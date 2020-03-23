Conception uml v2.2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LANGAGE UML Méthodologie de conception Paternité [BY] : l'œuvre peut être librement utilisée, à la condition de l'attribue...
Objectifs de la présentation Durée : 2 jours Objectifs pédagogiques • Comprendre et maîtriser la syntaxe du langage UML • ...
Sommaire Introduction • Processus de modélisation, genèse d’UML, éléments du langage Modèle des cas d’utilisation • Acteur...
Introduction Conception UML https://slideplayer.fr/slide/3702563/ IDENTIFIER ET CERNER UN PROBLÈME PLANIFIER SON SCÉNARIO ...
Objectifs de la modélisation Maitriser la complexité d’un système • Aider à visualiser et comprendre le système • Fournir ...
Principes de modélisation Décrire un système par un ou plusieurs modèles plus simples Chaque modèle présente un aspect et ...
Pratiques de modélisation Quelques causes d’échec des projets • Mauvaise conception Interprétation erronée du cahier des c...
Objectifs d’UML Langage de modélisation graphique • Adapté à la représentation de systèmes orientés objets N'est pas une m...
Genèse d’UML Unification des notations et concepts orientés objets • 1960-1970 : Séparation des données et traitements MER...
Historique d'UML G. Booch Booch-91 J. Rumbaugh OMT-1 I. Jacobson OOSE Booch’93 + OMT-2 Unified Method 0.8 UML 0.9 UML 1.0 ...
Processus Unifié (UP) Processus de développement logiciel basé sur UML • Rédigé par les auteurs d’UML (1999) Regroupe les ...
Processus itératif Livrer régulièrement des fonctionnalités aux utilisateurs finaux • Les malentendus sont rapidement mis ...
Phases et disciplines (RUP) Avant-Projet Analyse Construction Transition Besoins Métier Recueil des Exigences Analyse & Co...
Processus 2TUP Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 14 Identifier les cas d’utilisation et les entités métiers Capt...
Le langage UML Conception UML Pixabay 3388163 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 15
Les éléments Le langage UML est constitué de : • Éléments, relations, diagrammes Les éléments sont des concepts reliés ent...
Types d’élément 4 types d’élément • Structurel Eléments désignés par un nom, représentent un concept Partie statique du sy...
Caractéristiques Un élément possède des caractéristiques affichés dans des compartiments • Stéréotype, propriété, opératio...
Stéréotype Mécanisme d’extension permettant de créer un nouveau type d’élément • Stéréotypes par défaut : enumeration, act...
Les diagrammes Un diagramme • Contient des éléments et des relations • Représente un aspect ou un point de vue particulier...
Les modèles Les diagrammes sont répartis en modèles Un modèle est un artefact qui présente un aspect du système étudié 201...
Modèle des Cas d’Utilisation Comportement du système https://caminao.blog/overview/thr-use-cases/ Patrick FONTANET © 2010-...
Modèle des cas d’utilisation Capture des besoins fonctionnels • Description des fonctionnalités attendues Ce que le systèm...
Visiteur Client Acteur Rôle joué par une entité externe • Etre humain ou dispositif qui interagit directement avec le syst...
Cas d’utilisation Fonctionnalité du système pour un acteur • Identifié de manière unique par son nom Petite phrase verbale...
Cas de base Cas inclus «include» Rechercher un produit Rechercher un produiten mode avancé«extend» Relations entre cas d’u...
User S'authentifier S'authentifier par code S'authentifier par empreinte digitale Relations entre cas d’utilisation Dépend...
Identifier les acteurs Identifier les acteurs principaux • Ajouter des relation de généralisation si nécessaire Acteur Rôl...
Identifier les cas d’utilisation A partir des exigences fonctionnelles • Faire un diagramme complété par un tableau • Gran...
Prioriser les cas d’utilisation Donner une priorité aux fonctionnalités à forte valeur ajoutée • Implémentation selon un o...
Logistique CatalogueVente Visiteur Client Resp. catalogue Gérer le catalogueRechercher un produit Gérer son panier Command...
Valider les cas d’utilisation Valider l’analyse générale • Avoir une description claire du comportement attendu de chaque ...
Décrire les cas d’utilisation Un cas d’utilisation est décrit par • Nom (titre de §) • Tableau de synthèse (à personnalise...
Scénario Séquence d’actions, ou étapes, exécutée par le système • Un cas d’utilisation possède un scénario nominal et des ...
En résumé Le modèle des cas d’utilisation décrit les comportements d’un système • Sans préciser la façon dont ils sont réa...
Modèle Structurel Conception UML Pixabay 29792 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 36
Modèle Structurel Description des éléments d’un point de vue statique • Eléments : classe, interface, packages, … Basé en ...
Classe Elément central du modèle structurel Représente un ensemble d’objets partageant les mêmes caractéristiques • Identi...
Personne - nom: String - prenom: String - dateNaissance: Date + getAge() Propriétés Les propriétés, ou attributs, sont com...
Opérations Une opération implémente un service Réponse à un message • Décrivent le comportement des objets de la classe • ...
Visibilité des membres Détermine l’accessibilité Principe d’encapsulation • Capacité d'un objet à masquer sa structure int...
Portée des membres La portée d’un membre est soit l’instance soit la classe • Un membre de classe est dit « statique » et ...
Classe générique (template) Prend un ou plusieurs types (classe ou interface) en paramètre • Manipule les types passés en ...
Interface Ensemble d’opérations décrivant un comportement (ou contrat) • Services attendus d’un élément indépendamment de ...
Relation de généralisation Relation d’héritage entre un élément général et un élément plus spécifique • Relation nommée « ...
Polymorphisme Capacité des objets à répondre différemment à un même message • Favorise l'abstraction Le processus logique ...
Relation de réalisation Indique qu’une classe implémente (réalise) un comportement (contrat) • La classe doit implémenter ...
Association Relation structurelle entre 2 entités (classes) du modèle • Correspond à un lien entre les objets des classes ...
Classe associative Permet d’ajouter des propriétés à une relation N-N • Utilisée dans le MCD en analyse • Equivalent de de...
Agrégation Une des classes représente un « tout » et l’autre classe une « partie » • Une partie peut appartenir à plusieur...
Composition Une agrégation est une composition si le cycle de vie des objets est lié • La destruction du composite entrain...
Objets Un diagramme d’objets contient des instances d’éléments • Une instance est désignée par un identifiant et/ou sa cla...
Package Regroupe des éléments de modélisation sémantiquement proches Forte cohésion, faible couplage • Le diagramme de pac...
Composant Elément physique accessible par des interfaces Un composant expose des services utilisables pas d’autres composa...
Modèle métier Classes métier issues du domaine (MCD) • Identifier les classes métier et leurs associations A partir du voc...
En résumé Le modèle structurel sert de guide pour implémenter la solution • Construit par itérations successives • Permet ...
Modèle Physique de Données Conception UML https://dilbert.com/strip/1995-11-17 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML...
Modèle Physique de Données (MPD) Représentation d’une base de données Implémentation physique de données persistantes • Di...
