologies for 1) characterizing and selecting the ‘best bet’ - most suitable and least-risk - inland valleys for agricultural development to avoid investment failures or unnecessary destruction of wetlands, 2) participatory multi-stakeholder land use planning within the inland valley, 3) designing, implementing and evaluating the ‘best-fit’ – locally adapted and communally managed - water management development infrastructure and 4) optimizing - and locally adjusting - crop management practices for increased (rice) productivity. Proposed tools for each step are summarized in Table 3. 4.1. Selecting suitable inland valleys The selection and characterization of suitable inland valleys is of vital importance for successful agricultural development interventions. This accounts both for new, unexploited valleys as well as for valleys that are already (partly) used for crop production. Suitability depends on a wide range of socio- economic and bio-physical factors that require investigation before proceeding to following steps. Pioneering work on assessing inland valley systems and their potential for development has been conducted by Andriesse et al. (1994) who proposed a comprehensive agro-ecological characterization
  12. 12. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 11 – on four levels: ‘macro’ (1:1,000,000-1:5,000,000), ‘reconnaissance’ (1:100,000-1:250,000), ‘semi- detailed’ (1:25,000-1:50,000) and ‘detailed’ (1:5,000-10,000). At the first level (macro), the major agro- ecological zones are distinguished based on the length of the growing period. They are then sub-divided into agro-ecological units and sub-units at the ‘reconnaissance’ level. This subdivision is based on information on lithology, hydrology, soils and climate using Geographic Information System (GIS) tools (e.g. Narteh et al., 2007) and land use statistics retrieved from national sources and rapid rural appraisals. This methodology was further elaborated by Thenkabail et al. (2000) who used various spatial data sets of soil, cropping seasons, roads, population density, discharge and rainfall data in combination with maps on land use and inland valleys classified from satellite images. Each of the spatial layers was given a certain weight based on expert knowledge, and by summing these weights inland valleys with high potentials were identified. This approach of spatial modelling was later repeated for a research area in Ghana (Gumma et al., 2009). Experts outlined bio-physical, technical, socio-economic and eco-environmental indicators that affect the potential for development. But data scarcity for the indicators as well as the debatable justification for the quantification of the weights make the methodology inaccurate and subjective. Random Forests (RF) procedures, a classification method based on a decision-tree, may provide an alternative for the aforementioned methods as it does not require prior knowledge or assumptions about the relationships of, or interactions between, the variables and distribution of the data (Breiman, 2001). Random Forests procedures were successfully applied to assess the potential for paddy rice cultivation in Laos using predictors on topography, climate, accessibility and demography and poverty (Laborte et al., 2012). Remote sensing or remote-sensing derived products have been used to map inland valleys. Simple image classification has been used in Benin (Thenkabail and Nolte, 1996), Ghana (Gumma et al., 2009) and Cote d’Ivoire (Thenkabail et al. 2000) to classify images with good results. Thenkabail and Nolte (1996), Gumma et al. (2009), and Chabi et al. (2010), identified inland valleys using the normalised difference vegetation index (NDVI) determined from satellite images, and a slope map generated by GIS software using a digital elevation map. Cloudy conditions are, however, prevalent in most regions and this inhibits the implementation of such methodologies on national or regional scales. Recently, AfricaRice developed an automated mapping procedure based only on information from a digital elevation model, which is globally available at a spatial resolution of 30 meters. This standardized methodology is currently being implemented and validated for the entire West-African region (Zwart and Linsoussi, personal communication). Such spatial modelling tools are helpful in the first necessary assessment of availability, suitability and locations of inland valleys and will save project developers or policymakers valuable time and resources. However, the application of spatial modelling, using GIS and remote sensing, can only provide an indication for the development potential of inland valleys. Soil fertility and soil depth are of great importance for this purpose as well, but information on such soil characteristics are not widely available in maps with sufficient detail and cannot be derived with remote sensing techniques. Alongside biophysical and agronomic assessments, socio-economic variables such as availability of markets, extension services or social customs are important to assess which valleys can be developed for agriculture (e.g. Narteh et al., 2007) and many of these can simply not be mapped and must therefore be assessed using terrain surveys and feasibility studies.
