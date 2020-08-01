Plan de marketing supermercados AHORRAMAS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ÍNDICE 1. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL 2. OBJETIVOS 3. PLAN DE ACCIÓN 4. WEB 5. WEB CARRERAS 6. CRONOGRAMA 7. ORGANIGRAMA
1. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL
Ahorramas ha invertido esfuerzos de marketing en sus diferentes canales. En términos generales, el trabajo realizado hasta...
¿Cuál es nuestra audiencia? Ahorramas atesora una audiencia femenina en su inmensa mayoría, tanto en redes como en la web....
COMPETENCIA ¿Cuáles son nuestros competidores? AHORRAMÁS 43.000 20.000 828.500 523.000 1.983.545 1.881.021 134.000 99.200 ...
Competidores URL indexadas Tráfico orgánico mensual Palabras clave PA DA AHORRAMÁS 592 7.345 19 37 26...
¿CUÁLES SON LAS PRINCIPALES BÚSQUEDAS EN TÉRMINOS SEO? Palabra clave Búsquedas mensuales Madrid Competencia CPC SUPERM...
ANALÍTICAS TRÁFICO WEB 28 feb 2017
En el tráfico de Ahorramas se aprecia claramente que las mujeres destacan ampliamente sobre los hombres con 157.498 visita...
MUJERES Respecto al tráfico femenino, el segmento predominante es de mujeres de 35-44 seguido de las mujeres con edades co...
Desde febrero el tráfico de Ahorramas se compone ampliamente proveniente del SEO con 250.976 visitas, después le sigue trá...
TRÁFICO SEO Estas son las keywords por las que el tráfico orgánico ha llegado principalmente a la web.
TRÁFICO DIRECTO
TRÁFICO RRSS
TRÁFICO POR PAÍSES
El tráfico de Ahorramas cuenta con tres grupos geográficos predominantes: España, UK, EEUU. Desglosando el tráfico español...
Teniendo a Madrid como punto de partida, le siguen ciudades y localidades Barcelona, Toledo, Alcalá de Henares, Mostoles, ...
TRÁFICO POR DISPOSITIVOS
TENDENCIA TRÁFICO AHORRAMAS WEB
TENDENCIA DEL TRÁFICO WEB Tenemos un total de 388K visitas desde España que se reparten en 211k que llegan a Home, 61k dec...
CONCLUSIÓN TRÁFICO WEB
El 66% del tráfico es femenino, predominando tres grupos de edades, 35-44, 25-34 y en último lugar 45-54. Ambos sexos está...
¿Cómo es el tráfico que viene de redes sociales? Facebook 13.550 visitas desde febrero (supone un 93% del tráfico social c...
En AHORRAMAS, según Google Analytics, contamos con un público en la web mayoritariamente femenino. Hay un gran trabajo pen...
FACEBOOK
audiencia: cuándo publicamos: posicionamiento perfil: mujeres (78%) sábados, lunes y jueves hashtags: SÍ Contamos con un l...
¿Cómo podemos mejorar? •Mejorando el tiempo de respuestas del chat de la página. •Incluyendo milestones (descripción del n...
BLOG
El blog está presentado de un modo muy atractivo, y las recetas son interesantes, tras realizar una auditoría del blog de ...
1. Contenidos alejados de los intereses demanda online. Al igual que en el canal de Youtube, las recetas son interesantes,...
5. Problemas con el SMO Debido a la programación de la web, cuando compartimos una noticia desde cualquier canal social, e...
YOUTUBE
Tras realizar una auditoría del canal de Youtube en AHORRA MAS, estos son los puntos que debemos mejorar: 1. Títulos 2. E...
1. Títulos En los títulos de los vídeos se debe incluir la palabra clave de búsqueda y ser representativos del contenido q...
Ejemplo1. “Salmón a baja temperatura” Salmón a baja temperatura es un contenido interesante de utilidad para la comunidad ...
Ejemplo3. “vídeo bocadillo” Aquí debemos potenciar a través del título y la descripción del vídeo, los ingredientes que lo...
2. Etiquetado Se deberían usar las etiquetas en los vídeos del canal para potenciar el posicionamiento de los vídeos. Hemo...
3. Descripciones Las descripciones de los vídeos en Youtube, son oportunidades excelentes para que las recetas puedan apar...
4. Inexistencia de la URL madre de la web AHORRAMAS deja pasar una oportunidad fabulosa de enviar tráfico hacia su web des...
2. OBJETIVOS
Encontramos que la planificación digital de AHORRAMAS en cualquiera de sus canales, contenidos, publicidad, textos, líneas...
Nuestro tráfico social y a través de la web podría sentirse identificado con los siguientes perfiles publicitarios que pod...
PERFILES PUBLICITARIOS
PAREJAS JÓVENES
MADRES
MUJER 2.0
MUJER COSMOPOLITA
MUJER CAZATENDENCIAS
Definimos los objetivos de nuestro plan integral de marketing digital: 1.Hacer de AHORRAMAS un referente, por sus ofertas ...
3. PLAN DE ACCIÓN
A continuación vamos a desarrollar nuestra estrategia digital que se contempla desde la promoción online al posicionamient...
C A M PA Ñ A S FACEBOOK E INSTAGRAM MEDIOS GOOGLE ADWORDS YOUTUBE TWITTER • Publicaciones promocionales • Anuncios geolo...