Relation 1-N 1 entité d’une table est en relation en N entités d’une autre table Une relation de composition implique une ...
Relation N-M N entités d’une table sont en relation en M entités d’une autre table • La classe associative porte des propr...
Un mot sur les "Map" Collection dont les éléments sont accédés par une clé • Relation 1-N (avec ou sans table associative)...
Relation d’héritage Définir une stratégie de mapping Personne *PK id * type * nom prenom matiere moyenne Table unique pour...
Un mot sur les formes normales La normalisation des données améliore la conception du modèle physique • Optimisation de la...
En résumé Le modèle physique est une étape importante du modèle structurel • La base de données est au cœur du métier • Pa...
Modèle Comportemental Conception UML Pixabay 3045125 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 65
Modèle comportemental Décrire la dynamique du système • Valider et préciser les choix du modèle structurel • Le diagramme ...
Diagramme d’états Automate à états finis • Décrit les différents états d’un objet au cours de son existence L’état d’un ob...
Etat et transition Une transition permet de passer d’un état à l’autre • Une transition est déclenchée par (la réponse à) ...
Etat composite (ou composé) Etat décomposable en sous-états • Les sous-états sont décrit dans l’état composite ou dans un ...
Sous-états concurrents Exécution d'automates en parallèle Disponible Maintenance [Test] [Commande] Tester dispositifs Auto...
:Controller :Commande :LigneCommande «create» setQuantite(int) :Statut ajouter(LigneCommande) addProduit(Produit, int) set...
Scénario d’un cas d’utilisation Peut être décrit par un diagramme de séquence Le système est représenté par une « boîte no...
Fragments Permet d’isoler (regrouper) une partie du traitement • Représente une alternative, une option, une rupture dans ...
Diagramme de communication Diagramme d’interactions entre objets qui souligne l’organisation du système • Ensemble de mess...
Diagramme d’activités Décrit un processus, un cas d’utilisation ou une fonction • Les partitions permettent d’identifier l...
Diagramme d’activités Opérations et transitions • Une action est une étape ou opération atomique d’un traitement • Une act...
En résumé Le modèle comportemental décrit la dynamique du système Complète et valide le modèle structurel • Diagramme d’ac...
Conclusion Conception UML Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 78
Conclusion Le langage UML est un langage de conception graphique • Indépendant vis-à-vis du processus méthodologique ▪ La ...
Annexes Bibliographie, Design Patterns, GRASP Patterns Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 80
Bibliographie Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 81 Booch, G., Jacobson, I., & Rumbaugh, J. (2000). Le Guide de l...
Design Patterns Description de solutions génériques apportées à des problèmes récurrents • « Design Patterns » (Gamma, Hel...
Design Pattern « Singleton » S’assurer qu’une classe a une et une seule instance • Fournir un point d’accès unique à cette...
Design Pattern « Composite » Manipuler de façon homogène des objets simples ou composés • Organisés dans une structure hié...
Design Pattern « Composite » Exemple : gérer des formes géométriques Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 85
Design Pattern « Façade » Fournir une interface unifiée de haut niveau • Rassemble différents points d’accès d’un sous-sys...
Design Pattern « Observateur » Basé sur le modèle Smalltalk MVC (80) • Séparer le modèle des interfaces utilisateurs Le mo...
Design Pattern « Observateur » Informer des objets des changements dans un objet observé • Mécanismes d’abonnements / noti...
Design Pattern « Etat » Modifier le comportement d’un objet en fonction d’un état interne • Déporter les traitements liés ...
Design Pattern « Template method » Proposer un algorithme • Et déléguer les opérations de base aux classes dérivées Appelé...
GRASP Patterns General responsibility assignment software patterns Patterns très généraux de conception et d’implémentatio...
Architecture de micro-services Chaque domaine est une application séparée • Base de données, couche logique offrant des se...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conception uml v2.2

27 views

Published on

Processus de conception avec le langage UML. Présentation des modèles de cas d'utilisation, métier, structurel, dynamique.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conception uml v2.2

  1. 1. LANGAGE UML Méthodologie de conception Paternité [BY] : l'œuvre peut être librement utilisée, à la condition de l'attribuer à l'auteur en citant son nom. Pas d'utilisation commerciale [NC] : le titulaire de droits peut autoriser tous les types d’utilisation ou au contraire restreindre aux utilisations non commerciales (les utilisations commerciales restant soumises à son autorisation). Pas de modification [ND] : le titulaire de droits peut continuer à réserver la faculté de réaliser des œuvres de type dérivées ou au contraire autoriser à l'avance les modifications, traductions. Auteur : Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 version 2.2 Pixabay 3976295
  2. 2. Objectifs de la présentation Durée : 2 jours Objectifs pédagogiques • Comprendre et maîtriser la syntaxe du langage UML • Être capable de modéliser une application • Connaitre et utiliser les principaux diagrammes d’UML • Savoir attribuer les bonnes responsabilités aux éléments • Savoir organiser les éléments d’un modèle • Connaître les principales étapes et artefacts de modélisation Passer d’une expression de besoins à une application • Connaître et utiliser quelques design patterns (GoF) Méthode d’acquisition des connaissances • 1 jour de cours théorique • 1 jour d’études de cas et d’exercices pratiques • Outil : outil gratuit ou crayon / papier Auditoire • Responsable fonctionnel, concepteur et toute personne utilisant la conception Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 2 Pixabay 1287037
  3. 3. Sommaire Introduction • Processus de modélisation, genèse d’UML, éléments du langage Modèle des cas d’utilisation • Acteurs, cas d’utilisation, scénarios Modèle structurel • Diagramme de classes, éléments, relations, associations Modèle physique de données • Mapping de l’objet vers relationnel Modèle comportemental • Etat, transition, séquence, activité Annexes • Modèles de conception, qualités d’un logiciel, bibliographie Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 3 Pixabay 1622517
  4. 4. Introduction Conception UML https://slideplayer.fr/slide/3702563/ IDENTIFIER ET CERNER UN PROBLÈME PLANIFIER SON SCÉNARIO DE CONCEPTION ANALYSER LES OBJETS EXISTANTS ET MIJOTER SES IDÉES EVALUER SES IDÉES, CHOISIR ET CONCEVOIR LA SOLUTION RETENUE RÉALISER UN PROTOTYPE EFFECTUER UNE MISE À L’ESSAI EVALUER ET AMÉLIORER SA SOLUTION Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 4
  5. 5. Objectifs de la modélisation Maitriser la complexité d’un système • Aider à visualiser et comprendre le système • Fournir une abstraction Donner un cadre pour sa construction • Décrire la structure et le comportement du système Améliorer les qualités du logiciel • Conformité (réponse aux besoins fonctionnels) • Maintenabilité (facilité d’évolution) Documenter le système • Tracer les décisions prises Pixabay 882558 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 5
  6. 6. Principes de modélisation Décrire un système par un ou plusieurs modèles plus simples Chaque modèle présente un aspect et un niveau de détail différent Un modèle • Est une simplification de la réalité (abstraction) • Permet de mieux comprendre le système que l’on étudie • Décrit une vue partielle d’un système avec le niveau d’abstraction souhaité • Se concentre sur une problématique spécifique • Peut être étudié indépendamment des autres modèles • Répond à des exigences fonctionnelles et / ou techniques • Permet de documenter la construction du système • Est un moyen de communication avec les acteurs du projet Pixabay 1019766 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 6