  13. 13. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 12 – Table 3: Essential steps and tools for selection, planning and implementation of sustainable inland valley development. The Working Wetland Potential (WWP) index (McCartney and Houghton-Carr, 2009) is a comprehensive assessment tool that can be implemented at the valley scale to assess its suitability for agricultural development. It consists of assessments on: 1) the ecological potential, 2) the social and economic importance, 3) the agricultural suitability and 4) the environmental and socio-economic risks involved in the actual development. The product of ‘suitability’ and ‘risk’ scores based on these assessments results in the WWP index which provides an indication of the agricultural use-potential of an ecosystem. The ‘best-bet’ inland valleys for rice production should score high on (agricultural) production and marketing potential and low on environmental and social risks, and preferably also low on other ecosystem functions such as biodiversity. Hence a thorough assessment of the valley’s economic value for local communities, including direct, indirect and non-use benefits is required (Scoones, 1991) as well as an environmental systems analysis of upstream - downstream impacts from developments. Step Proposed tools Purpose Key references 1. Selecting suitable inland valleys Remote sensing/GIS analysis/spatial modelling To identify inland valleys and assess development potential at national level (Thenkabail and Nolte, 1996; Thenkabail et al., 2000) Random Forest method To assess agricultural potential (Laborte et al., 2012) Detailed agro-ecological survey To determine the suitability for agricultural development (Andriesse et al., 1994) Working Wetland Potential index (WWP) To determine the suitability for agricultural development (McCartney and Houghton-Carr, 2009) 2. Participatory land use planning Multi-criteria decision making (MCDM) such as the WWP To collect decision criteria from key stakeholders (Raj, 1995; McCartney and Houghton-Carr, 2009) Multi-stakeholder platform (MSP) To reach a workable compromise between stakeholders’ interests (Warner, 2006) 3. Designing, implementing and evaluating best-fit water management Rapid pre-development diagnostics (DIARPA) To assess inland valley water dynamics to select the best-fit intervention (Lidon et al., 1998) Participatory Learning and Action Research for Integrated Rice Management (PLAR-IRM) To guide farmer participatory inland valley development for improved water management to acquire ownership over the development structures (Wopereis et al., 2007) Simple, Participatory Inland Valley Development Approach To guide farmer participatory inland valley development for improved water management (Worou, 2013) Irrigation performance assessment To monitor and improve productivity and sustainability of irrigations systems (Dembélé et al., 2012) 4. Optimizing crop management practices Sawah system development (SSD) To improve water, nutrient and weed management to raise crop productivity (Abe and Wakatsuki, 2011) Participatory Learning and Action Research for Integrated Rice Management (PLAR-IRM) To create farmers’ awareness, identify local production constraints and locally available solutions to solve them (Wopereis et al., 2007) Modelling (e.g. ORYZA, EPIC, farm household models) To prioritize production constraints, analyse management options and guide decision making (Lansigan et al., 1997; Boling et al., 2007; Laborte et al., 2009; Worou et al., 2012)
  14. 14. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 13 – In conclusion, a two-step approach is advocated. First, spatial modelling and analysis at national or sub-national level should provide the location of the inland valleys and a first indication of the potential for development. Second, a detailed feasibility study (we propose the aforementioned Working Wetland Potential – WWP - index) must be implemented using field and farmer surveys to assess the true potential for development of the selected inland valleys. 4.2. Participatory land use planning After site selection, an inventory of land uses should be followed by the actual land use planning within a valley. For this step to be successful, active participation of all important stakeholders is required (e.g. Perfecto and Vandermeer, 2008; Del Amo-Rodriguez et al., 2010). Here, multi-criteria decision making (MCDM) methods could be practised in recognition of the insight that stakeholders are likely to base decisions on more than just one criterion (e.g. Raj, 1995). The earlier mentioned WWP index, which principally is an MCDM method, can again be used to evaluate the potential of different agricultural activities within the valley and to find synergies, or at least compromises, between different ecosystem services (McCartney and Houghton-Carr, 2009). Preferably all local stakeholders, including local authorities and politicians, should play a role in the land use planning within a selected inland valley and find consensus on the directions to take. To facilitate this process so-called multi-stakeholder platforms (MSP) could be created. This is perhaps the most challenging part of the approach, as getting all stakeholders around the table has proven difficult in some situations (Warner, 2006) and reaching consensus among a wide ranging group of stakeholders with different interests, might be another considerable hurdle to take. The outcome such MSP processes should aim for would be to reach a compromise between economic, social and environmental gains and risks and the identification of hot- spots for specific ecosystem services within the inland valley under consideration. The make-up of such a compromise would of course depend on the specific values local stakeholders place on the services that the ecosystem provide them with, relative to alternative income sources and interest (McCartney and Houghton-Carr, 2009). The MSP process should lead to a detailed strategic plan for the local land use of a specific inland valley, with areas designated for agricultural production and areas that are maintained or managed to fulfil other ecosystem functions. This should result in the sort of spatially and temporally mixed, land use forms that were earlier proposed by Dixon and Wood (2003) and assumed to be inherently environmentally and socially sustainable. 4.3. Designing, implementing and evaluating best-fit water management After these first two, rather difficult and time-consuming, steps of inland-valley selection and participatory planning, the actual development, mainly consisting of clearing of vegetation and construction of irrigation and drainage structures to increase water control, can start. As much as possible this work should involve the future beneficiaries of the development to enable them to acquire ownership. Information on the extent of participation in the development work provided by an individual stakeholder can be used to guide plot partitioning once the inland-valley development is finalized. Personal time investments at these stages will also ensure user-commitment to future management and maintenance of the infrastructure and thereby benefit the sustainability of the inland- valley production system. In the Blétou valley in south-west Burkina Faso, for instance, an IVC project installed a contour-bund system consisting of small water retention bunds along the contour lines. A