O R G Á N I C O FACEBOOK BLOG COLABORACIONES WEB MAILING TWITTER INSTAGRAM • Potenciar contenido propio • Reforzar etiqu...
C A M PA Ñ A S
FACEBOOK E INSTAGRAM Vamos a persuadir a nuestra audiencia en Facebook y Instagram por medio de campañas publicitarias en ...
YOUTUBE TWITTER En Youtube realizaremos una campaña a través de un vídeo banner publicitario, donde se muestre el nuevo po...
MEDIOS DIGITALES Para ir de la mano con el nuevo posicionamiento y poder llegar a nuestro público objetivo, realizaremos u...
GOOGLE ADWORDS Sin duda consideramos que AHORRAMAS debería contar con campañas publicitarias en Google Adwords: tanto de b...
O R G Á N I C O
FACEBOOK TWITTER Seguiremos trabajando en la línea de los copys lanzados hasta ahora, potenciando el etiquetado y la segme...
INSTAGRAM Crearemos un perfil conforme a las reglas de optimización de cara al SEO de nuestra marca. En Instagram queremos...
COLABORACIONES Mediante las colaboraciones online queremos establecer para AHORRAMAS otros caminos para consolidar no solo...
4. WEB
Esta propuesta contempla el desarrollo de una aplicación web para la empresa Ahorramás. La web ira alojada en la infraestr...
SEMANAS HOME ALFREDO/RECETAS PRODUCTOS CUIDARSE (BLOG) NOVEDADES ESPECIALISTAS EN CALIDAD BACKEND/PANEL DE CONTROL...
Características transversales del proyecto: • Espacio preferente para zonas de acceso al servicio de atención al cliente....
5. WEB CARRERAS
Esquema y funcionamiento de la web de Ahorramas carreras La web funcionaría según el siguiente diagrama:
El usuario podrá acceder a la web a una parte pública sin necesidad de login donde podrá acceder a las carreras que están ...
Finalidad Con el esquema anterior se pretende mejorar la comunicación interna entre los trabajadores y los responsables de...
La web enviará un mail de forma automática al participante una vez haya sido aprobada la inscripción. Se creará un diseño ...
Campos especificados Los campos especificados por el cliente para la base de datos y poder generar las carreras son los si...
CAMPO SELECCIÓN CODIGO DE EMPLEADO ACEPTACIÓN DE TERMINOS ACEPTACIÓN DE LAS BASES PANTICIPANTE CONYUGE, /HIJO/A ...
A N E XO
Tecnologías utilizadas en el desarrollo de la aplicación Para una aplicación de este tipo son necesarias varias tecnología...
Requerimientos de Seguridad 1. Introducción Este documento detalla los aspectos de seguridad de la aplicación desarrollada...
CONTROL DE ACCESOS Autenticación Los sistemas emplearán un mecanismo de autenticación acorde a la clasificación de segurid...
La aplicación debe controlar el identificador de sesión (cookie de sesión) de forma que: • No se mostrará la cookie en la...
PROTECCIÓN DE LA INFORMACIÓN EN TRÁNSITO Cifrado de las comunicaciones Los intercambios de datos entre los canales público...
6. CRONOGRAMA
Fecha límite copy semanal Reunión/videoconferencia mensual Fecha límite copy semanal Fecha límite copy semanal ENERO 1ene ...
Reunión/videoconferencia mensual Fecha límite copy semanal Fecha límite copy semanal FEBRERO 1feb 5feb 7feb 9feb 12feb 14f...
7. ORGANIGRAMA
ORGANIGRAMA Beatriz Romero Supervisor de Cuenta Ignacio Marín Gabinete de Comunicación Esther Sevilla Gabinete de Comunica...
MUCHAS GRACIAS.
Plan de marketing supermercados AHORRAMAS
Plan de marketing supermercados AHORRAMAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plan de marketing supermercados AHORRAMAS

11 views

Published on

Plan integral de marketing digital para la cadena de supermercados AHORRAMAS

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan de marketing supermercados AHORRAMAS

  1. 1. ÍNDICE 1. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL 2. OBJETIVOS 3. PLAN DE ACCIÓN 4. WEB 5. WEB CARRERAS 6. CRONOGRAMA 7. ORGANIGRAMA
  2. 2. 1. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL
  3. 3. Ahorramas ha invertido esfuerzos de marketing en sus diferentes canales. En términos generales, el trabajo realizado hasta hoy ha sido positivo, pero no se ha aprovechado todo el potencial que nos ofrecen los canales digitales. ¿Cuáles son los canales de difusión de Ahorramas? Web: estamos trabajando en una nueva versión de la web, por lo que no profundizaremos en este análisis Canales Sociales: Contamos con 8 canales sociales de los cuales Facebook y Twitter son losmásactivos.LosvídeossubidosaYoutube están pendientes de una optimización, para potenciar su difusión y alcance por parte de nuestro público objetivo.
  4. 4. ¿Cuál es nuestra audiencia? Ahorramas atesora una audiencia femenina en su inmensa mayoría, tanto en redes como en la web. Se trata de mujeres jóvenes con edades comprendidas entre 35-44 años. Si tuviéramos que trazar un eje de partida para la planificación del plan de marketing digital, este sería el primer dato de partida, la mujer joven para potenciar el enfoque dirigido a este segmento. ¿Cómo empezamos? Nuestra propuesta es empezar a trabajar en tener un mejor posicionamiento orgánico y de pago, exceptuando la marca Ahorramas. Nuestro reto de cara a los próximos meses es potenciar todo el posicionamiento tanto orgánico como de pago, para poder aumentar nuestro alcance y difusión. A continuación se describen y exponen todos los procesos seguidos para encontrar las fortalezas y debilidades de Ahorramas, comenzando por los aspectos cuantitativos y cualitativos de su tráfico web, y siguiendo por sus canales sociales.