  7. 7. Pratiques de modélisation Quelques causes d’échec des projets • Mauvaise conception Interprétation erronée du cahier des charges • Architectures fragiles et complexes Programme difficile à maintenir et à faire évoluer • Faible qualité du logiciel Nombre insuffisant de tests 6 bonnes pratiques • Développer le logiciel de façon itérative • Gérer les exigences • Utiliser des architectures à base de composants • Modéliser graphiquement le logiciel • Vérifier la qualité du logiciel • Contrôler les changements apportés au logiciel Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 7 (KRUCHTEN, 2000, p. 5) Pixabay 46200
  8. 8. Objectifs d’UML Langage de modélisation graphique • Adapté à la représentation de systèmes orientés objets N'est pas une méthodologie, ne définit pas les artefacts à produire • Permet de représenter un système dans toutes les phases d’un projet Processus, fonctionnalités, solutions techniques, aspects statiques et dynamiques Conçu pour • Visualiser La modélisation graphique permet aux acteurs du projet de communiquer facilement • Spécifier UML permet de construire des modèles précis, sans ambigüité, complets Représente un système sous différents angles à différentes étapes de la modélisation • Construire Les modèles UML peuvent être directement traduits dans différents langages • Documenter L’expression des besoins fonctionnels, les modèles, le déploiement, les décisions prises, etc. Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 8
  9. 9. Genèse d’UML Unification des notations et concepts orientés objets • 1960-1970 : Séparation des données et traitements MERISE a popularisé les termes : MCD, MLD, MPD, MCT, … • Fin des années 1980 ▪ Evolution des langages, approche objet, complexité croissante des applications ▪ Apparition de nombreuses méthodes de conception objet : Booch, OOSE, OMT, Fusion, Shlaer-Mellor, Coad-Yourdon, Wirfs-Brock, … • 1995 G. Booch, J. Rumbaugh, I. Jacobson s’unissent et se fixent 3 objectifs ▪ Modélisation de systèmes au moyen de techniques orientées objet ▪ Résolution des problèmes d’échelle inhérents aux systèmes complexe ▪ Création d’un langage de modélisation (UML) Expression des besoins avec les cas d'utilisation (Ivar Jacobson) Notions de classes et d'association (James Rumbaugh) Décomposition en sous-systèmes (Grady Booch) • Syntaxe très simple, graphique et accessible au plus grand nombre Rapidement adopté par les acteurs du marché Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 9
  10. 10. Historique d'UML G. Booch Booch-91 J. Rumbaugh OMT-1 I. Jacobson OOSE Booch’93 + OMT-2 Unified Method 0.8 UML 0.9 UML 1.0 Partenaires UML 1994 1995 1996 1997 soumission à l’OMG UML 1.11997 adoption par l’OMG 2003 UML 1.5 2005 mars UML 2.0 UML 2.5.1 Fragmentation Unification Standardisation Industrialisation 2017 décembre Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 10
  11. 11. Processus Unifié (UP) Processus de développement logiciel basé sur UML • Rédigé par les auteurs d’UML (1999) Regroupe les bonnes pratiques de développement objets Permet d’organiser les activités de l’équipe Définit les artefacts Piloté par les cas d’utilisation, centré sur l’architecture, itératif et incrémental • Les cas d’utilisation décrivent le comportement attendu du système • L’architecture logicielle organise le système • Le projet est découpé en itérations (organisé en 4 phases) Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 11 (Jacobson, Booch, & Rumbaugh, 1999, p. 16) Objectory Process 1.0-3.8 (1987-1995) Rational Objectory Process 4.1 (1996-1997) Rational Unified Process 5.0 (1998) Autres sources UML 1.2 OMT, BOOCH, UML 1.0 L’approche de Rational Unified Process (1999) L’approche Ericsson
  12. 12. Processus itératif Livrer régulièrement des fonctionnalités aux utilisateurs finaux • Les malentendus sont rapidement mis en évidence • L’utilisateur peut faire part de ses réactions au plus tôt • L’équipe de développement se concentre sur l’essentiel (à chaque itération) • Les tests sont effectués de façon répétée pour éviter la non régression • Les incohérences entre cahier des charges et conception sont rapidement détectés • La charge de travail des équipes est mieux répartie sur chaque itération • Les équipes s’améliorent au fur et à mesure des itération (amélioration continue) • Les parties concernées reçoivent des preuves tangibles de l’avancement du projet Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 12 (KRUCHTEN, 2000, p. 7) (KRUCHTEN, 2000, p. 7)
  13. 13. Phases et disciplines (RUP) Avant-Projet Analyse Construction Transition Besoins Métier Recueil des Exigences Analyse & Conception Implémentation Tests Déploiement PHASES Gestion de Projet Environnement Configuration & Transition Itérations Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 13
  14. 14. Processus 2TUP Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 14 Identifier les cas d’utilisation et les entités métiers Capture des besoins fonctionnels Capture des besoins techniques Conception préliminaire Analyse Conception générique Conception détaillée Décrire les cas d’utilisation, affiner le modèle de classes métiers Organiser l’architecture du projet (prototype) Répondre aux exigences techniques Concevoir le déploiement, la configuration et l’exploitation Concevoir le modèle logique : les classes, les associations, les packages, … pour chaque couche du logiciel Recueil des exigences fonctionnelles et techniques Capture initiale des besoins 2TUP : Two Tracks Unified Process
  15. 15. Le langage UML Conception UML Pixabay 3388163 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 15
  16. 16. Les éléments Le langage UML est constitué de : • Éléments, relations, diagrammes Les éléments sont des concepts reliés entre eux par des relations et représentés graphiquement dans un diagramme regroupant des éléments similaires La représentation graphique par défaut est le rectangle Classe Acteur Cas d'utilisation Composant Eleve Cours Package Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 16
  17. 17. Types d’élément 4 types d’élément • Structurel Eléments désignés par un nom, représentent un concept Partie statique du système : classe, interface, cas d’utilisation, composant, nœud, … • Comportemental Verbes du modèle, partie dynamique ou comportement : message, état, … • Regroupement Parties organisationnelles des modèles, un seul type : package • Annotation Commentaires permettant de documenter les modèles Une note peut être associée à tout élément ou relation Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 17
  18. 18. Caractéristiques Un élément possède des caractéristiques affichés dans des compartiments • Stéréotype, propriété, opération, exigence • Contrainte Ajoute de la sémantique sur le contenu Expression booléenne exprimée entre { }, dans une note ou un compartiment de l’élément • Etiquette (tag) Information sur un élément sans ajout de valeur sémantique «steretotype» Elément propriété opération responsibilities exigences constraints {expression logique} tags étiquette = valeur Elu /age constraints {age > 21} Elu {age > 21} Composant tags version = 2.0.1 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 18
  19. 19. Stéréotype Mécanisme d’extension permettant de créer un nouveau type d’élément • Stéréotypes par défaut : enumeration, actor, interface, … Un élément avec un stéréotype peut avoir une représentation graphique particulière, par exemple, un acteur est une classe avec le stéréotype « actor » «enumeration» Enumeration Acteur Table Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 19
  20. 20. Les diagrammes Un diagramme • Contient des éléments et des relations • Représente un aspect ou un point de vue particulier du système • Regroupe des éléments ayant une sémantique commune • Décrit un système selon le niveau d’abstraction souhaité • Est équilibré, ni trop grand (complexe) ni trop petit (point de vue limitée) • Sert à valider des concepts, spécifier et documenter le système • Sert à communiquer avec les intervenants du projet 6 diagrammes structurels • Classes • Objets • Packages • Structures composites • Composants • Déploiement 7 diagrammes comportementaux • Cas d’utilisation • Interactions • Séquence • Communication • Etats • Activités • Temps Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 20