  15. 15. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 14 – community-participatory development approach was used, whereby plots were distributed among farmers, according to their participation in the construction of these water-management structures (Youssouf Dembélé, personal communication). The active participation of farmers in the construction reduced the costs of the investment and, more importantly, provided them with ownership. The plots were assigned in a participatory manner following each individual’s contribution to the work. This resulted in fair distribution of the plots based on group consensus, respecting individual time investments and disregarding gender or age. Clearly, every inland valley is unique in terms of biophysical and socio-economic characteristics and there is no ‘off-the-shelf’ technology with a broad and indiscriminate application range. Technologies for inland valleys must be locally adapted. For instance, the regulation of water – e.g. to control flooding, optimize irrigation, conserve water for late-season use - requires a design that takes local conditions into account. Various physical factors, such as the size of the catchment area, the valley morphology and soil texture (determining hydrological behaviour) need to be considered for the design of the most suitable water management system. This requires a thorough diagnostic study on the spatial and dynamic water movements within the valley (Wopereis et al., 2007) followed by in-depth discussions with stakeholders (preferably through a multi-stakeholder platform) to ensure full buy-in of the community and to make sure that land tenure issues are identified and solved beforehand. Inviting local politicians and villages chiefs in such multi-stakeholder platforms is imperative in this respect as they often have the responsibility or power to allocate land to land users. Discussions on the land and water development options that could be put in place should also consider consequences for water availability for downstream users. The first steps towards improved water management in inland valleys in Africa will be the construction of main and secondary drainage pathways and outlining, bunding and levelling of individual fields with minimal soil movement. A valley with a slight slope will result in fairly large bunded fields, whereas a valley with a steep slope will lead to more ‘terraced’, bunded fields. The introduction of such very simple water management structures will already lead to substantial yield gains (1-2 t ha-1 ), especially if accompanied with good crop management practices (e.g. Becker and Johnson, 2001b; Toure et al., 2009). For this type of partial water control structures, that can be developed entirely by farmers themselves, Worou (2013) developed a useful guide. To raise rice productivity with improved water control, relevant modules of the curriculum for Participatory Learning and Action Research (PLAR) for Integrated Rice Management (IRM) can be implemented. PLAR-IRM was developed by AfricaRice and partners, based on the insight that a locally adapted and integrated approach is required to increase rice productivity in inland-valley production systems in Africa (Wopereis and Defoer, 2007). It is essentially a farmer participatory, step-wise approach to put inland valleys under rice production using good agricultural practices (Defoer et al., 2004; Wopereis et al., 2007). Farmers involved in the Japanese funded SMART-IV project implemented by AfricaRice and partners in Togo and Benin obtain very good results in inland valley settings, introducing relatively simple, low-cost water management structures (drainage canal development, bunding, levelling) that can be constructed and maintained totally by farmers themselves. Use of power tillers, while not essential at the first stage, can substantially speed up land development once farmers are familiar with the technique.
  16. 16. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 15 – If full water control is targeted, five main water management systems for inland valleys can be envisaged: 1) the traditional random-basin system, 2) the central-drain system, 3) the interceptor-canal system, 4) the head-bund system and 5) the contour-bund system (for technical details see: Oosterbaan et al., 1987; Windmeijer and Andriesse, 1993; Windmeijer et al., 2002). Lidon et al. (1998) developed a diagnostic interactive tool called DIARPA (‘diagnostic rapide de pré-aménagement’; Eng.: rapid pre- development diagnostics) which works as a decision tree and helps to assess the ‘best-fit’ type of intervention at a given location and a given level of investment, with the purpose to optimize agricultural production with limited hydraulic risks. While the technicalities of the choice of the water- control design and parts of the actual implementation of the development may be beyond the resource- poor farmers’ capacities and expertise, we again stress the importance of involvement of farmers in the activities that can be carried out by them to gain the aforementioned necessary ‘ownership’ over the water-control structures. Moreover, the proper functioning, management and maintenance of the water-control structures requires the actual users (i.e. the farmers) to understand the basic principles. After completion of the water management structures, a performance evaluation, similar to the one suggested by Dembélé et al. (2012), should be carried out on a seasonal basis to enable farmers to make necessary adjustments and thereby further improve water productivity. This requires farmer training and facilitation. 4.4. Optimizing productivity and profitability Following the selection of the inland valley, the land use planning within the selected inland valley and the development of that part of the inland valley designated for agricultural production, the last step is to establish and optimize crop production within these designated areas. At this stage, a set of local constraints need to be tackled in order to benefit from the inherent inland-valley production potential. Simulations with physiological crop models (e.g. ORYZA), and multi-criteria models (e.g. EPIC, farm household models) can be used to analyse productivity and sustainability of cropping systems, or to quantify effects of different stresses on crop yield, and as such they can provide a decision support tool to improve management on the crop, farm or inland valley level (e.g. Lansigan et al., 1997; Boling et al., 2007; Laborte et al., 2009; Worou et al., 2012). Following water management, key factors for raising productivity in inland valleys are weed and soil fertility management (Wopereis and Defoer, 2007) and pest and disease control (Table 1). However the order of importance of production constraints needs to be locally assessed for each inland valley. The data collected during the aforementioned detailed characterization should be helpful in this respect. Such characterizations in turn can guide the selection of technology interventions (e.g. Sakané et al., 2011). The aforementioned PLAR-IRM curriculum also provides a very useful method to identify key production constraints, as well as locally researchable issues. PLAR-IRM further stimulates farmer experimentation in order to test ‘what works best’ under the given local (biophysical and socio- economic) conditions, using an integrated management approach. The available modules of the PLAR curriculum provide guidelines for such approaches from which facilitators and farmers can tap to improve the local productivity. Through integrated water, soil fertility and weed management in inland- valleys, rice yields can increase considerably. Bunding, puddling (if possible) and levelling for instance, facilitates water management and decreases weed competition - as many weed species are not well adapted to permanently flooded conditions (e.g. Kent and Johnson, 2001) - and generally increases