  5. 5. COMPETENCIA ¿Cuáles son nuestros competidores? AHORRAMÁS 43.000 20.000 828.500 523.000 1.983.545 1.881.021 134.000 99.200 77.800 54.100 3.400 5.600 73.000 12.000 1.328 143 10.851 426 SUPERSOL DÍA ESPAÑA MERCADONA LIDL EL CORTE INGLÉS
  6. 6. Competidores URL indexadas Tráfico orgánico mensual Palabras clave PA DA AHORRAMÁS 592 7.345 19 37 26 SUPERSOL 590 16.400 3.400 42 34 DÍA ESPAÑA 24.900 207.063 2.414 51 51 MERCADONA 9.480 449.902 1.137 59 60 LIDL 2.390 508.767 1.662 62 58 EL CORTE INGLÉS 1.450.000 12.250.000 42.774 86 83 Url’s indexadas: número de páginas webs almacenadas por Google España que pueden aparecer en los resultados de búsqueda Tráfico orgánico: estimación tráfico medio mensual por web. Palabras clave: número de keywords por web posicionadas entre los 100 primeros resultados de Google. Autoridad del dominio: puntuación basada en la cantidad y calidad de los enlaces de un sitio web, se calcula de forma si- milar a como lo hace Google. Va de 0 a 100, y cuanto más alta sea más altas serán las posiciones de las páginas de la web en el buscador. Confianza del dominio: puntuación basada en la confianza de enlaces entrantes al sitio web. Idealmente ha de ser similar o superior a la autoridad, pues sino se pueden sufrir penalizaciones por malas prácticas de enlazado y pérdida de visibili- dad en buscadores.
  7. 7. ¿CUÁLES SON LAS PRINCIPALES BÚSQUEDAS EN TÉRMINOS SEO? Palabra clave Búsquedas mensuales Madrid Competencia CPC SUPERMERCADO 49500 baja 1,73 SUPERMERCADO DIA 12100 baja 0,26 SUPERMERCADO MADRID 3600 baja 2,59 SUPERMERCADO LÍDER 2900 baja 0,12 DÍA SUPERMERCADO 2900 baja 0,36 CARREFOUR SUPERMERCADO 1000 baja 0,11 SUPERMERCADO AHORRAMÁS 880 baja 0,26 SUPERMERCADO ONLINE 720 baja 3,67 HIPERMERCADO 590 baja 0,9 SUPERMERCADO MÁS BARATO 320 baja 0,43 SUPERMERCADO DÍA ONLINE 210 baja 3,76
  8. 8. ANALÍTICAS TRÁFICO WEB 28 feb 2017
  9. 9. En el tráfico de Ahorramas se aprecia claramente que las mujeres destacan ampliamente sobre los hombres con 157.498 visitas anuales, a diferencia de hombres que solo han realizado 80.980. También añadir que de todas esas visitas el 63% han sido nuevas visitas. El porcentaje de rebote está en torno a un 48%, tanto en hombres como en mujeres.
  10. 10. MUJERES Respecto al tráfico femenino, el segmento predominante es de mujeres de 35-44 seguido de las mujeres con edades comprendidas entre los 25-34, y después 45-54. HOMBRES El tráfico masculino de Ahorramas se compone ampliamente por el sector joven comprendido entre los 25-34 , después de 35-44 y en tercer lugar los hombres de 45-54. 30% 30% entre 35 y 44 años entre 25 y 34 años entre 25 y 34 años entre 35 y 44 años entre 45 y 54 años entre 45 y 54 años entre 18 y 24 años entre 18 y 24 años entre 55 y 64 años entre 55 y 64 años más de 65 años más de 65 años 30% 30% 17% 17% 10% 9% 9% 8% 2% 3%
  11. 11. Desde febrero el tráfico de Ahorramas se compone ampliamente proveniente del SEO con 250.976 visitas, después le sigue tráfico directo con 51.753, después el tráfico de regencia con 35.568 y en cuarto lugar el tráfico social con 13.602 A continuación, veremos de qué se compone el tráfico procedente de todos los canales y cómo llegó hasta Ahorramas. Organic search Direct Referral Social (Other) Email entre 25 y 34 años entre 35 y 44 años entre 45 y 54 años entre 18 y 24 años entre 55 y 64 años más de 65 años TRÁFICO WEB
  12. 12. TRÁFICO SEO Estas son las keywords por las que el tráfico orgánico ha llegado principalmente a la web.
  13. 13. TRÁFICO DIRECTO
  14. 14. TRÁFICO RRSS
  15. 15. TRÁFICO POR PAÍSES
  16. 16. El tráfico de Ahorramas cuenta con tres grupos geográficos predominantes: España, UK, EEUU. Desglosando el tráfico español, encontramos:
  17. 17. Teniendo a Madrid como punto de partida, le siguen ciudades y localidades Barcelona, Toledo, Alcalá de Henares, Mostoles, Getafe, Valladolid, etc.
