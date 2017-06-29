MULTI-SITE ASSET MANAGEMENT TASK MANAGEMNET Schedule all task types (PM, Breakdowns, H&S etc) Set recurrence for PM tasks ...
Smartspanner CMMS Features - July 2017

Looking for maintenance software? Here is the latest features list of Smartspanner online maintenance software.

Published in: Engineering
Smartspanner CMMS Features - July 2017

  1. 1. MULTI-SITE ASSET MANAGEMENT TASK MANAGEMNET Schedule all task types (PM, Breakdowns, H&S etc) Set recurrence for PM tasks Assign each task to a user Upload files and photos to tasks Log all labour costs per task SUBCONTRACTORS CLOUD HOSTED PROCEDURES REPORT TO EXCEL CONDITION MONITORING SPARE PART MANAGEMENT PRODUCT FEATURES call us: +44 1207 581824 www.smartspanner.com Sites for different locations or buildings Sites can be used for asset groups, departments etc. Set user permissions for each site Review asset history Store files, documents, images Spares list per asset DASHBOARD & NOFICIATIONS Monitor overdue tasks Active tasks Alerts - new tasks to schedule and assign Email reminders per task Daily digest email for all changes Assign any task to subcontractors Monitor subcontracting costs Master spares list Monitor inventory levels Spares linked to assets Export to excel Set up parameters to monitor Log readings per asset Dynamic filtering to set report criteria Export to excel Monitor all costs Monitor response time, downtime, reliability etc. Free 30 day trial No contracts, free unlimited support Log on anywhere in the world, anytime Desktop, tablet and smartphone access ACCESS & SUBSCRIPTIONS Hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) No installation, backup or maintenance Automatic updates Encrypted data Master procedure library Attach files, forms and instructions Printable © 2017 SMARTSPANNER. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. June 2017
  2. 2. AEROSPACE CUSTOMERS SERVED call us: +44 1207 581824 www.smartspanner.com © 2017 SMARTSPANNER. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTELS FACILITIES MANAGEMENT COATINGS RECYCLING CHEMICAL PRODUCTIONSTEEL DISTRIBUTION THEME PARKS FABRICATION LASER CUTTING RESTAURANTS MANUFACTURING
  3. 3. 1 USER 1 SITE 5 USERS 3 SITES 10 USERS UNLIMITED SITES £15 £50 £75per month per month per month Sign Up Now for a free 30 day trial! Get one month free when you pay for one year in advance. For more than 10 users or for a customised package to suit your need, just contact us. call us: +44 1207 581824 www.smartspanner.com