  21. 21. Les modèles Les diagrammes sont répartis en modèles Un modèle est un artefact qui présente un aspect du système étudié 2019 Processus Scrum - Annexes 21 Diagrammes structurels Vue logique Composants Modèle physique Modèle métier Diagrammes comportementaux Modèle des cas d’utilisation Etats, interactions Classes métier (MCD) MPD Implémentation (classes techniques) Déploiement (architecture technique) Fonctionnalités du système Dynamique du système Architecture fonctionnelle
  22. 22. Modèle des Cas d’Utilisation Comportement du système https://caminao.blog/overview/thr-use-cases/ Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 22
  23. 23. Modèle des cas d’utilisation Capture des besoins fonctionnels • Description des fonctionnalités attendues Ce que le système doit faire (et non comment il le fait) Modèle comportemental (Use Case Model) Introduit par Ivar Jacobson en 1992 puis intégré à UML en 1995 Notation graphique complétée par une description textuelle • Composé de un ou plusieurs diagrammes de cas d’utilisation Diagramme de cas d’utilisation • Représente un sous-système ou un aspect du système • Regroupe des acteurs et des cas d'utilisation Acteur Cas d'Utilisation Comportement du système Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 23
  24. 24. Visiteur Client Acteur Rôle joué par une entité externe • Etre humain ou dispositif qui interagit directement avec le système étudié Ne pas confondre entité physique et rôle, une entité physique peut exercer plusieurs rôles • Un acteur est connecté aux cas d'utilisation par des associations • Classe avec le stéréotype « actor » Représentation graphique spécifique (stick man) • Une relation d’héritage permet de factoriser des fonctionnalités Acteur Rôle Le client hérite des fonctionnalités du visiteur Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 24
  25. 25. Cas d’utilisation Fonctionnalité du système pour un acteur • Identifié de manière unique par son nom Petite phrase verbale active courte • Déclenché par un événement externe Chaque cas d’utilisation est associé à un acteur principal (le déclencheur) • Décrit les interactions entre le système et les éléments extérieurs Acteur Cas d'Utilisation Déclencheur externe Fonctionnalité du système Permet de communiquer avec les acteurs du projet Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 25 « Qu’en un lieu, en un jour, un seul fait accompli tienne jusqu’à la fin le théâtre rempli » (Boileau, Art poétique, 1674) Lieu Appartient à un et un seul domaine fonctionnel Temps Retourne un résultat dans un temps relativement court Action Décrit un comportement atomique du système UNITÉ source : assurance maladie
  26. 26. Cas de base Cas inclus «include» Rechercher un produit Rechercher un produiten mode avancé«extend» Relations entre cas d’utilisation Extension • Ajouter, optionnellement, un comportement, l’extension, à un cas de base Le cas de base est spécifié indépendamment du cas étendu Sauf précision d’un « point d’extension » qui décrit où et s’applique l’extension Inclusion • Utilisé quand un comportement est partagé entre deux ou plus cas d’utilisation Ajoute un comportement au cas de base Le comportement du cas de base dépend du comportement (résultat) du cas inclus Cas de base Extension du cas de base Relation de l’extension vers la base Comportement additionnel Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 26
  27. 27. User S'authentifier S'authentifier par code S'authentifier par empreinte digitale Relations entre cas d’utilisation Dépendance • Permet de décider des priorités de réalisation et de livraison « Rechercher un produit » doit être délivré avant « Gérer son panier » Généralisation • Mêmes acteurs et même enchaînement mais traitements spécifiques Gérer son panier Rechercher un produit « Dépend de » Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 27
  28. 28. Identifier les acteurs Identifier les acteurs principaux • Ajouter des relation de généralisation si nécessaire Acteur Rôle Client Est identifié, peut commander des produits Visiteur Recherche des produits dans le catalogue, constitue un panier … Bibliothèque : identifier les acteurs RoleApplication Function Permission Group User * * * * * * * * Actor Un acteur est un rôle Visiteur Client Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 28
  29. 29. Identifier les cas d’utilisation A partir des exigences fonctionnelles • Faire un diagramme complété par un tableau • Granularité Ni trop fine (se rapproche trop d’une fonction), Ni trop importante (complexe et difficile à valider, implémenter et tester) Erreur fréquente : descendre trop bas en termes de granularité Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 29 Bibliothèque : identifier les cas d’utilisation Priorité Acteur Cas d’utilisation Description brève Exigences Visiteur Rechercher un produit Rechercher un produit en mode simple ou avancé Visiteur Gérer son panier Ajouter un article à partir de la recherche, supprimer un article Client Commander Le client identifié peut passer une commande à partir du panier Visiteur Client Rechercher un produit Gérer son panier Commander
  30. 30. Prioriser les cas d’utilisation Donner une priorité aux fonctionnalités à forte valeur ajoutée • Implémentation selon un ordre de priorité décroissante • Utiliser la matrice d’Eisenhower Se poser la question de l’opportunité d’un cas permet de bien définir sa priorité FAIRE Priorité haute PLANIFIER Priorité moyenne DELEGUER REPORTER Laisser m(o)ûrir URGENT PAS URGENT IMPORTANTPASIMPORTANT MATRICE D’EISENHOWER 1 2 3 4 Eisenhower (34e président des Etats-Unis, et de 1953 à 1961) Les tâches importantes nous permettent d’avancer dans notre objectif Les tâches urgentes répondent souvent aux objectifs d’autrui et ont une durée de vie courte Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 30
  31. 31. Logistique CatalogueVente Visiteur Client Resp. catalogue Gérer le catalogueRechercher un produit Gérer son panier Commander Resp. logistique Préparer les commandes Organiser les cas d’utilisation Répartir par domaine fonctionnel • Chaque domaine peut être étudié de façon indépendante On peut créer un package par domaine (catalogue, logistique, …) (1 diagramme par domaine) Ou s’orienter vers une architecture micro-services Frontière du domaine vente Commander Gérerson panier Rechercherun produit Organisation en package Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 31
  32. 32. Valider les cas d’utilisation Valider l’analyse générale • Avoir une description claire du comportement attendu de chaque cas • Vérifier la couverture fonctionnelle Lier les exigences fonctionnelles aux cas d’utilisation Toutes les exigences doivent être couvertes • Valider les priorités Délivrer les fonctionnalités à plus forte valeur ajoutée en premier • Valider l’organisation par domaine fonctionnel Chaque domaine peut être traité indépendamment Le modèle des cas d’utilisation constitue la cartographie fonctionnelle du projet A l’issue de cette étape • La description des cas d’utilisation peut se faire itérativement par priorité décroissante Analyse générale Identifier les éléments du modèle Identifier les acteurs Identifier les cas d’utilisation Prioriser, organiser, valider Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 32
  33. 33. Décrire les cas d’utilisation Un cas d’utilisation est décrit par • Nom (titre de §) • Tableau de synthèse (à personnaliser) • Scénarios • Règles métiers Règles exprimées formellement et n’ayant pas été décrites dans les scénarios (ex : calcul d’amortissement d’un crédit) Acteur Acteur principal déclencheur du cas Objectifs Objectif détaillé du cas d’utilisation Résultat Résultats attendus Préconditions Prérequis nécessaires pour l’exécution du cas d’utilisation Entrée Description des données en entrée Sortie Description des données en sortie Analyse détaillée Décrire les cas d’utilisation Tableau de synthèse Décrire les scénarios Règles métier Dans un processus métier, dans un domaine Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 33