  18. 18. TRÁFICO POR DISPOSITIVOS
  19. 19. TENDENCIA TRÁFICO AHORRAMAS WEB
  20. 20. TENDENCIA DEL TRÁFICO WEB Tenemos un total de 388K visitas desde España que se reparten en 211k que llegan a Home, 61k decidieron ver el apartado web trabaja con nosotros, 34k han buscado el más cercano en el buscador, 15k se han interesado por el apartado marcas propias, 7,6K han visto productos. Podemos extraer como conclusión que el tráfico no se retiene en la HOME, hay que tener en cuenta que de 211K abandonan 95 k.
  21. 21. CONCLUSIÓN TRÁFICO WEB
  22. 22. El 66% del tráfico es femenino, predominando tres grupos de edades, 35-44, 25-34 y en último lugar 45-54. Ambos sexos están llegando desde dispositivos móviles, y tanto hombres como mujeres están rebotando entre un 45% y un 48% en la web. El 71% de su tráfico ha legado por búsqueda orgánica pero AHORRAMAS no cuenta con una estrategia SEM SEO de palabras claves de búsqueda, sus keywords mejor posicionadas son: “supermercado ahorramas” “ahorramas” “ahorra mas” Las zonas geográficas predominantes por orden de volumen de búsquedas son Madrid, Barcelona, Toledo, Alcalá de Henares, Mostoles, Getafe, Valladolid, Guadalajara, Alcobendas, Torrejón de Ardoz, Sevilla, Alcorcón, Leganes, Pozuelo.
  23. 23. ¿Cómo es el tráfico que viene de redes sociales? Facebook 13.550 visitas desde febrero (supone un 93% del tráfico social con un porcentaje de rebote del 72%), el 71% viene de mujeres con edades entre los 25-34, y de 35-44. Twitter 695 visitas desde febrero, su porcentaje de rebote es 10 puntos menos que en Facebook. Linkedin e Instagram van creciendo poco a poco pero, no aporta apenas tráfico a la web. Youtube No aporta tráfico a la web, debido a que no está optimizado como debiera. La tendencia de navegación en el site, se puede desglosar de la siguiente manera: Tenemos un total de 388K visitas desde febrero, que se reparten en: • 211k que llegan a Home. • 61k decidieron ver el apartado ”trabaja con nosotros”. • 34k han buscado el más cercano en el buscador web. • 15k se han interesado por el apartado marcas propias. • 7,6K han visto productos. El tráfico no se queda en la home, ya que hay un alto porcentaje de abandono.
  24. 24. En AHORRAMAS, según Google Analytics, contamos con un público en la web mayoritariamente femenino. Hay un gran trabajo pendiente en la web para mejorar su navegabilidad y mejorar la experiencia del usuario que se traducirá en una mejora en: • el tiempo de estancia en la página. • el porcentaje de rebote. • aumento de las visitas.
  25. 25. FACEBOOK
  26. 26. audiencia: cuándo publicamos: posicionamiento perfil: mujeres (78%) sábados, lunes y jueves hashtags: SÍ Contamos con un likerank de 65 y un PTAT del 3% mayoría de 35-44 12pm - 3pm 6pm - 9pm Competencia: Likerank PTAT DIA 54 2% CORTE ING. 48 2% LIDL 62 1%
  27. 27. ¿Cómo podemos mejorar? •Mejorando el tiempo de respuestas del chat de la página. •Incluyendo milestones (descripción del negocio)
  28. 28. BLOG
  29. 29. El blog está presentado de un modo muy atractivo, y las recetas son interesantes, tras realizar una auditoría del blog de AHORRAMAS, estas son las deficiencias que presenta: 1. Contenidos no relacionados con los intereses de la demanda online. 2. Falta de optimización de títulos SEO en las páginas. 3. Inexistencia de prácticas de SEO offpage. 4. Imágenes sin optimizar. 5. Optimización del SMO. 6. Incluir mejoras en la estructura de las recetas.
  30. 30. 1. Contenidos alejados de los intereses demanda online. Al igual que en el canal de Youtube, las recetas son interesantes, pero se está desaprovechando una gran oportunidad SEO con los contenidos, se elaboran posts alejados del interés de la demanda online (ejemplo Youtube salmón a baja temperatura). 2. Falta de implementación de títulos SEO en las diferentes páginas. Durante el análisis del código de fuente de diferentes entradas del blog, se aprecia la inexistencia de titles, keywords o meta descripciones en las mismas. 3. Inexistencia de prácticas de SEO off Page No se realiza ningún tipo de acción de SEO off page trazando estrategia de linkbuilding en los textos de las recetas hacia otros portales o entradas similares 4. Imágenes sin optimizar En este caso se aprecia también que las imágenes están carentes de títulos SEO, descripciones, y palabras claves, algo que Google ha decidido tomar en serio en el último año.
  31. 31. 5. Problemas con el SMO Debido a la programación de la web, cuando compartimos una noticia desde cualquier canal social, en la previsualización de esta no aparecen los datos relativos a la noticia. 6. Mejora en la estructura del texto de la receta. Para mejorar la legibilidad de las recetas, en la nueva web haremos una reestructuración de los textos.