  17. 17. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 16 – nutrient use efficiencies, in particular in well-drained fields. These relatively simple technologies have shown to increase rice yields by 40%, and reduce weed infestation by 25% across agro-ecological zones (Becker and Johnson, 2001b; Toure et al., 2009). Bunding, levelling and puddling (mainly to improve water management) is also proposed through Sawah system development (Abe and Wakatsuki, 2011) a labour-intensive approach which basically promotes the aforementioned contour-bund system combined with good agricultural practices. Further yield improvements can then be attained by using improved rice cultivars. For instance, some cultivars of NERICA (New Rice for Africa) adapted to lowland conditions have an inherent high weed competitiveness (Rodenburg et al., 2009) and a high yield potential (Sié et al., 2008). Following such investments in crop productivity increases, one should also aim at reducing post-harvest losses due to birds, insects and rodents, mainly by shortening the time between crop maturity and harvest and storage and by improving transport and grain storage facilities (e.g. Yusuf and He, 2011). Finally, conducive policies ensuring good prices for producers on the local market, are imperative for profitable agricultural exploitation of inland valleys (e.g. McMillan et al., 1998). 5. CONCLUSIONS – REGIONAL POTENTIALS, LOCAL APPROACHES Tapping the regional potential of inland valleys in sub-Saharan Africa requires development of high- potential and low-risk areas that are yet unexploited, as well as improvement of already used areas, through development of water management structures and the use of improved crop management technologies. We propose a step-wise and locally-adaptable stakeholder-participatory approach for site- selection, land-use planning, water management design and implementation and crop management, to realize this, while maintaining other important ecosystem functions of these landscapes. A number of approaches, tools and technologies have been developed over the past three decades that contribute to achieving this. We propose: 1) the selection of ‘best-bet’ inland valleys, whether unexploited or already used, based on spatial modelling and analysis at national or sub-national level (using GIS and remote sensing tools) followed by more detailed typologies using the Working Wetland Potential (WWP) index, 2) a stakeholder-participatory land use planning within the inland valley based on the earlier characterizations (notably the WWP index) and using multi-stakeholder platforms (MSP), 3) participatory inland-valley development (e.g. clearing, levelling and construction of water management structures) following guidelines developed by Worou (2013), relevant modules of the Participatory Learning and Action Research (PLAR) curriculum and the pre-development diagnostic tool DIARPA followed by regular performance assessments of the water-control system, and 4) identification of local production constraints combining model simulations and farmer participatory priority exercises (e.g. PLAR), to select and adapt appropriate management practices and technologies following principles of Integrated Rice Management (IRM). While there is some experience with the first and the last two steps of this approach no published evidence exists yet showing that the second step (e.g. formation of MSPs for detailed strategic planning) indeed results in the desired sustainable use of inland valleys in Africa. Future research and development projects, like some of the current ones carried out by AfricaRice and partners, should test and fine-tune such approaches. We conclude that it is essential to use systematic analyses approaches for the selection of ‘best-bet’ inland valleys for rice production as only a fraction of the available inland valleys in Africa would need to
  18. 18. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 17 – be used for agricultural production in order to attain regional self-sufficiency in rice. The remaining inland valleys could then be safeguarded to fulfil other ecosystem services. However, for this strategy to be effective, an environmental impact assessment should be compulsory before any development takes place. Conservation regulations and monitoring and evaluation mechanisms need to be established to help protecting those inland valleys that are either too vulnerable (e.g. to soil and water degradation or social conflicts) or too valuable (because of other ecosystem functions such as biodiversity) for agricultural development. Selection of ‘best-bet’ production valleys should be based on both biophysical and socio-economic criteria and be broadly supported by the local communities depending on them. The same approach is proposed for the identification of locations within the inland valley that should be used for crop production and those that should continue to fulfil any other ecosystem function. This again requires involvement of local stakeholders. Following these steps, the actual development is the next challenge. The right choice of water-management system is of pivotal importance and this depends largely on the valley morphology and the local soil and hydrological characteristics. Development and implementation of such water management systems and the agricultural production practices following such development should not negatively impact the water quality and availability downstream. For the actual crop production, high-yielding and stress-resilient lowland rice cultivars and locally adapted and integrated crop management practices are required. Harvesting technologies and post-harvest facilities, for drying, threshing, milling, storage and transport should also be included in inland-valley development plans. For the sustainable realization of the regional potentials offered by inland valleys in Africa, full local stakeholder participation is required in all stages, ranging from decision-making to development and implementation. This should result in consensus on the selection and land use plans of inland valleys and the implementation of broadly supported interventions and flexible, locally adaptable, and cultural and socio-economical acceptable solutions to the numerous constraints encountered in inland valleys in this region. Acknowledgements The insights herewith presented have resulted from work of the Inland Valley Consortium (IVC) and the Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice) and partners. We are indebted to all those who have contributed to this work over the past decades. This paper is dedicated to our respected colleague Youssouf Dembélé, who passed away so untimely and unexpectedly. For many years he contributed invaluably to research and development of inland valleys in West Africa. References Abe, S.S., Masunaga, T., Yamamoto, S., Honna, T., Wakatsuki, T., 2006. Comprehensive assessment of the clay mineralogical composition of lowland soils in West Africa. Soil Sci. Plant Nutr. 52, 479-488. Abe, S.S., Wakatsuki, T., 2011. Sawah ecotechnology - a trigger for a rice green revolution in Sub-Saharan Africa Basic concept and policy implications. Outlook Agr. 40, 221-227. Acres, B.D., Rains, A.B., King, R.B., Lawton, R.M., Mitchell, A.J.B., Rackham, L.J., 1985. African dambos: their distribution, characteristics and use. Zeitschrift fur Geomorphologie, 63-86. Adams, W.M., 1993. Indigenous use of wetlands and sustainable development in West-Africa. Geogr. J. 159, 209- 218.