  34. 34. Scénario Séquence d’actions, ou étapes, exécutée par le système • Un cas d’utilisation possède un scénario nominal et des scénarios alternatifs (variantes) • Description sous forme textuelle Le scénario devient un cas de test pendant la phase de recette Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 34 Scénario nominal : Retirer de l’argent Le client introduit sa carte dans le DAB Le DAB vérifie la carte bancaire Le DAB demande le code d’identification Le client saisit son code d’identification Le DAB valide le code d’identification Le DAB demande une autorisation à un système externe Le système externe donne son accord Le DAB demande le montant désiré … Cas d’Utilisation Variante Exception Scénario nominal source : assurance maladie / DNR
  35. 35. En résumé Le modèle des cas d’utilisation décrit les comportements d’un système • Sans préciser la façon dont ils sont réalisés • Il couvre toutes les exigences fonctionnelles • Les diagrammes UML sont un support de communication entre acteurs du projet • Les cas d’utilisation ne sont ni trop généraux ni trop spécifiques • L’étape d’identification des éléments du modèle est validée formellement • Le modèle représente une cartographie fonctionnelle organisée par domaines • En processus agile, les cas d’utilisation sont les éléments du backlog • Ils sont décrits itérativement en fonction de leur priorité • Les scénarios seront utilisés comme scénarios de tests Pixabay 146107 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 35
  36. 36. Modèle Structurel Conception UML Pixabay 29792 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 36
  37. 37. Modèle Structurel Description des éléments d’un point de vue statique • Eléments : classe, interface, packages, … Basé en grande partie sur OMT de James RUMBAUGH Concepts de la POO : identité, encapsulation, héritage, polymorphisme • Relations : généralisation, réalisation, association, dépendance Connexion sémantique entre 2 éléments Objectifs du modèle • Visualiser la décomposition et l’organisation du système • Spécifier le système à réaliser, valider les règles métiers • Guider les développeurs dans la réalisation • Documenter le système Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 37
  38. 38. Classe Elément central du modèle structurel Représente un ensemble d’objets partageant les mêmes caractéristiques • Identifiée par son nom Forme pronominale courte qui décrit sa responsabilité (ou sémantique) • Possède différentes caractéristiques : propriétés, opérations, etc. Les propriétés et opérations sont appelés membres de la classe Concrète (instanciable), abstraite, finale, … • Représentée graphiquement par un rectangle Avec des compartiments pour les différentes caractéristiques Nom - propriété + opération() Compartiment des propriétés Opérations Responsabilité de la classe Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 38
  39. 39. Personne - nom: String - prenom: String - dateNaissance: Date + getAge() Propriétés Les propriétés, ou attributs, sont communes à tous les objets instanciés • Une propriété peut être décrite avec son type et/ou sa valeur initiale • Un attribut dérivé est une propriété qui sera remplacée par une opération • La valeur des propriétés d’un objet à un instant donné représente l’état de l’objet Dérivée de dateNaissance Personne - nom - prenom - dateNaissance - /age Propriétés Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 39
  40. 40. Opérations Une opération implémente un service Réponse à un message • Décrivent le comportement des objets de la classe • Le nom d’une opération est un verbe ou phrase courte • Une opération possède une signature : paramètres attendues Plusieurs opérations avec des signatures différentes peuvent avoir le même nom • Opérations implicites (à déclarer ou non selon l’implémentation) Constructeur sans paramètre, destructeur, accesseurs CompteBancaire - numero - montant + ajouter(montant) Opérateurs implicites : + getNumero() + setNumero(numero) + getMontant() ... Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 40
  41. 41. Visibilité des membres Détermine l’accessibilité Principe d’encapsulation • Capacité d'un objet à masquer sa structure interne … … et le détail de son implémentation Les propriétés d’une classe sont en principe privées • Les opérations publiques définissent le comportement de l’objet Visibilité Notation Accessibilité public + Par tous les objets protected # Par les descendants uniquement private - Par l’objet lui-même package ~ Par le package Opérations publiques = comportement Implémentation (privée) Propriétés (privées) Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 41
  42. 42. Portée des membres La portée d’un membre est soit l’instance soit la classe • Un membre de classe est dit « statique » et est représenté souligné • Une propriété statique correspond à une « variable globale » de la classe Ne peut être lue que par une méthode statique Propriété de classe Instant + MIN: Instant + MAX: Instant + now(): Instant + isAfter(other): boolean + isBefore(other): boolean Membre d’instance Le design pattern Singleton utilise des membres statiques Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 42
  43. 43. Classe générique (template) Prend un ou plusieurs types (classe ou interface) en paramètre • Manipule les types passés en paramètre, précisés à l’exécution • Renforce la capacité d’abstraction d’un langage, augmente la réutilisation du code Extension des concepts objets Permet de paramétrer les classes, les interfaces et les méthodes t : T List + add(t) [MEY2000] p. 311 Ensemble de livres Liste de livres Liste ordonnée de livres Liste de gens Liste de journaux Abstraction Spécialisation Paramétrisation de type Paramétrisation de type Liste de gens, livres, etc. Extension des concepts objets List<String> list; … String s = list.get(0); // no cast Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 43
  44. 44. Interface Ensemble d’opérations décrivant un comportement (ou contrat) • Services attendus d’un élément indépendamment de son implémentation Les interfaces sont utilisées dans des relations de réalisation • Représentée par une classe avec le stéréotype « interface » ou par un cercle • Ne peut pas être instanciée, ses opérations sont publiques par défaut «interface» Forme + getSurface() + getPerimetre() Forme «interface» t : T Comparable + compareTo(o): int Interface génériqueForme simplifiée Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 44
  45. 45. Relation de généralisation Relation d’héritage entre un élément général et un élément plus spécifique • Relation nommée « est une sorte de » • La classe dérivée hérite des caractéristiques de la classe de base Propriétés et opérations (qu’elle peut remplacer) Factorisation des données et traitements entre les classes Personne - nom - prenom + operation1() Client - numero + operation2() «est une sorte de» :Client numero = 8585 prenom = Audrey nom = Tautou Classe de base Classe dérivée « est de type » Personne « est de type » Client instance Spécialisation de la classe de base String {leaf} Une classe terminale {leaf} ne pas être dérivée Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 45
  46. 46. Polymorphisme Capacité des objets à répondre différemment à un même message • Favorise l'abstraction Le processus logique (générique) d’un traitement est décrit dans une classe abstraite et implémenté dans les classes dérivées. Une classe abstraite ne peut pas être instanciée. Forme - origin: Point + draw() Rectangle - coteA - coteB + draw() Cercle - radius + draw() Dessine un rectangle Dessine un cercle Méthode abstraite abstract void draw() Classe abstraite List<Forme> draw() r1: Rectangle r2: Rectanglec1: Cercle Le design pattern Patron de méthode est un exemple factorisation de comportement Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 46
  47. 47. Relation de réalisation Indique qu’une classe implémente (réalise) un comportement (contrat) • La classe doit implémenter toutes les opérations de l’interface • Une classe peut réaliser plusieurs interfaces (similaire héritage multiple) «interface» Forme + getPerimetre() + getSurface() Rectangle + getPerimetre() + getSurface() «interface» t : T Comparable + compareTo(T) «interface» Serializable + writeObject(ObjectOutputStream) + readObject(ObjectInputStream) Personne + compareTo(Personne) + writeObject(ObjectOutputStream) + readObject(ObjectInputStream) < t->Personne > Réalise Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 47