  32. 32. YOUTUBE
  33. 33. Tras realizar una auditoría del canal de Youtube en AHORRA MAS, estos son los puntos que debemos mejorar: 1. Títulos 2. Etiquetas 3. Descripciones 4. Inexistencia de URL madre 5. Influencers : Nadia Murillo
  34. 34. 1. Títulos En los títulos de los vídeos se debe incluir la palabra clave de búsqueda y ser representativos del contenido que muestran. Por ejemplo:
  35. 35. Ejemplo1. “Salmón a baja temperatura” Salmón a baja temperatura es un contenido interesante de utilidad para la comunidad de Youtube, pero la realidad es que la demanda online le interesa “recetas con salmón” habría que optimizar el título anteponiendo las keywords “recetas con salmón - Salmón a baja temperatura” Esta optimización de los videos implicaría una subida considerable en likes, compartidos y suscripciones de canal a corto plazo. Ejemplo2. “Salmón a baja temperatura” La falta de cohesión entre el plan SEO y el canal de Youtube ha conllevado a trazar líneas de contenidos alejadas de la realidad digital. Existe una demanda emergente de tráfico web y social que está interesada en recetas con salmón, pero no a baja temperatura sino recetas como “salmón al horno” o “salmón al papillote” llegando alcanzar las 6000 búsquedas mensuales en la ciudad de Madrid y con una competencia apenas inexistente.
  36. 36. Ejemplo3. “vídeo bocadillo” Aquí debemos potenciar a través del título y la descripción del vídeo, los ingredientes que lo componen. Además, en este caso se trata de carne al horno, una palabra clave con oportunidad de competencia baja, la cual, podría arrojar 1200 visitas diarias al vídeo una vez optimizado.
  37. 37. 2. Etiquetado Se deberían usar las etiquetas en los vídeos del canal para potenciar el posicionamiento de los vídeos. Hemos realizado un estudio del etiquetado de los vídeos de recetas y se realiza sistemáticamente el siguiente etiquetado, sin distinguir entre el contenido de los vídeos: Ahorramás, “el, super, del, barrio”, alimentando, futuro, alipende, lanta, meque, bodyplus, ahorramas, ahorra, mas
  38. 38. 3. Descripciones Las descripciones de los vídeos en Youtube, son oportunidades excelentes para que las recetas puedan aparecer en buenas posiciones en las búsquedas de Google. La mayoría de las descripciones no están optimizadas a nivel SEO.
  39. 39. 4. Inexistencia de la URL madre de la web AHORRAMAS deja pasar una oportunidad fabulosa de enviar tráfico hacia su web desde la incrustación de la URL de su web en la descripción.
  40. 40. 2. OBJETIVOS
  41. 41. Encontramos que la planificación digital de AHORRAMAS en cualquiera de sus canales, contenidos, publicidad, textos, líneas gráficas, etc, deben tener implícito al segmento de las mujeres de edades comprendidas entre 34-45 años. El segmento de mujeres de estas edades están interesadas en la moda, fitness, se sienten realizadas con o sin pareja, son madres y saben apreciar el diseño. Debemos potenciar los contenidos para poder llegar más fácilmente a nuestro público objetivo, que conseguiremos gracias al nuevo posicionamiento.
  42. 42. Nuestro tráfico social y a través de la web podría sentirse identificado con los siguientes perfiles publicitarios que podríamos agrupar en estos cuatro targets comprendidos entre los 35-44 y de 25-34 años. •Parejas jóvenes ( Parejas casadas o solteras) •Madres con o sin pareja •Mujer 2.0 •Mujer cosmopolita •Mujer joven cazatendencias
  43. 43. PERFILES PUBLICITARIOS
  44. 44. PAREJAS JÓVENES
  45. 45. MADRES
  46. 46. MUJER 2.0
  47. 47. MUJER COSMOPOLITA
  48. 48. MUJER CAZATENDENCIAS
  49. 49. Definimos los objetivos de nuestro plan integral de marketing digital: 1.Hacer de AHORRAMAS un referente, por sus ofertas y calidad 2.Posicionar AHORRAMAS en Google con nuevas palabras claves. 3.Implementación de un plan SEM SEO anexado a contenidos web, blog, publicidad online y redes sociales. 4.Elaborar campañas de marketing directo centrado en la captación de suscriptores. 5.Seducir a nuestra audiencia para mejorar las conversiones desde Facebook y Twitter. 6.Optimización de contenidos en Youtube para la mejora del tráfico web y escala de posiciones en Google.
  50. 50. 3. PLAN DE ACCIÓN
  51. 51. A continuación vamos a desarrollar nuestra estrategia digital que se contempla desde la promoción online al posicionamiento orgánico de AHORRAMAS.
  52. 52. C A M PA Ñ A S FACEBOOK E INSTAGRAM MEDIOS GOOGLE ADWORDS YOUTUBE TWITTER • Publicaciones promocionales • Anuncios geolocalizadores • Concursos • Creación de comunidad • Banners y artículos patrocinados • Búsqueda • Display • Vídeo banner • Tweets promocionales • Hashtags promocionales
  53. 53. O R G Á N I C O FACEBOOK BLOG COLABORACIONES WEB MAILING TWITTER INSTAGRAM • Potenciar contenido propio • Reforzar etiquetado • Posts para potenciar los productos • Búsqueda de embajadores y prescriptores • Patrocinio • Facebook • Creación de Instagram • Contenido centrado en los productos y emociones
  54. 54. C A M PA Ñ A S
  55. 55. FACEBOOK E INSTAGRAM Vamos a persuadir a nuestra audiencia en Facebook y Instagram por medio de campañas publicitarias en las cuales se presenten cualquiera de los siguientes motivos: •Campaña aumento de comunidad •Anuncios geolocalizados •Campaña de posts promocionados •Concursos semanales Por otro lado creemos firmemente en el poder de Instagram para dotar a la marca de un lado cercano y moderno. Instagram puede aportar otra fuente de entrada de tráfico a la web, y nos permite encontrar seguidores muy acordes a nuestro target objetivo. Se propone la creación y diseño de una cuenta en Instagram, donde compartiremos el plan editorial tal y cómo se estaba haciendo hasta ahora.
