• Application Windows intégrable sur l’hébergement Nexan • Base de données : - relations/mandats - liens vers fichiers (pd...
Architecture App Wndows BD OL/Exchange Pervasive / Sage Synch Autre
Etapes du projet • Analyse du métier (flux de travail / entités) • Développement du prototype • Reprise des données de bas...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GESTech - Industry & Engineering Solutions

14 views

Published on

A SwissPME Solution 100% secure in the box
Pilotage de votre entreprise par des interfaces simples
Analyse des données et Dashboard

Published in: Data & Analytics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

GESTech - Industry & Engineering Solutions

  1. 1. • Application Windows intégrable sur l’hébergement Nexan • Base de données : - relations/mandats - liens vers fichiers (pdf, image, word, excel …) • Pour chaque mandat : - contacts - offres, bl, factures client , implants(GED Documents GESTech) - cahier de réception (Gestion par lot) - analyses basées sur le cahier de réception • Génération des documents GESTech avec indexation au niveau du mandat • Association de répertoire Windows à une relation/ mandat • Indexation multi-documents à une relation / mandat • Filtres, recherches multi-critères (Positionner, Output Excel) • Reporting (Query, Output Excel) • Interfaces avec d’autres systèmes (OL/Exchange, Winbiz, Cresus, Sage, logistique DPD, DHL) • Panneau de situation Relation : client, prospect, fournisseur, sous-traitant Mandat : dossier lié à une relation Couverture fonctionnelle
  2. 2. Architecture App Wndows BD OL/Exchange Pervasive / Sage Synch Autre
  3. 3. Etapes du projet • Analyse du métier (flux de travail / entités) • Développement du prototype • Reprise des données de base existantes • Reprise des modèles de documents pour GESTech • Développement du module de synchronisation avec l’ERP Sage • Test du prototype, retours et adaptations • Acceptation • Formation, documentation • Installation de la solution de gestion • Période de garantie : 3 mois • Maintenance applicative

×