  19. 19. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 18 – Andriesse, W., Fresco, L.O., 1991. A Characterization of Rice-Growing Environments in West Africa. Agr. Ecosyst. Environ. 33, 377-395. Andriesse, W., Fresco, L.O., Duivenbooden, N., Windmeijer, P.N., 1994. Multi-scale characterization of inland valley agro-ecosystems in West Africa. Neth. J. Agr. Sci. 42, 159-179. Audebert, A., Fofana, M., 2009. Rice Yield Gap due to Iron Toxicity in West Africa. J. Agron. Crop Sci. 195, 66-76. Balasubramanian, V., Sie, M., Hijmans, R.J., Otsuka, K., 2007. Increasing Rice Production in Sub-Saharan Africa: Challenges and Opportunities. Adv. Agron. 94, 55-133. Becker, M., Asch, F., 2005. Iron toxicity in rice-conditions and management concepts. J. Plant Nutr. Soil Sci. 168, 558-573. Becker, M., Johnson, D.E., 2001a. Cropping intensity effects on upland rice yield and sustainability in West Africa. Nutr. Cycl. Agroecosys. 59, 107-117. Becker, M., Johnson, D.E., 2001b. Improved water control and crop management effects on lowland rice productivity in West Africa. Nutr. Cycl. Agroecosys. 59, 119-127. Biasutti, M., Held, I.M., Sobel, A.H., Giannini, A., 2008. SST forcings and Sahel rainfall variability in simulations of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. J. Climate 21, 3471-3486. Boling, A.A., Bouman, B.A.M., Tuong, T.P., Murty, M.V.R., Jatmiko, S.Y., 2007. Modelling the effect of groundwater depth on yield-increasing interventions in rainfed lowland rice in Central Java, Indonesia. Agr. Syst. 92, 115-139. Brautigam, D., 1992. Land rights and agricultural development in West Africa - a case study of 2 Chinese projects. J. Dev. Areas 27, 21-32. Breiman, L., 2001. Random Forests. Mach. Learn. 45, 5-32. Buri, M.M., Masunaga, T., Wakatsuki, T., 2000. Sulfur and zinc levels as limiting factors to rice production in West Africa lowlands. Geoderma 94, 23-42. Chabi, A., Oloukoi, J., Mama, V.J., Kiepe, P., 2010. Inventory by remote sensing of inland valleys agro-ecosystems in central Benin. Cah. Agr. 19, 446-453. Chapman, L.J., Balirwa, J., Bugenyi, F.W.B., Chapman, C., Crisman, T.L., 2001. Wetlands of East Africa: biodiversity, exploitation and policy perspectives, in: Gopal, B. (Ed.), Biodiversity in wetlands: assessment function and conservation. Blackhuys, Leiden, pp. 101-132. Christensen, J.H., Hewitson, B., Busuioc, A., Chen, A., Gao, X., Held, I., Jones, R., Kolli, R.K., Kwon, W.T., Laprise, R., Magaa Rueda, V., Mearns, L., Menndez, C.G., Risnen, J., Rinke, A., Sarr, A., Whetton, P., 2007. Regional climate projections, in: Solomon, S., Qin, D., Manning, M., Chen, Z., Marquis, M., Averyt, K.B., Tignor, M., Miller, H.L. (Eds.), pp. 847-940. Cook, K.H., Vizy, E.K., 2006. Coupled model simulations of the West African monsoon system: twentieth- and twenty-first-century simulations. J. Climate 19, 3681-3703. de Ridder, N., Stomph, T.J., Fresco, L.O., 1997. Effects of land-use changes on water and nitrogen flows at the scale of West African inland valleys: A conceptual model. Defoer, T., Wopereis, M.C.S., Idinoba, P.A., Kadisha, T.K.L., Diack, S., Gaye, M., 2004. Curriculum for participatory learning and action research (PLAR) for integrated rice management (IRM) in inland valleys of sub-Saharan Africa: facilitators' manual. WARDA, Cotonou, Benin/IFDC, Muscle Shoals, USA. Del Amo-Rodriguez, S., Vergara-Tenorio, M.D., Ramos-Prado, J.M., Porter-Bolland, L., 2010. Community Landscape Planning for Rural Areas: A Model for Biocultural Resource Management. Soc. Natur. Resour. 23, 436-450. Dembélé, Y., Yacouba, H., Keita, A., Sally, H., 2012. Assessment of irrigation system performance in South-Western Burkina Faso. Irrig. Drain. 61, 306-315. Dixon, A.B., Wood, A.P., 2003. Wetland cultivation and hydrological management in eastern Africa: matching community and hydrological needs through sustainable wetland use. Nat. Resour. Forum 27, 117-129.