  56. 56. YOUTUBE TWITTER En Youtube realizaremos una campaña a través de un vídeo banner publicitario, donde se muestre el nuevo posicionamiento y/o las campañas que tengamos activas en ese momento. Las campañas promocionales en Twitter son idóneas para la personalización y segmentación del mensaje, proponemos usar: •Tweets promocionados. •Hashtag promocionados. Se usará fundamentalmente Twitter para lanzar el nuevo posicionamiento.
  57. 57. MEDIOS DIGITALES Para ir de la mano con el nuevo posicionamiento y poder llegar a nuestro público objetivo, realizaremos un plan de medios digital para incluir banners y contenidos promocionados en en portales digitales como:
  58. 58. GOOGLE ADWORDS Sin duda consideramos que AHORRAMAS debería contar con campañas publicitarias en Google Adwords: tanto de búsqueda como de display. Para promocionar las ofertas que lanzamos, así como las diferentes campañas de las que nos hacemos eco, haremos uso de este canal.
  59. 59. O R G Á N I C O
  60. 60. FACEBOOK TWITTER Seguiremos trabajando en la línea de los copys lanzados hasta ahora, potenciando el etiquetado y la segmentación que nos ofrece Facebook. Además, se potenciará el uso de formatos como GIFs que mejoran la interacción con nuestra audiencia. Realizaremos un plan editorial para este red social enriquecida con imágenes, gifs y vídeos, ya que Twitter contempla los mismos requisitos de optimización de contenidos que en las páginas webs. Todos estos recursos multimedia deben llevar el nombre vinculado a la marca o a la palabra clave que se quiera posicionar. Para ello se introducirán los hashtags pertinentes que ayuden a la consecución de tráfico web y al posicionamiento de nuestra marca.
  61. 61. INSTAGRAM Crearemos un perfil conforme a las reglas de optimización de cara al SEO de nuestra marca. En Instagram queremos vincular nuestras keywords relevantes de nuestro plan SEM SEO a los hashtags de las publicaciones en Instagram, así como otros hashtags Trending Topic para dar mayor visibilidad al post en cuestión. BLOG Potenciaremos los contenidos del blog en base a las temáticas planteadas en la web: cuidarse, cocinar, productos frescos y consejos. Sobre estas “categorías”, plantearemos contenidos que generen interés en nuestro público objetivo: productos frescos, sin gluten, veganos, cocinar para niños, alimentos bio, deporte, belleza... 1. Redactar, diseñar y optimizar contenidos acordes a los intereses de la demanda online y al plan SEM SEO. 2. Implementación en los H1, H2 de keywords con oportunidad SEO. 3. Aplicar técnicas de SEO off Page, construyendo un linkbuilding de calidad. 4. Optimización de imágenes para la mejora de posiciones en Google. 5. Estudio, optimización e incrustación automática de SMO en contenidos blog. 6. Optimización en las entradas mediante el SEO onpage. 7. Vigilar la estructura y lectura de las URL de las entradas, etc.
  62. 62. COLABORACIONES Mediante las colaboraciones online queremos establecer para AHORRAMAS otros caminos para consolidar no solo el branding de su marca sino también desarrollar una estrategia de enlaces interna y externa que permita a la web de AHORRAMAS consolidar posiciones en el Top 10 de Google. Estas colaboraciones irán orientadas en la búsqueda de embajadores y prescriptores de la marca, se realizarán a través de dos vías principalmente: • Captación directa a través de la búsqueda de influencers en el sector y medios relevantes y del envío de kits de Ahorramas. • Patrocinios. WEB En la nueva web que estamos trabajando, potenciaremos el contenido para mejorar el posicionamiento y posicionar a Ahorramas como un referente en alimentación y productos frescos y de calidad. Así, a través de nuestro plan SEM SEO, posicionaremos a AHORRAMAS por palabras de búsquedas acordes con la demana online. Se proponen además acciones de web marketing que persigan la conversión del tráfico hacia la suscripción web para futuras comunicaciones de promociones vía mail marketing.
