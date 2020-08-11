General Introduction to Research

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH Patrick Lawrence A. Garcia Research Adviser
DISCLAIMER:
These are the things that you will be needing to encounter: 1. submit yourselves to the skill - to really learn the skill,...
These are the things that I will be needing to do: 1. Guide you with the proper processes in accomplishing a well – versed...
INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH
“WHAT DOYOU DO?” “Read books” “Browse the internet” “Ask questions” Put all of these pieces of information altogether in c...
According to Polit and Beck (2004) Is a systematic inquiry that utilizes a formal method of studying a problem with the ul...
First, we learned the idea of a car. A moving vehicle with four wheels.
Then, we realized that a vehicle may be needed according to our evolving needs.
French word “CERCHIER”, which simply means “search or seek”. Re means “again” -which signifies the possibility of seeking ...
This means doing the same study once again to a different set of participants to test the soundness of the obtained result...
Application of Replication: Earthworms’ Reaction to Salt found at Brgy. Bocohan, Lucena City Previous Findings: Salt has a...
Result: Earthworms in Brgy. Bocohan showed no reaction in the presence of Salt. Conclusion: “Either the Brgy. Bocohan’s ne...
Fire and Safety Procedure of Staff SCENARIO 2: PREVIOUS FINDINGS: The Fire and Safety Procedure held at Happy Mall has bee...
Discovery of new knowledge THE CAPABILITY OF RESEARCH Male FemaleLGBTQIA+ L – Lesbian: homosexual females G – Gay: homosex...
EXAMPLE:  All FIRE must be terminated by WATER (Falsified) 2. ENHANCED TRUTH-SEEKING “observation without research is a w...
MORE EXAMPLES:  Widening Knowledge about Animals  Do you have the eyes of a scientifically knowledgeable person? 2. ENHA...
Fish or Mammal? KillerWhale Sharks Whale Shark Dolphins Blue Whale
Bird, Fish or Mammal?
PLATYPUS
CHARACTERISTICS OF RESEARCH
Come on and let’s make some!
Again!
There are definite steps and we can all learn it.
1. Systematic (CHRONOLOGICAL) It is systematic for a research study because it follows a series of stages that start with...
2. Scientific (RELIABLE and TESTED) It is scientific for it is based upon principles and methods of science. *It is based...
3. Empirical (REAL) It is empirical for it is based on experiences or anchored upon actual experiments. *Hands-on *Provid...
4. Formal (OFFICIAL) It is formal for it is designed with definite form and format. *Since all researches can be identifi...
5. Critical (VITAL) It is critical for it tends to manifest careful and precise judgments. *The process is crucial and ma...
Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 1.
Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 2.
Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 3.
Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 4.
Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 5.
TYPES OF RESEARCHPatrick Lawrence A. Garcia Research Adviser
This type of research aims to discover fundamental truth or principles of the unraveled boundaries of nature for purposes ...
This type of research seeks to answer a certain problem or to settle a significant issue. First of all, it identifies a pr...
This type of research includes summative and formative evaluation research. The purpose of formative research is to improv...
This type of research is one that calls for a study on a problem that needs an immediate action and is generally simple. *...
Instructions: Identify what research type is needed to be used in the following scenarios: 1. Sheila will be starting a re...
Instructions: Identify what research type is needed to be used in the following scenarios: 2. Matt is having a problem wit...
Instructions: Identify what research type is needed to be used in the following scenarios: 3. Jeff is troubled in having t...
Does he possess a passion to find out what affects one’s success or failure?
Is he prudent or patient in pursuing the study on the basis of available data?
Does he understand or accept sound suggestion and constructive criticism?
Is he capable of gaining honest reflection and fair judgment?
In this stage, find out the research questions that are significant and feasible to study. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
P - Propriety R - Relevance O - Originality B - Benefits L - Legality E - Essentiality M - Measurability Ross and Morrison...
A research proposal usually contains an introductory section, literature review, research design, research method, data an...
The purpose is to develop and try out data- collection methods and other procedures. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
Once the paper proposal is already approved, the study may now be continued. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
Finish all the necessary chapters for the research. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
Instructions: Enumerate the Stages of the Research Process.
Essay: What is the importance of Research in your chosen profession?
A. Instructions: Encircle the letter of the correct answer. 1. It is the characteristics of a research that says it is chr...
6. The French term of research which means “search or seek”. a. Cerberus b. Cerchier c.Riserts d. Cilep 7. It is the chara...
B. Instructions: Identify what is being described. 11. _______ This type of research aims to discover new learning or theo...