  20. 20. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 19 – Djagba, J.F., Rodenburg, J., Zwart, S.J., Houndagba, C.J., Kiepe, P., 2013. Failure and success factors of irrigation system developments in West Africa - a case study from the Ouémé valley in Benin. Irrig. Drain. DOI: 10.1002/ird.1794. Donovan, C., Wopereis, M.C.S., Guindo, D., Nebie, B., 1999. Soil fertility management in irrigated rice systems in the Sahel and Savanna regions of West Africa. Part II. Profitability and risk analysis. Field Crop. Res. 61, 147-162. Dries, I., 1991. Development of wetlands in Sierra-Leone - Farmers rationality opposed to government policy. Landscape Urban Plan. 20, 223-229. Dugan, P.J., 1990. Wetland conservation: a review of current issues and action. IUCN, Gland, Switzerland. Erenstein, O., 2006. Intensification or extensification? Factors affecting technology use in peri-urban lowlands along an agro-ecological gradient in West Africa. Agr. Syst. 90, 132-158. Erenstein, O., Oswald, A., Mahaman, M., 2006. Determinants of lowland use close to urban markets along an agro- ecological gradient in West Africa. Agr. Ecosyst. Environ. 117, 205-217. Erwin, K., 2009. Wetlands and global climate change: the role of wetland restoration in a changing world. Wetl. Ecol. Manag. 17, 71-84. Fagbami, A., Ajayi, S.O., Ali, E.M., 1985. Nutrient distribution in the basement-complex soils of the tropical, dry rainforest of southwestern Nigeria 1. Macronutrients - Calcium, Magnesium, and Potassium. Soil Sci. 139, 431-436. FAO, 2003. TERRASTAT, http://www.fao.org/ag/agl/agll/terrastat/, Date accessed: 14-02-2003. FAO, 2010. FAOSTAT, http://faostat.fao.org/, Date accessed: 07.10.2010. FAO, 2012. Rice Market Monitor. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Trade and Markets Division, Rome, p. 33. Fu, R.H.Y., Abe, S.S., Wakatsuki, T., Maruyama, M., 2010. Traditional Farmer-Managed Irrigation System in Central Nigeria. Jarq-Japan Agricultural Research Quarterly 44, 53-60. Gbakima, A.A., 1994. Inland valley swamp rice development - malaria, schistosomiasis, onchocerciasis in south central Sierra-Leone. Public Health 108, 149-157. Giannini, A., Biasutti, M., Held, I.M., Sobel, A.H., 2008. A global perspective on African climate. Climatic Change 90, 359-383. Gumma, M., Thenkabail, P.S., Fujii, H., Namara, R., 2009. Spatial models for selecting the most suitable areas of rice cultivation in the Inland Valley Wetlands of Ghana using remote sensing and geographic information systems. J. Appl. Remote Sens. 3. Hoerling, M., Hurrell, J., Eischeid, J., Phillips, A., 2006. Detection and attribution of twentieth-century northern and southern African rainfall change. J. Climate 19, 3989-4008. Ismaila, U., Gana, A.S., Tswanya, N.M., Dogara, D., 2010. Cereals production in Nigeria: Problems, constraints and opportunities for betterment. African J. Agr. Res. 5, 1341-1350. Issaka, R.N., Ishida, F., Kubota, D., Wakatsuki, T., 1997. Geographical distribution of selected soil fertility parameters of inland valleys in West Africa. Geoderma 75, 99-116. Issaka, R.N., Masunaga, T., Kosaki, T., Wakatsuki, T., 1996. Soils of inland valleys of West Africa general fertility parameters. Soil Sci. Plant Nutr. 42, 71-80. Kent, R.J., Johnson, D.E., 2001. Influence of flood depth and duration on growth of lowland rice weeds, Côte d'Ivoire. Crop Prot. 20, 691-694. Kiepe, P., 2006. Characterization of three key environments for integrated irrigation-aquaculture and their local names, Integrated Irrigation and Aquaculture in West Africa, Concepts, Practices and Potential. FAO, Rome, pp. 1-5. Kotze, D.C., 2011. The application of a framework for assessing ecological condition and sustainability of use to three wetlands in Malawi. Wetl. Ecol. Manag. 19, 507-520.
  21. 21. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 20 – Kouassi, N.K., N'Guessan, P., Albar, L., Fauquet, C.M., Brugidou, C., 2005. Distribution and characterization of Rice yellow mottle virus: A threat to African farmers. Plant Dis. 89, 124-133. Kristensen, M.K., Lykke, A.M., 2003. Informant-based valuation of use and conservation preferences of savanna trees in Burkina Faso. Econ. Bot. 57, 203-217. Kyuma, K., 1985. Fundamental characteristics of wetland soils, Wetland Soils: Characterization, Classification and Utilization. International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Los Banos, Philippines, pp. 193-205. Laborte, A.G., Maunahan, A.A., Hijmans, R.J., 2012. Opportunities for expanding paddy rice production in Laos: spatial predictive modeling using Random Forest. J. Land Use Sci. 7, 21-33. Laborte, A.G., Schipper, R.A., Van Ittersum, M.K., Van den Berg, M.M., Van Keulen, H., Prins, A.G., Hossain, M., 2009. Farmers' welfare, food production and the environment: a model-based assessment of the effects of new technologies in the northern Philippines. Njas-Wageningen J. Life Sci. 56, 345-373. Lansigan, F.P., Pandey, S., Bouman, B.A.M., 1997. Combining crop modelling with economic risk-analysis for the evaluation of crop management strategies. Field Crop. Res. 51, 133-145. Lawrence, P.R., Dijkman, J.T., 1997. The introduction of animal traction into inland valley regions. 2. Dry season cultivation and the use of herbicides in rice. J. Agr. Sci. 129, 71-75. Lawrence, P.R., Dijkman, J.T., Jansen, H.G.P., 1997. The introduction of animal traction into inland valley regions. 