  63. 63. 4. WEB
  64. 64. Esta propuesta contempla el desarrollo de una aplicación web para la empresa Ahorramás. La web ira alojada en la infraestructura del proveedor, bajo un dominio pendiente de confirmar. Características del proyecto: SECCIONES HORAS HOME 40 ALFREDO/RECETAS 60 PRODUCTOS 70 CUIDARSE (BLOG) 70 NOVEDADES 20 ESPECIALISTAS EN CALIDAD 18 BACKEND/PANEL DE CONTROL 140 ALOJAMIENTO/INFRAESTRUCTURA (producción) ALOJAMIENTO/INFRAESTRUCTURA (testing) 0 TOTAL 418
  65. 65. SEMANAS HOME ALFREDO/RECETAS PRODUCTOS CUIDARSE (BLOG) NOVEDADES ESPECIALISTAS EN CALIDAD BACKEND/PANEL DE CONTROL ALOJAMIENTO (producción) ALOJAMIENTO (testing) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 13 en estudio en curso entregado
  66. 66. Características transversales del proyecto: • Espacio preferente para zonas de acceso al servicio de atención al cliente. • Sección de patrocinios y colaboraciones • Buscador web: recetas, blog • Ofertas con fecha de inicio y finalización (programables) • Slides con fecha de inicio y finalización (programables) • Contenidos relacionados (catálogo + recetas + blog) Información técnica • Desarrollo basado en HTML5/CSS3/jQuery/Bootstrap/Laravel • Disponibilidad del dominio: N/A • Disponibilidad del sitio web: 1 año Las versiones mínimas de navegadores de compatibilidad garantizada son las siguientes: • Internet Explorer 9 y superiores • Opera 12 y superiores • Safari 5.1 y superiores • Firefox 9 y superiores
  67. 67. 5. WEB CARRERAS
  68. 68. Esquema y funcionamiento de la web de Ahorramas carreras La web funcionaría según el siguiente diagrama:
  69. 69. El usuario podrá acceder a la web a una parte pública sin necesidad de login donde podrá acceder a las carreras que están abiertas y a aquellas que ya han tenido lugar. Podrá apuntarse a las carreras que estén abiertas rellenando un formulario que dependerá del tipo de competición y se esperará confirmación por medio de un administrador desde el panel de control, la cual se notificará por medio de un correo electrónico al participante. En el panel de control se podrán realizar las siguientes acciones: • Crear carreras • Inscribir participantes • Aceptar o denegar participaciones • Exportar datos de los participantes en Excel
  70. 70. Finalidad Con el esquema anterior se pretende mejorar la comunicación interna entre los trabajadores y los responsables de inscribirlos en las carreras, al tiempo que se crea una mayor identidad corporativa, convirtiéndose en una herramienta de comunicación interna dentro de la compañía. Funcionalidades La funcionalidad principal es que la web sea auto gestionable, procurando en todo lo posible que pueda ser controlada por un administrador desde el panel de control desde el cual puedan realizar las siguientes acciones: • Crear los diferentes tipos de carreras, activarlas o desactivarlas según convenga y siempre que los campos hayan sido especificados en el desarrollo del proyecto, con el fin de que sea lo más dinámico posible. • Activar y desactivar las carreras según convenga • Permitir carreras individuales o por equipos • Descargar Excels de participantes • Inscribir nuevos corredores • …
  71. 71. La web enviará un mail de forma automática al participante una vez haya sido aprobada la inscripción. Se creará un diseño buscando el máximo de usabilidad para los participantes y adaptable a todos los tamaños de pantalla (ordenadores, tablets y móviles) y se utilizarán funcionalidades para hacer que la experiencia de usuario sea la mejor posible. Se garantiza su perfecta visualización en las últimas versiones de los navegadores más comunes como Chrome, Firefox, Edge y Opera.
  72. 72. Campos especificados Los campos especificados por el cliente para la base de datos y poder generar las carreras son los siguientes CAMPO SELECCIÓN NOMBRE DEL EQUIPO TIPO DE EQUIPO MASCULINO, FEMENINO O MIXTO Nº DE PARTICIPANTES 2, 3, 4 DISTANCIA 6 O 10 KM NOMBRE APELLIDOS TALLA DE CAMISETA XS, S, M, L, XL DNI FECHA DE NACIMIENTO FECHA E-MAIL TLF FIJO TLF MOVIL DIRECCIÓN CP POBLACIÓN LOCALIDAD SEXO Nº DE TIENDA
  73. 73. CAMPO SELECCIÓN CODIGO DE EMPLEADO ACEPTACIÓN DE TERMINOS ACEPTACIÓN DE LAS BASES PANTICIPANTE CONYUGE, /HIJO/A BANNER CONCURSO NOMBRE DE HIJO/A EDAD ADJUNTAR ARCHIVO CONSENTIMIENTO PADRE/MADRE/TUTOR ACEPTACIÓN BASES ACEPTACIÓN DERECHOS DIRECCIÓN CP POBLACIÓN LOCALIDAD NÚMERO/NOMBRE DE TIENDA/DPTO. SECCIÓN OBSERVACIONES
  74. 74. A N E XO
  75. 75. Tecnologías utilizadas en el desarrollo de la aplicación Para una aplicación de este tipo son necesarias varias tecnologías de desarrollo: MySQL Como gestor de la BBDD y corazón de la aplicación donde se registraran todas las entradas, noticias, agendas, ponentes, información, peticiones, accesos… por medio de una base de datos relacional compleja que sea capaz de gestionar las necesidades expuestas en el brieffing. Esto conlleva un trabajo de análisis del sistema y un desarrollo esencial para el funcionamiento de la aplicación. PHP Una vez que se va teniendo la BBDD es necesario obtener los datos de la misma y tratarlos o bien insertarlos y para ello vamos a utilizar PHP como lenguaje de servidor, ya sea en estado puro o utilizando frameworks como Laravel según se resuelva. HTML5 Siguiendo el protocolo de W3C utilizaremos las ultimas directrices de programación web para presentar los datos en pantalla, obteniendo una versión responsive (adaptada) a la mayoría de los dispositivos que puedan acceder al contenido público y de la zona privada. CSS3 Con el fin de mejorar la presentación de los datos. Como tamaños de letra, colores, transiciones… se