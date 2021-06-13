Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 13, 2021

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a disruption in the brain’s normal function as the result of a violent blow to the skull. When the force of the impact causes a hemorrhage, edema, vascular damage, or intracranial pressure, the injuries can result in long-term complications, death, and reduced life expectancy.

If your family member has suffered a TBI due to someone else's negligence, our skilled traumatic brain injury lawyers have the answers you need during this difficult time. Learn more: https://www.rhllaw.com/blog/what-is-a-traumatic-brain-injury/

  2. 2. WHAT IS A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY? What is a Traumatic Brain Injury? Loss of consciousness Amnesia (loss of memory for events before or after injury) Muscle weakness Vision loss Alteration in speech patterns Disorientation Difficulty concentrating A TBI is a disruption in the brain’s normal function as the result of a violent blow to the skull. When the force of the impact causes a hemorrhage, edema, vascular damage, or intracranial pressure, the injuries can result in long-term complications, death, and reduced life expectancy. Some clinical signs of alteration in normal brain function are: https://www.rhllaw.com
  3. 3. EMOTIONAL CHALLENGES Full or partial paralysis Weakness and fatigue Muscle coordination problems Difficulty swallowing Seizures Changes in sexual functioning Changes in the senses (vision, hearing, touch, taste, etc.) Sleep disturbances Speech difficulties https://www.rhllaw.com WHAT IS A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY? The Consequences of a Brain Injury The consequences of dealing with this type of traumatic injury are three-fold. In addition to the physical changes a person dealing with traumatic brain injury experiences, they are faced with cognitive, physical, and emotional challenges. PHYSICAL CHALLENGES COGNITIVE CHALLENGES Shortened attention span Altered perception Memory problems, particularly short- term memory Difficulties with reasoning, problem- solving, and planning Poor judgment Partial or complete loss of reading and writing skills Language problems, including communication deficits and loss of vocabulary Inability to understand abstract concepts Difficulty learning new things The inability to empathize with others A tendency to be self-centered Increases in irritability and frustration Aggressive behavior Anger management issues Unpredictable mood swings Depression
  4. 4. WHAT IS A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY? Common Causes of Traumatic Brain Injury Falls Vehicle-related collisions Violence Sports injuries Medical negligence https://www.rhllaw.com The venues may be varied, but the residual effects remain the same. Slippery floors, insufficient lighting, or the lack of strategically placed handrails in a hospital or medical setting can result in a traumatic brain injury from a needless fall. Hospitals can be dangerous settings when failure to perform timely CPR, incorrect insertion of intubation, and medication errors continue to be a problem. Commercial property owners have a legal obligation to keep their premises safe. When an injury happens because visitors had no warning of impending danger, a premises liability suit is possible.
  5. 5. WHAT IS A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY? https://www.rhllaw.com Financial Recovery for Brain Injuries In addition to the changes and challenges presented to families following the immediate impact of the moment, the ambiguity of the situation makes processing what tomorrow holds terrifying. As personal injury attorneys in Washington, DC, we are committed to standing up for the rights of those injured because of someone else’s negligence. We understand the devastation of potentially facing a lifetime disability, uncertain employment status, and the possibility of being unable to support or care for loved ones. Collectively, we have over one hundred years of experience and have successfully recovered over $400 million for our clients. Lost earning capacity Lost wages Medical expenses Mental anguish Pain and suffering Permanent disability It is possible to recover financially for: Loss of consortium Disfigurement Current and future medical expenses Household service expenses Loss of enjoyment of life Loss of Companionship and Society
  6. 6. WHAT IS A TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY? Preventative Measures Riding a skateboard Skiing Snowboarding Playing ice hockey Boxing Playing baseball or softball Strict adherence to seatbelt and bicycle helmet laws is a good beginning. Buckle up every time you ride in a motor vehicle. Help your children stay safe by avoiding playgrounds without soft material under the equipment, and use safety gates at the top and bottom of stairs. Protective headgear should be used while: https://www.rhllaw.com
  7. 7. REGAN ZAMBRI LONG PLLC CAN HELP! PHONE NUMBER FREE CONSULTATION WEBSITE (202) 960-4596 https://www.rhllaw.com/free-case-evaluation/ https://www.rhllaw.com/