C. Instructions: Enumerate the stages of research. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20.
This is a general introduction to research for any course and field of specialization.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH Patrick Lawrence A. Garcia Research Adviser
  2. 2. DISCLAIMER:
  3. 3. These are the things that you will be needing to encounter: 1. submit yourselves to the skill - to really learn the skill, allow yourselves to be mold 2. adhere to the suggestions of your adviser and panelists - They are helping you reach your goals with the most precise results 3. And finally, enjoy your research! as a research student…
  4. 4. These are the things that I will be needing to do: 1. Guide you with the proper processes in accomplishing a well – versed research 2. Assist you while discover and uncover new realities in your chosen topic of study as your research adviser…
  5. 5. INTRODUCTION TO RESEARCH
  6. 6. “WHAT DOYOU DO?” “Read books” “Browse the internet” “Ask questions” Put all of these pieces of information altogether in creating new ones – this process is called RESEARCH. *which may be misleading when done in an INFORMAL Manner*
  7. 7. According to Polit and Beck (2004) Is a systematic inquiry that utilizes a formal method of studying a problem with the ultimate goal of expanding an existing body of knowledge. RESEARCH
  8. 8. First, we learned the idea of a car. A moving vehicle with four wheels.
  9. 9. Then, we realized that a vehicle may be needed according to our evolving needs.
  10. 10. French word “CERCHIER”, which simply means “search or seek”. Re means “again” -which signifies the possibility of seeking the truth again on certain aspects of a problem. *for better results* *for additional concrete knowledge*
  11. 11. This means doing the same study once again to a different set of participants to test the soundness of the obtained result. a. Establishment of reliability of findings b. Discovery of new knowledge c. Ascertainment of the generalizability of results (whether it can also be applicable to other groups) THE CAPABILITY OF RESEARCH 1. Replication
  12. 12. Application of Replication: Earthworms’ Reaction to Salt found at Brgy. Bocohan, Lucena City Previous Findings: Salt has a chemical composition that burns any Earthworm’s skin covering.
  13. 13. Result: Earthworms in Brgy. Bocohan showed no reaction in the presence of Salt. Conclusion: “Either the Brgy. Bocohan’s newly found Earthworms’ skin covering was too thick that it adapted; or the salt used was not that salty.” (new findings: opened new theories)
  14. 14. Fire and Safety Procedure of Staff SCENARIO 2: PREVIOUS FINDINGS: The Fire and Safety Procedure held at Happy Mall has been properly practiced and well-managed by the mall staff. Re-Applied in Masigla Mall: The mall staff in Masigla Mall showed less knowledge about Fire-Safety Procedure and Instruction.
  15. 15. Discovery of new knowledge THE CAPABILITY OF RESEARCH Male FemaleLGBTQIA+ L – Lesbian: homosexual females G – Gay: homosexual male B – Bisexual: attracted to both sexes T – Trans: transgender and transexual Q – Queer: questioning I – Intersex: mix of primary and secondary sex characteristics A – Asexuality: no or little sexual attraction
  16. 16. EXAMPLE:  All FIRE must be terminated by WATER (Falsified) 2. ENHANCED TRUTH-SEEKING “observation without research is a weak judgment of truth”
  17. 17. MORE EXAMPLES:  Widening Knowledge about Animals  Do you have the eyes of a scientifically knowledgeable person? 2. ENHANCED TRUTH-SEEKING “observation without research is a weak judgment of truth”
  18. 18. Fish or Mammal? KillerWhale Sharks Whale Shark Dolphins Blue Whale
  19. 19. Bird, Fish or Mammal?
  20. 20. PLATYPUS
  21. 21. CHARACTERISTICS OF RESEARCH
  22. 22. Come on and let’s make some!
  23. 23. Again!
  24. 24. There are definite steps and we can all learn it.
  25. 25. 1. Systematic (CHRONOLOGICAL) It is systematic for a research study because it follows a series of stages that start with the identification of a problem. *It follows a system or steps that make it function. *If one system fails, it affects the whole. CHARACTERISTICS OF A RESEARCH STUDY
  26. 26. 2. Scientific (RELIABLE and TESTED) It is scientific for it is based upon principles and methods of science. *It is based upon practices and methods to result straight to the appropriate and expected outcome. CHARACTERISTICS OF A RESEARCH STUDY
  27. 27. 3. Empirical (REAL) It is empirical for it is based on experiences or anchored upon actual experiments. *Hands-on *Provides direct and observable results or outcomes CHARACTERISTICS OF A RESEARCH STUDY
  28. 28. 4. Formal (OFFICIAL) It is formal for it is designed with definite form and format. *Since all researches can be identified with a general structure (Chapter 1, Chapter 2 and so on) CHARACTERISTICS OF A RESEARCH STUDY
  29. 29. 5. Critical (VITAL) It is critical for it tends to manifest careful and precise judgments. *The process is crucial and maltreatment of data will ruin the authenticity and reliability of the research. CHARACTERISTICS OF A RESEARCH STUDY
  30. 30. Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 1.
  31. 31. Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 2.
  32. 32. Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 3.
  33. 33. Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 4.
  34. 34. Instructions: Identify what characteristics of research are the following: 5.
