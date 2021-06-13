A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a disruption in the brain’s normal function as the result of a violent blow to the skull. When the force of the impact causes a hemorrhage, edema, vascular damage, or intracranial pressure, the injuries can result in long-term complications, death, and reduced life expectancy.



If your family member has suffered a TBI due to someone else's negligence, our skilled traumatic brain injury lawyers have the answers you need during this difficult time. Learn more: https://www.rhllaw.com/blog/what-is-a-traumatic-brain-injury/