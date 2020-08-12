Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“La Noticia” y sus partes
• Objetivo de la Clase: Reconocer las partes de la noticia y producir una noticia.  La noticia, tiene el propósito de inf...
• En la noticia se deben incluir los datos esenciales para la comprensión del acontecimiento. Se tiene que proporcionar al...
Cuerpo
“Esquema básico de una noticia” Titulares: El título es lo primero que el lector lee de la noticia y de él dependerá que e...
• Primer párrafo o LEAD: (también se conoce como entradilla) Puesto que el lector moderno se asemeja al hombre que corre y...
• Pie de Foto: Las fotografías deben llevar pies de foto que identifiquen su contenido salvo que éste sea de una obviedad ...
Epígrafe Titular Bajada Cuerpo Pie de foto Foto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lanoticiaaaarregladaaa 120709002504-phpapp02

38 views

Published on

la noticia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lanoticiaaaarregladaaa 120709002504-phpapp02

  1. 1. “La Noticia” y sus partes
  2. 2. • Objetivo de la Clase: Reconocer las partes de la noticia y producir una noticia.  La noticia, tiene el propósito de informarnos sobre un suceso novedoso, ocurrido en una comunidad o en un lugar determinado y que debe estar en conocimiento de sus habitantes. Se ubica dentro del plano periodístico que muestra parte de la realidad y el acontecer actual.
  3. 3. • En la noticia se deben incluir los datos esenciales para la comprensión del acontecimiento. Se tiene que proporcionar al público las respuestas a las siguientes 5 preguntas: Quién, qué, cuándo, dónde y por qué. A las que, se puede añadir el Cómo. Recuerda que se organiza de acuerdo a las características del relato. Quién: El / la protagonista de la noticia. Qué: El suceso. Cuándo: El tiempo. Dónde: El lugar del hecho. Cómo: Las circunstancias en que ocurrieron los hechos. Por qué: Las causas.
  4. 4. Cuerpo
  5. 5. “Esquema básico de una noticia” Titulares: El título es lo primero que el lector lee de la noticia y de él dependerá que este se interese por ella o no. La función del titular es atraer nuestra atención. Sobresale en la página por su tamaño más grande y por su mensaje breve, conciso y, ojalá, llamativo. Es una gran síntesis de la información y permite que juzguemos rápidamente si nos interesa leer la noticia o no. Un buen titular es aquél que atrapa nuestro interés. Epígrafe: Algunas veces, el título va precedido de un epígrafe o ante título, que generalmente amplía la idea central o la contextualiza. Bajadas: Después del título encontramos bajadas, que son una o dos frases que se encuentran después del título en las que se destacan otras ideas o conceptos con relación a la noticia. Por lo general son informaciones relevantes o novedosas que llaman la atención del lector.
  6. 6. • Primer párrafo o LEAD: (también se conoce como entradilla) Puesto que el lector moderno se asemeja al hombre que corre y lee simultáneamente -es decir, que tiene poco tiempo-, los diarios tratan de ayudarle a que quede bien informado rápidamente, y la forma mas práctica de hacerlo es exponer los hechos principales de la noticia en el primer párrafo. Basta leer el lead para enterarse de lo substancial de toda noticia, aunque falten muchos detalles importantes. Son las respuestas a: ¿quiénes? ¿por qué? ¿dónde? ¿cómo? ¿cuándo?¿qué? • El cuerpo de la noticia: El desarrollo de la noticia (o cuerpo de la noticia) se da en orden decreciente de importancia, siguiendo el orden del lead. En el método informativo se empieza por lo más importante, lo cual quiere decir que la información correcta sigue un ritmo descendente, desde el punto de mayor a menor importancia. De esta manera, si la noticia tiene que ser acortada por motivos de espacio en el diario no se pierdan elementos fundamentales.
  7. 7. • Pie de Foto: Las fotografías deben llevar pies de foto que identifiquen su contenido salvo que éste sea de una obviedad absurda. Un pie de foto debe ser explicativo pero no obvio; así, por ejemplo, una fotografía de una columna puede llevar como pie de foto el texto "Altar de Hattusas en el que los hititas juraban sus leyes" pero no "Antigua columna de piedra" (se supone que eso es evidente para el lector) ni tampoco "Los hititas consideraban sagradas las columnas" (eso es más bien un sumario). Se supone que el pie de foto se utiliza para: Explicación, título o detalle de la imagen o gráfico Pero al momento de poner el título en el pie de foto esta se convierte en una obvio. • Foto: Es la imagen representativa de la noticia, además una imagen vale más de mil palabras.
  8. 8. Epígrafe Titular Bajada Cuerpo Pie de foto Foto

×