  48. 48. Association Relation structurelle entre 2 entités (classes) du modèle • Correspond à un lien entre les objets des classes en relation • Définit une propriété dans chacune des classes associées Classe1 aura une propriété référençant la Classe2 et réciproquement • Peut être nommée pour apporter plus de clarté au diagramme • La multiplicité précise le nombre d'instances qui participent à la relation Un objet Classe1 aura n lien vers 0-N objets Classe2 • Le rôle indique la nature du lien entre 2 objets • Le sens de navigation d’une association peut être précisée Classe1 Classe2 role 1 nom 0..* Cardinalité Rôle joué par Classe2 pour Classe1Entité Relation Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 48
  49. 49. Classe associative Permet d’ajouter des propriétés à une relation N-N • Utilisée dans le MCD en analyse • Equivalent de deux relations 1-N Personne Employeur Emploi classification debut employes 1..* * Attributs portés par la relation Du Modèle Conceptuel de Données au Modèle Logique Emploi debut classification Personne Employeur 1 emplois * 1 employes 1..* Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 49
  50. 50. Agrégation Une des classes représente un « tout » et l’autre classe une « partie » • Une partie peut appartenir à plusieurs agrégats Agregat Partie *1..* Le design pattern Composite est un exemple d’agrégation d’objets Symbole d’ agrégation Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 50
  51. 51. Composition Une agrégation est une composition si le cycle de vie des objets est lié • La destruction du composite entraine celle du composant Ce qui implique qu’un composant n’appartient qu’à un et un seul composite Dans une base de données, cela se traduit par un DELETE CASCADE Composite Composant * Symbole de composition Bibliothèque : modéliser les classes métiers Commande LigneCommande lignes * Possède Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 51
  52. 52. Objets Un diagramme d’objets contient des instances d’éléments • Une instance est désignée par un identifiant et/ou sa classe, le tout souligné On peut afficher l’état d’un objet ou la valeur des propriétés à un instant donné 001: Commande [ENVOYEE] Classe Identifiant Etat :Personne prenom = Guillaume nom = DEPARDIEU Propriétés Exemple de structure root: Graphic :Graphicr: Rectangle coteB = 10 coteA = 5 :Ellipse :Triangle Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 52
  53. 53. Package Regroupe des éléments de modélisation sémantiquement proches Forte cohésion, faible couplage • Le diagramme de packages est une vue macroscopique ▪ Les packages sont reliés par des relations de dépendance ▪ Une relation peut être stéréotypée (exemple : « import ») Elle doit avoir une orientation, éviter les relations cycliques • Visibilité des éléments : public ou package un élément de niveau package ne peut pas être utilisé par un autre package • Un package est un espace de nommage Un élément est identifié de manière unique par son nom simple précédé des packages le contenant, exemple : java.awt.Rectangle commandes Commande LigneCommande Bibliothèque : répartir les classe dans des packages produits commandes clients stocks «import» «import» Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 53
  54. 54. Composant Elément physique accessible par des interfaces Un composant expose des services utilisables pas d’autres composants Une architecture de composants élimine des risques d’échec d’un projet • Les composants facilitent la construction d’architectures évolutives • La modularité permet une séparation claire des problèmes (et des responsabilités) • Les composants fournissent une unité de base pour la gestion de configuration Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 54 Services métierIHM Accès aux données Bibliothèque : définir l’interface du composant métier Composant Interface requise Interface fournie (Kruchten, 2000, p. 11)
  55. 55. Modèle métier Classes métier issues du domaine (MCD) • Identifier les classes métier et leurs associations A partir du vocabulaire métier • Organiser les classes métier Les répartir dans des packages sémantiques, « forte cohésion, faible couplage » • Ajouter les propriétés et opérations Les propriétés sont privées (principe d’encapsulation) Une propriété définit implicitement des accesseurs En analyse, une propriété n’est pas forcément typée • Ajouter des relations et des associations L’héritage permet de factoriser des comportements La réalisation permet de souscrire à un contrat L’héritage et la réalisation permettent le polymorphisme L’agrégation et la composition créent des relations d’appartenance • Valider le modèle métier Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 55
  56. 56. En résumé Le modèle structurel sert de guide pour implémenter la solution • Construit par itérations successives • Permet de visualiser et documenter les décisions prises • Sera validé par le modèle dynamique • En analyse ▪ Description du modèle métier sans cibler le langage ni la base de données ▪ Les classes sont réparties par packages liées par une même sémantique • En conception ▪ Compléter le modèle métier en fonction du langage cible ▪ Décrire le modèle physique de données (MPD) ▪ Ajouter des éléments techniques ▪ Utiliser les design patterns ▪ Décrire les composants et leurs interfaces Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 56
  57. 57. Modèle Physique de Données Conception UML https://dilbert.com/strip/1995-11-17 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 57
  58. 58. Modèle Physique de Données (MPD) Représentation d’une base de données Implémentation physique de données persistantes • Diagramme (de classes) avec des tables et des relations Une table est une classe avec le stéréotype « table » • Mapping du modèle objet vers un modèle relationnel (ORM : Object Relational Mapping) La classe représente une table dans une base de données Chaque instance est une ligne de cette table • Définir les contraintes Clé primaire, clé étrangère , index, unicité, actions, … Personne - nom - prenom Personne *PK id * nom prenom mapping Classe Table Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 58
  59. 59. Relation 1-N 1 entité d’une table est en relation en N entités d’une autre table Une relation de composition implique une DELETE CASCADE Relation 1-N Commande - numero - date LigneCommande - codeArticle - quantite lignes * {ordered} Commande *PK numero * date LigneCommande *PK id *FK no_commande * index * code_article * quantite 1 0..* Notation Information Engineering Commande *PK numero * date LigneCommande *PK id *FK no_commande * index * code_article * quantite FK_Commande * (no_commande = numero) «FK» PK_Commande 1 Notation UML Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 59
  60. 60. Relation N-M N entités d’une table sont en relation en M entités d’une autre table • La classe associative porte des propriétés liées à l’association • La clé primaire de la table associative est la concaténation des clés étrangères Eleve - nom - prenom Cours - code - libelle EleveCours - note eleves * est inscrit à cours * Eleve *PK eleve_id * nom prenom Cours *PK cours_id * code libelle EleveCours *pfK eleve_id *pfK cours_id Clé primaire = clés étrangères Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 60
  61. 61. Un mot sur les "Map" Collection dont les éléments sont accédés par une clé • Relation 1-N (avec ou sans table associative) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hash_table Personne *PK personne_id * nom prenom Adresse *pfK personne_id *PK key numero rue * code_postal Personne *PK personne_id * nom prenom Adresse *PK adresse_id numero rue * code_postal Personne_Adresse *pfK personne_id *pfK adresse_id * key Personne - nom - prenom Adresse - numero - rue - codePostal key adresses * Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 61