  35. 35. TYPES OF RESEARCHPatrick Lawrence A. Garcia Research Adviser
  36. 36. This type of research aims to discover fundamental truth or principles of the unraveled boundaries of nature for purposes of exploring new knowledge as basis for declaring new learning, theory or law. - Having no use or application yet. - Adapting, accepting or rejecting theories through use. - Not directly involved to a problem.
  37. 37. This type of research seeks to answer a certain problem or to settle a significant issue. First of all, it identifies a problem in the area where the research is to be conducted. If there’s a problem on the health care service delivery in a certain area, a research study on the problem may be conducted to find out what causes the problem so that appropriate remedies thereof should be recommended.
  38. 38. This type of research includes summative and formative evaluation research. The purpose of formative research is to improve human intervention within specific conditions, such as activities, time, and groups of people; the purpose of summative evaluation is to judge the effectiveness of a program, policy or product.
  39. 39. This type of research is one that calls for a study on a problem that needs an immediate action and is generally simple. *Assessing the reasons WHY, and applying results.
  40. 40. Instructions: Identify what research type is needed to be used in the following scenarios: 1. Sheila will be starting a research study. She obviously don’t know what to start with. Her research adviser asked her to discover the direct problem that few of her students encounter for having low grades and identify possible solutions for it. What could be a good choice of research type, style and format for her? Answer: Action Research
  41. 41. Instructions: Identify what research type is needed to be used in the following scenarios: 2. Matt is having a problem with his research. He cannot get the proper result of his research correctly. It always lead him to misleading answers. To get information on his research about “Effectiveness of the Improvised Solar Panel to Produce Electricity” what possible research type, style and format should he use? Answer: Applied Research
  42. 42. Instructions: Identify what research type is needed to be used in the following scenarios: 3. Jeff is troubled in having too little information that lacks depth of explanation. His research title should be about “The Impact of Vice Ganda as an Influential TV Host to Showtime Viewers in Lucena City”. What could be the research type, style and format he must use? Answer: Applied Research
  43. 43. Does he possess a passion to find out what affects one’s success or failure?
  44. 44. Is he prudent or patient in pursuing the study on the basis of available data?
  45. 45. Does he understand or accept sound suggestion and constructive criticism?
  46. 46. Is he capable of gaining honest reflection and fair judgment?
  47. 47. In this stage, find out the research questions that are significant and feasible to study. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
  48. 48. P - Propriety R - Relevance O - Originality B - Benefits L - Legality E - Essentiality M - Measurability Ross and Morrison (1995)
  49. 49. A research proposal usually contains an introductory section, literature review, research design, research method, data analysis, and protection of human subject section, and timeline. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
  50. 50. The purpose is to develop and try out data- collection methods and other procedures. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
  51. 51. Once the paper proposal is already approved, the study may now be continued. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
  52. 52. Finish all the necessary chapters for the research. Gall, Borg, and Gall (2006)
  53. 53. Instructions: Enumerate the Stages of the Research Process.
  54. 54. Essay: What is the importance of Research in your chosen profession?
  55. 55. A. Instructions: Encircle the letter of the correct answer. 1. It is the characteristics of a research that says it is chronological. a. Consequential b. Scientific c.Systematic d. Synchronous 2. It is the characteristics of a research that says it is real and anchored with hands-on experiments. a. Empirical b. Systematic c.Scientific d. Reliability 3. It is the characteristics of a research that says it has a definite structure and format. a. Consequential b. Formal c.Empirical d. Synchronous 4. It is the characteristics of a research that says it is crucial and vital. a. Critical b.Terminal c.Statistics d. Severe 5. It is the characteristics of a research that says it is based from the methods of science. a. Empirical b. Systematic c.Scientific d. Reliability
  56. 56. 6. The French term of research which means “search or seek”. a. Cerberus b. Cerchier c.Riserts d. Cilep 7. It is the characteristics of a researcher when he possesses a passion to find out what affects one’s success or failure. a. Intellectual Honesty b. Healthy Criticism c. Prudence d. Intellectual Curiosity 8. It is the characteristics of a researcher when he is patient in pursuing the study on the basis of available data. a. Intellectual Honesty b. Healthy Criticism c. Prudence d. Intellectual Curiosity 9. It is the characteristics of a researcher when he understands or accepts sound suggestion and constructive criticism. a. Intellectual Honesty b. Healthy Criticism c. Prudence d. Intellectual Curiosity 10. It is the characteristics of a researcher when he is capable of gaining honest reflection and fair judgment. a. Intellectual Honesty b. Healthy Criticism c. Prudence d. Intellectual Curiosity
  57. 57. B. Instructions: Identify what is being described. 11. _______ This type of research aims to discover new learning or theory. 12. _______ This type of research focuses on a problem that needs immediate action but is generally simple. 13. _______ This type of research can be formative or summative. 14. _______ This type of research first identifies the presence of a problem. 15. ______ This type of evaluation research is to judge the effectiveness of a product, policy, or program.
  58. 58. C. Instructions: Enumerate the stages of research. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20.