1. Manual labour and animal traction in the cultivation of rice and maize: a comparison. J. Agr. Sci. 129, 65- 70. Leach, M., 1991. Engendered Environments: Understanding Natural Resource Management in the West African Forest Zone. IDS Bulletin 22, 17-24. Lidon, B., Legoupil, J.C., Blanchet, F., Simpara, M., Sanogo, I., 1998. Le diagnostic rapide de pré-aménagement (DIARPA). Agriculture et Développement 20, 61-80. Maconachie, R., 2008. New agricultural frontiers in post-conflict Sierra Leone? Exploring institutional challenges for wetland management in the Eastern Province. J. Mod. Afr. Stud. 46, 235-266. Madge, C., 1995. Ethnography and agroforestry research: a case study from the Gambia. Agroforest. Syst. 32, 127- 146. McCartney, M.P., Houghton-Carr, H.A., 2009. Working Wetland Potential: An index to guide the sustainable development of African wetlands. Nat. Resour. Forum 33, 99-110. McMillan, D.E., Sanders, J.H., Koenig, D., Akwabi-Ameyaw, K., Painter, T.M., 1998. New land is not enough: Agricultural performance of new lands settlement in West Africa. World Dev. 26, 187-211. Nacro, S., Heinrichs, E.A., Dakouo, D., 1996. Estimation of rice yield losses due to the African rice gall midge, Orseolia oryzivora Harris and Gagne. Int. J. Pest Manag. 42, 331-334. Narteh, L.T., Moussa, M., Otoo, E., Andah, W.E.I., Asubonteng, K.O., 2007. Evaluating inland valley agro-ecosystems in Ghana using a multi-scale characterization approach. Ghana Journal of Agricultural Science 40, 141-157. Narteh, L.T., Sahrawat, K.L., 1999. Influence of flooding on electrochemical and chemical properties of West African soils. Geoderma 87, 179-207. Niasse, M., Afounda, A., Amani, A., 2004. Reducing West Africa's vulnerability to climate impacts on water resources, wetlands and desertification. Elements for a regional strategy for preparedness and adaptation, in: (IUCN), T.W.C.U. (Ed.), Gland, Switzerland and Cambridge, UK. Ogban, P.I., Babalola, O., 2003. Soil characteristics and constraints to crop production in inland valley bottoms in southwestern Nigeria. Agr. Water. Manage. 61, 13-28. Oladele, O.I., Bam, R.K., Buri, M.M., Wakatsuki, T., 2010. Missing prerequisites for Green Revolution in Africa: Lessons and challenges of Sawah rice eco-technology development and dissemination in Nigeria and Ghana. J. Food Agric. Environ. 8, 1014-1018. Oladele, O.I., Kolawole, A., Wakatsuki, T., 2011. Land tenure, investment and adoption of Sawah rice production technology in Nigeria and Ghana: A qualitative approach. African J. Agr. Res. 6, 1519-1524.
  22. 22. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 21 – Oosterbaan, R.J., Gunneweg, H.A., Huizing, A., 1987. Water control for rice cultivation in small valleys of West Africa, Annual Report. ILRI, Wageningen, The Netherlands, pp. 30-49. Perfecto, I., Vandermeer, J., 2008. Biodiversity conservation in tropical agroecosystems - A new conservation paradigm. Ann. NY. Acad. Sci. 1134, 173-200. Rabbinge, R., 1993. The ecological background of food production. John Wiley & Sons, Chichester, pp. 2-29. Raj, P.A., 1995. Multicriteria methods in river basin planning - a case study. Water Sci. Technol. 31, 261-272. Roberts, N., 1988. Dambos in development - Management of a fragile ecological resource. J. Biogeogr. 15, 141-148. Rodenburg, J., Both, J., Heitkonig, I., van Koppen, K., Sinsin, B., Van Mele, P., Kiepe, P., 2012. Land-use and Biodiversity in Unprotected Landscapes: The Case of Non-cultivated Plant Use and Management by Rural Communities in Benin and Togo. Soc. Natur. Resour. 25, 1221-1240. Rodenburg, J., Demont, M., 2009. Potential of herbicide resistant rice technologies for sub-Saharan Africa. AgBioForum 12, 313-325. Rodenburg, J., Johnson, D.E., 2009. Weed management in rice-based cropping systems in Africa. Adv. Agron. 103, 149-218. Rodenburg, J., Riches, C.R., Kayeke, J.M., 2010. Addressing current and future problems of parasitic weeds in rice. Crop Prot. 29, 210-221. Rodenburg, J., Saito, K., Kakai, R.G., Toure, A., Mariko, M., Kiepe, P., 2009. Weed competitiveness of the lowland rice varieties of NERICA in the southern Guinea Savanna. Field Crop. Res. 114, 411-418. Rodenburg, J., Stein, A., Noordwijk, M., Ketterings, Q.M., 2003. Spatial variability of soil pH and phosphorus in relation to soil run-off following slash-and-burn land clearing in Sumatra, Indonesia. Soil and Tillage Research 71, 1-14. Rodenburg, J., Zossou-Kouderin, N., Gbèhounou, G., Ahanchede, A., Touré, A., Kyalo, G., Kiepe, P., 2011. Rhamphicarpa fistulosa, a parasitic weed threatening rain-fed lowland rice production in sub-Saharan Africa - A case study from Benin. Crop Prot. 30, 1306-1314. Saito, K., Azoma, K., Sokei, Y., 2010. Genotypic adaptation of rice to lowland hydrology in West Africa. Field Crop. Res. 119, 290-298. Sakané, N., Alvarez, M., Becker, M., Böhme, B., Handa, C., Kamiri, H.W., Langensiepen, M., Menz, G., Misana, S., Mogha, N.G., Möseler, B.M., Mwita, E.J., Oyieke, H.A., van Wijk, M.T., 2011. Classification, Characterisation, and Use of Small Wetlands in East Africa. Wetlands 31, 1103-1116. Sakurai, T., 2006. Intensification of rainfed lowland rice production in West Africa: Present status and potential Green Revolution. Dev. Econ. 44, 232-251. Scoones, I., 1991. Wetlands in drylands: key resources for agricultural and pastoral production in Africa. Ambio.1991; 20, 366-371. Seck, P.A., Diagne, A., Mohanty, S., Wopereis, M.C.S., 2012. Crops that feed the world 7: Rice. Food Security 4, 7- 24. Seck, P.A., Tollens, E., Wopereis, M.C.S., Diagne, A., Bamba, I., 2010. Rising trends and variability of rice prices: Threats and opportunities for sub-Saharan Africa. Food Policy 35, 403-411. Shepherd, G., 1992. Managing Africa's tropical dry forests: a review of indigenous methods. Overseas Development Institute, London. Sié, M., Séré, Y., Sanyang, S., Narteh, L.T., Dogbe, S., Coulibaly, M.M., Sido, A., Cissé, F., Drammeh, E., Ogunbayo, S.A., Zadji, L., Ndri, B., Toulou, B., 2008. Regional yield evaluation of the interspecific hybrids (O. glaberrima x O. sativa) and intraspecific (O. sativa x O. sativa) lowland rice. Asian Journal of Plant Sciences 7, 130-139. Silvius, M.J., Oneka, M., Verhagen, A., 2000. Wetlands: Lifeline for people at the edge. Phys. Chem. Earth Pt. B 25, 645-652.