  62. 62. Relation d’héritage Définir une stratégie de mapping Personne *PK id * type * nom prenom matiere moyenne Table unique pour la hiérarchie Eleve *PK id * nom prenom * moyenne Enseignant *PK id * nom prenom * matiere Table par entité concrète Personne *PK id * nom prenom Eleve *pfK personne_id * moyenne Enseignant *pfK personne_id * matiere Table par sous-classes avec jointures Personne - nom - prenom Eleve - moyenne Enseignant - matiere Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 62
  63. 63. Un mot sur les formes normales La normalisation des données améliore la conception du modèle physique • Optimisation de la volumétrie et des performances • Objectif principal : éviter la redondance de données 1ère forme normale • Tous les attributs sont atomiques • Ne pas stocker ‘M DUPONT Albert’ → ‘M’, ‘DUPONT’, ‘Albert’ (3 colonnes) • Ne pas stocker de liste multivaluée → relation 1-N Personne - nom - prenom - mails Personne *PK id * nom prenom Mail *FK personne_id * adresse Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 63
  64. 64. En résumé Le modèle physique est une étape importante du modèle structurel • La base de données est au cœur du métier • Partagé avec les responsables fonctionnels Etapes de modélisation • Définition des tables et des colonnes • Définition des associations et de la stratégie d’héritage • Typage des colonnes • Vérification des contraintes Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 64 http://www.jumelage-beaumont.com/node/187
  65. 65. Modèle Comportemental Conception UML Pixabay 3045125 Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 65
  66. 66. Modèle comportemental Décrire la dynamique du système • Valider et préciser les choix du modèle structurel • Le diagramme d’états décrit les états d’un objet durant son cycle de vie • Les diagrammes d’interactions sémantiquement équivalents (ou isomorphes) ▪ Diagramme de séquence ▪ Diagramme et de communication • Le diagramme d’activités modélise un processus, un traitement ou une fonction Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 66
  67. 67. Diagramme d’états Automate à états finis • Décrit les différents états d’un objet au cours de son existence L’état d’un objet est caractérisé par la valeur de ses propriétés à un instant donné Lorsque cet état est stable dans le temps il peut être identifié par un nom • Décrit les changements d’états en réponse à des sollicitations externes • Possède un nombre fini d’états • Débute par un état initial et peut se terminer par un ou plusieurs états finaux Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 67 Initial Etat 1 Etat 2 Final événement [condition] /action
  68. 68. Etat et transition Une transition permet de passer d’un état à l’autre • Une transition est déclenchée par (la réponse à) un événement et une condition Un événement correspond à un message traité par la classe • On peut associer une action à une transition Un état désigne une valeur unique d’un objet Situation identifiée et stable au cours de la vie d’un objet CREATION VALIDEEvalider[nbArticles > 0] Événement Condition :Commande [VALIDEE] Représentation de l’état d’un objet Etat entry / action exit / action do / action evt / action Cf. pattern Etat Implémentation du message Commande etat valider() getNbArticles() Implémentation de l’état Actions associées à un état Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 68
  69. 69. Etat composite (ou composé) Etat décomposable en sous-états • Les sous-états sont décrit dans l’état composite ou dans un diagramme à part • La transition d’un état A vers un état composite B peut se faire sur l’état composite ou sur un sous-état B A B1 B2 Vente en ligne : définir les états d’une commande B A B1 B2 Symbole de l’état composite Etat composite Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 69
  70. 70. Sous-états concurrents Exécution d'automates en parallèle Disponible Maintenance [Test] [Commande] Tester dispositifs Auto diagnostic Attente Commander [continuer] appuyerTouche[ne pas continuer] entretien 2 sous-états concurrents Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 70
  71. 71. :Controller :Commande :LigneCommande «create» setQuantite(int) :Statut ajouter(LigneCommande) addProduit(Produit, int) setProduit(Produit) Diagramme de séquence Diagramme d’interactions entre objets selon un ordre chronologique Composé d’objets et de messages Un message est une communication entre deux objets du modèle • Expliquer un aspect dynamique du système et de valider des choix structurels Ligne de vie Objet Retour Période d’activité Message Appel synchrone temps Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 71
  72. 72. Scénario d’un cas d’utilisation Peut être décrit par un diagramme de séquence Le système est représenté par une « boîte noire » DAB «actor» Banque :Client demanderautorisation validercode demandermontant saisircode autoriser(montant) demandercode vérifiercarte insérercarte Système étudié Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 72
  73. 73. Fragments Permet d’isoler (regrouper) une partie du traitement • Représente une alternative, une option, une rupture dans la chronologie, etc. :Class1 :Class2 opt traitement optionnel Bibliothèque : décrire le scénario Enregistrer les retours Fragment Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 73
  74. 74. Diagramme de communication Diagramme d’interactions entre objets qui souligne l’organisation du système • Ensemble de messages échangés au sein d’un groupe d’éléments :Commande :LigneCommande :CommendeController 1: ajouter(LigneCommande) 1.1: setProduit(Produit) 1.2: setQuantite(int) 1.3: ajouter(LigneCommande) N° de séquence Message Lien Objet Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 74
  75. 75. Diagramme d’activités Décrit un processus, un cas d’utilisation ou une fonction • Les partitions permettent d’identifier les acteurs d’un processus Proche du modèle conceptuel des traitements de Merise MagasinierDispatcher Affecter les commandes Prépaper les commandes Partition Activité Flot de contrôle Recette Fonctionnelle Activité avec le stéréotype « process » Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 75
  76. 76. Diagramme d’activités Opérations et transitions • Une action est une étape ou opération atomique d’un traitement • Une activité est une opérations qui peut se découper en sous-activités ou actions Une activité est composite si elle peut être décrite par un diagramme d’activité • Une transition représente un flot de contrôle entre 2 opérations Structures de contrôle des traitements • Condition (décision) et barre de synchronisation Saisir code Code valide Demander montant Demander autorisation (Banque::estAutorise) OK KO Action Activité composite Symbole de l’activité composite Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 76
  77. 77. En résumé Le modèle comportemental décrit la dynamique du système Complète et valide le modèle structurel • Diagramme d’activité : représente un processus métier, un scénario ou un traitement Un processus métier fait clairement apparaitre les différents acteurs du processus • Diagramme d’états : utilisé lorsqu’un objet passe par différents états identifiés par le métier • Diagrammes d’interactions : expliquent un comportement du système ▪ Diagramme de séquences : décrit des scénarios et explique des traitements ▪ Diagramme de communication : visualiser les interactions entre objets Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 77
  78. 78. Conclusion Conception UML Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 78
  79. 79. Conclusion Le langage UML est un langage de conception graphique • Indépendant vis-à-vis du processus méthodologique ▪ La méthodologie définit les activités et artefacts • Simple et lisible ▪ Permet de communiquer facilement avec les intervenants du projet ▪ Les diagrammes peuvent être compléter par du texte pour expliquer des décisions • Couvre tout le cycle logiciel de l’analyse au déploiement La conception est une étape essentielle dans la réalisation d’un logiciel d’entreprise • Constitue le référentiel documentaire du projet • Définit un cadre de développement • Organise l’architecture du logiciel • Donne une vision synthétique du projet • Permet d’atteindre les qualités souhaités d’un logiciel Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 79 Duke_(Java_mascot)_ waving.svg.png Merci !
