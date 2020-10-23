Successfully reported this slideshow.
T O K N O W M O R E O N H O T E L P R O P E R T Y TA X E S , H O T E L C O S T S E G R E G AT I O N S T U D Y - V I S I T
5 tips to run a successful airbnb

Airbnb is one of the quickest ways to earn money and guess what it has surged to unparalleled growth since 2008. Know more here!

Published in: Business
5 tips to run a successful airbnb

  1. 1. 5 T I P S T O R U N A S U C C E S S F U L A I R B N B www.hotelpropertytaxconsultant.com
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Airbnb is one of the quickest way to earn money and guess what it has surged to unparalleled growth since 2008. If you are planning to earn bigger earnings out of this after the travel ban then here are solid 5 tips that you need to consider before reopening your doors! These tips are suitable for apartments, hotel rooms and another other resting places that you are opting for!
  3. 3. BEINGAGOOD HOST Your Airbnb can turn into a successful one only when you are choosing to be a good host. A good host puts themselves in the boots of the guests and makes amenities based on their needs. Prepare your airbnb based on such criteria and deliver all the needs that your guests are expecting. Doing this will build your connectivity with the guests that will create the best “FIRST IMPRESSIONS”
  4. 4. PICTURE ITSELF SPEAKS 01 02 03 Do you want to the host who posts various fake images about your own property? Deﬁnitely not right! So focus on the bright side and spend few dollars for photography. Even you can give a detailed photographs of amenities that you provide. Adding a professional photographed images for your airbnb adds an extra value for more guests to visit.
  5. 5. S A F E B O X If you are already into this idea then you are deﬁnitely a great host who thinks from the perspective of guests. Yes, installing a safe box either in separate rooms or common space with secured access can be a great help to guests. It will help guests to understand that you care about their belongings too. It gives a secured feeling thereby your airbnb gets registered as golden one too!
  6. 6. CHECKWITH LEGALITIES Every state has their set of rules for airbnb. Keep a track on that and implement that for your airbnb too! Some states have come up with occupancy taxes for airbnb. Check whether you are coming under the radius of such states. And don't forget to pay your property taxes under rental taxes f you are active host. In case of assistance with tax payments or ﬁling, seek help from hotel property tax consultant in your surroundings.
  7. 7. Every guest look out for details in your property. Even for a single day, people look for speciﬁcs and details. Try to come up with good detailing that explains all the amenities of your property. Even use social media to create awareness about your airbnb. These are some of the strategies that can be used to improvise your airbnb S A F E B O X
  T O K N O W M O R E O N H O T E L P R O P E R T Y TA X E S , H O T E L C O S T S E G R E G AT I O N S T U D Y - V I S I T