  23. 23. Rodenburg et al., 2014. Sustainable rice production in African inland valleys: seizing regional potentials through local approaches. Agricultural Systems 123, pp 1-11. – 22 – Thenkabail, P.S., Nolte, C., 1996. Capabilities of Landsat-5 Thematic Mapper (TM) data in regional mapping and characterization of inland valley agroecosystems in West Africa. Int. J. Remote Sens. 17, 1505-1538. Thenkabail, P.S., Nolte, C., Lyon, J.G., 2000. Remote sensing and GIS modeling for selection of a benchmark research area in the inland valley agroecosystems of West and Central Africa. Photogramm. Eng. Rem. S. 66, 755-768. Thiombiano, L., Jamin, J.Y., Windmeijer, P.N., 1996. Inland Valley Development in West-Africa: Regional State of the Art. WARDA, Bouaké, Cote d'Ivoire, p. 69. Toure, A., Becker, M., Johnson, D.E., Kone, B., Kossou, D.K., Kiepe, P., 2009. Response of lowland rice to agronomic management under different hydrological regimes in an inland valley of Ivory Coast. Field Crop. Res. 114, 304-310. Turner, R.K., van den Bergh, J.C.J.M., Soderqvist, T., Barendregt, A., van der Straaten, J., Maltby, E., van Ierland, E.C., 2000. Ecological-economic analysis of wetlands: scientific integration for management and policy. Ecol. Econ. 35, 7-23. van der Heyden, C.J., New, M.G., 2003. The role of a dambo in the hydrology of a catchment and the river network downstream. Hydrol. Earth Syst. Sc. 7, 339-357. Verhoeven, J.T.A., Setter, T.L., 2010. Agricultural use of wetlands: opportunities and limitations. Ann. Bot. 105, 155-163. Wakatsuki, T., Masunaga, T., 2005. Ecological engineering for sustainable food production and the restoration of degraded watersheds in tropics of low pH soils: Focus on West Africa. Soil Sci. Plant Nutr. 51, 629-636. Warner, J.F., 2006. More sustainable participation? Multi-stakeholder platforms for integrated catchment management. Int. J. Water Resour. D. 22, 15-35. Whitlow, J.R., 1983. Vlei cultivation in Zimbabwe: reflections on the past. Zimbabwe Agricultural Journal 80, 123- 135. Windmeijer, P.N., Andriesse, W., 1993. Inland valleys in West Africa: an agro-ecological characterization of rice growing environments. ILRI, Wageningen. Windmeijer, P.N., Dugué, M.J., Jamin, J.Y., Van de Giesen, N., 2002. Describing hydrological characteristics for inland valley developments, Proceedings of the second scientific workshop of the inland valley consortium. WARDA/ADRAO, Bouaké, Cote d'Ivoire. Wood, A., Dixon, A., McCartney, M., 2013. Wetland Management and Sustainable Livelihoods in Africa, 1st ed. Earthscan, Routledge, Abingdon, Oxon, p. 281. Wopereis, M.C.S., Defoer, T., 2007. Moving methodologies to enhance agricultural productivity of rice-based lowland systems in sub-Saharan Africa, in: Bationo, A., Waswa, B., Kihara, J., Kimetu, J. (Eds.), Advances in Integrated Soil Fertility Management in Sub-Saharan Africa: Challenges and Opportunities. Springer, Dordrecht, The Netherlands, pp. 1077-1091. Wopereis, M.C.S., Defoer, T., Idinoba, M.E., Diack, S., Dugué, M.J., 2007. Participatory learning and action research (PLAR) for integrated rice management (IRM) in inland valleys of sub-Saharan Africa: technical manual. WARDA, Cotonou, Benin/IFDC, Muscle Shoals, USA. Worou, O.N., Gaiser, T., Saito, K., Goldbach, H., Ewert, F., 2012. Simulation of soil water dynamics and rice crop growth as affected by bunding and fertilizer application in inland valley systems of West Africa. Agr. Ecosyst. Environ. 162, 24-35. Worou, S., 2013. Approche simple et participative d’aménagement de bas-fonds. . AfricaRice, Cotonou, Benin. Yapi, Y.G., Briet, O.J.T., Diabate, S., Vounatsou, P., Akodo, E., Tanner, M., Teuscher, T., 2005. Rice irrigation and schistosomiasis in savannah and forest areas of Cote d'Ivoire. Acta Tropica 93, 201-211. Yusuf, B.L., He, Y., 2011. Design, development and techniques for controlling grains post-harvest losses with metal silo for small and medium scale farmers. Afr. J. Biotechnol. 10, 14552-14561. View publication stats View publication stats