  80. 80. Annexes Bibliographie, Design Patterns, GRASP Patterns Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 80
  81. 81. Bibliographie Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 81 Booch, G., Jacobson, I., & Rumbaugh, J. (2000). Le Guide de l'utilisateur UML. Eyrolles. Gamma, E., Helm, R., Johnson, R., & Vlissides, J. (1998). Design Patterns. Addison-Wesley. Jacobson, I., Booch, G., & Rumbaugh, J. (1999). Le processus unifié de développement logiciel. Eyrolles. Kruchten, P. (2000). Introduction au Rational Unified Process. Eyrolles. Meyer, B. (2000). Conception et programmation orientées objet. Eyrolles. Rocques, P., & Vallee, F. (2003). UML en action (éd. 2e). Eyrolles. ROQUES, P. (2007). UML 2 : Modéliser une application web (éd. 3e). Eyrolles.
  82. 82. Design Patterns Description de solutions génériques apportées à des problèmes récurrents • « Design Patterns » (Gamma, Helm, Johnson, & Vlissides, 1998) Solutions éprouvées et réutilisables, haut niveau d’abstraction Langage commun dans la description d’une implémentation Création Structurels Comportementaux Abstract Factory Builder Factory Method Prototype Singleton Adapter Bridge Composite Decorator Façade Flyweight Proxy Chain of Responsibility Command Interpreter Iterator Mediator Memento Observer State Strategy Template Method Visitor Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 82
  83. 83. Design Pattern « Singleton » S’assurer qu’une classe a une et une seule instance • Fournir un point d’accès unique à cette instance Déléguer la gestion du singleton à la classe elle-même Les singletons sont aujourd’hui généralement gérés par les containers d’application grâce à l’injection de dépendances Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 83 Singleton - instance: Singleton + getInstance(): Singleton - Singleton() if (null == instance) { instance = new Singleton(); } return instance; Encapsulation de l’instance Point d’accès unique Contrôle de la création Instanciation « lazy » Portée Encapsulation
  84. 84. Design Pattern « Composite » Manipuler de façon homogène des objets simples ou composés • Organisés dans une structure hiérarchique Facilite l’ajout de nouveaux composants en utilisant le polymorphisme Interface des éléments simples et composés Élément composé Héritage Polymorphisme Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 84
  85. 85. Design Pattern « Composite » Exemple : gérer des formes géométriques Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 85
  86. 86. Design Pattern « Façade » Fournir une interface unifiée de haut niveau • Rassemble différents points d’accès d’un sous-système et le rend plus facile à utiliser Proposer un accès simplifier, unique, à un sous-système complexe Réduire les dépendances entre sous-systèmes Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 86
  87. 87. Design Pattern « Observateur » Basé sur le modèle Smalltalk MVC (80) • Séparer le modèle des interfaces utilisateurs Le modèle correspond aux données applicatives Les vues reflètent l’état des données et sont notifiées en cas de changement Le contrôleur définit la manière dont réagit l’IHM en fonction des actions utilisateurs Les données Les vues Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 87
  88. 88. Design Pattern « Observateur » Informer des objets des changements dans un objet observé • Mécanismes d’abonnements / notifications Le sujet ne connaît pas les détails d’implémentation des observateurs Découplage simple, minimisation des interactions Risque de notifications nombreuses Objet observé Abonnement et notification Observateurs Retourne les données du modèle Sujet concret Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 88
  89. 89. Design Pattern « Etat » Modifier le comportement d’un objet en fonction d’un état interne • Déporter les traitements liés à différents états vers des objets dédiés Évite de conditionner les traitements dépendants d’un état Le comportement de chaque état est isolé dans une classe spécifique Les transitions peuvent être gérées par chaque état ou par la classe mère Classe possédant un état Délégation de la requête Etat abstrait Etats concrets Les états doivent être visibles uniquement par le package Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 89
  90. 90. Design Pattern « Template method » Proposer un algorithme • Et déléguer les opérations de base aux classes dérivées Appelé aussi Design pattern « Patron de méthode » Technique de réutilisation de code, Framework MacApp (1985) Utilise l’« inversion de contrôle » ou principe Hollywood, le flot d’exécution n’est plus de la responsabilité de l’application mais du framework utilisé Algorithme Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 90
  91. 91. GRASP Patterns General responsibility assignment software patterns Patterns très généraux de conception et d’implémentation • Faible couplage ▪ Dépendances réduites vis-vis d’autres objets Cf. design patterns « Façade », « Observateur » Réutilisation plus facile d’un objet ou composant • Forte cohésion ▪ Capacité d’un objet à bien traiter un message de façon autonome Corollaire de faible couplage • Contrôleur ▪ Déléguer le contrôle des actions utilisateurs à une classe spécifique Pattern Smalltalk-80 MVC, cf. « Observateur » Simplicité des classes du modèle (POJO) • Créateur ▪ Définir qui est responsable de la création d’un objet Cf. design patterns « Singleton », « Factory Method », « Abstract Factory » Injection de dépendances des containers (ex : Spring) • … Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 91
  92. 92. Architecture de micro-services Chaque domaine est une application séparée • Base de données, couche logique offrant des services SOAP ou REST Les services correspondent généralement aux cas d’utilisation identifiés https://microservices.io/ Patrick FONTANET © 2010-2019 Conception UML 92

×