complementará la presentación de los datos en HTML5 con este lenguaje de diseño. Este binomio de desarrollo es hoy en día un estándar de desarrollo y el 100% de internet trabaja con ello. JavaScript La usabilidad y la experiencia de usuario son esencial en la web actual y se desarrolla por medio de este lenguaje, logrando que los usuarios de la web obtengan una experiencia mucho más positiva. Para ello usaremos frameworks del mismo como JQuery o Angular. AJAX Hoy en día es esencial que las páginas no carguen completamente cuando se realice una acción en la web por ello hay secciones que deben de modificar su contenido sin esperar a que cargue toda la web, por ello se utilizará AJAX, el cual nos permitirá la unión entre PHP y JQuery para el tratamiento de datos desde la BBDD y su presentación en pantalla por medio de HTML5 y CSS3 Las versiones mínimas de navegadores de compatibilidad garantizada son las siguientes: • Internet Explorer 9 y superiores • Opera 12 y superiores • Safari 5.1 y superiores • Firefox 9 y superiores • Chrome 17 y superiores
  76. 76. Requerimientos de Seguridad 1. Introducción Este documento detalla los aspectos de seguridad de la aplicación desarrollada para el evento descrito en el presente documento. 2. Principios básicos ARQUITECTURA Entornos de desarrollo Para el desarrollo de este proyecto se contará con dos entornos diferenciados: • Un entorno de desarrollo y testing • Un entorno de producción • En cuanto a la protección de los datos entregados a los desarrolladores, estos serán tratados con la máxima confidencialidad. No obstante, durante la fase de desarrollo no será necesario tratar información real de ningún tipo. Disponibilidad de los sistemas Los sistemas empleados para la ejecución del proyecto ofrecen las siguientes garantías: • SLA del 99.99% • Capacidad general de red de 4Tbps • Conexiones de fibra óptica duplicadas en cada etapa del enrutamiento • Infraestructura anti-DDoS • Datacenter ubicado en Francia • Doble alimentación eléctrica • SAI 250 kVA • Grupos electrógenos con autonomía de hasta 48 horas • Certificaciones ISO 27001:2005, ISO 27002, ISO 27005, SOC1 y SOC2-tipo2. • Copias de seguridad automáticas • Snapshot automático
  77. 77. CONTROL DE ACCESOS Autenticación Los sistemas emplearán un mecanismo de autenticación acorde a la clasificación de seguridad del sistema (autenticación reforzada) que cumple con los siguientes factores de seguridad: • No existe autenticación en texto plano (Bcrypt hashing). • Uso de canal cifrado (SSL) • No se permitirá el uso de credenciales por defecto. • Se evitan los cierres de sesión incompletos • El cliente podrá optar por la inclusión de captchas en los sistemas de autenticación, aunque no se recomienda por motivos de usabilidad y experiencia de usuario. • Por configuración el usuario podrá ser bloqueado temporalmente tras fallos consecutivos en de autenticación. • Todos los enlaces y procedimientos de autenticación entre las aplicaciones emplearán mecanismos de integración seguros (OTP, SSO, cifrado, identificadores de sesión único, etc.) • La aplicación para el acceso de los administradores será diferente de la normal de acceso de usuarios. • Determinados componentes del sistema utilizados por los administradores estarán en servidores separados, preferiblemente, no accesibles desde Internet (Servidor de bases de datos). Autorización La aplicación empleará un modelo de autorización basada en roles con el fin de restringir el acceso a las funciones y documentación que quede fuera de sus necesidades. Para el acceso a servicios entre aplicaciones, estas deberán autenticarse de forma adecuada utilizando un identificador y una contraseña propios, más la validación de la IP de origen. Sesiones Se utilizarán las utilidades de gestión de sesiones proporcionadas por el framework empleado (Laravel 5.4 o superior), evitando implementar un sistema propio. En todo caso, este deberá utilizarse en su versión más actualizada, o al menos aquella carente de fallos de seguridad conocidos.
  78. 78. La aplicación debe controlar el identificador de sesión (cookie de sesión) de forma que: • No se mostrará la cookie en la URL. • Se usarán cookies securizadas (“secure” and “HttpOnly” flags) • Algoritmo criptográfico de generación robusto (Bcrypt hash) • La aplicación evitará que se pueda iniciar sesión con una cookie correspondiente a otro usuario. • Se deberá asociar el ID de sesión a otro token criptográficamente seguro. El objetivo es identificar la sesión de un usuario en base a diversos tokens y no únicamente por el identificador de sesión. • Se generará un nuevo ID al acceder a zonas privadas. El ID de sesión asignado en el acceso a la zona privada ha de ser distinto al asignado en el acceso a la zona pública de la aplicación. • Se definirá un tiempo de expiración de la sesión por inactividad razonablemente breve para evitar la reutilización por parte de terceros de dichos identificadores de sesión (10 minutos). PROTECCIÓN DE LA INFORMACIÓN ALMACENADA Cifrado de información sensible Debe tenerse capacidad para implementar medidas de protección, que garanticen la confidencialidad de la información que pueda considerarse sensible, mediante técnicas criptográficas robustas. Acceso controlado El acceso a la información almacenada es autorizado mediante los mecanismos que se estipulen durante la fase de análisis y se realiza de forma controlada (asignación de permisos necesarios a los usuarios de BBDD) y segura (consultas parametrizadas). Backup El sistema contará con un sistema automatizado de copias de seguridad no accesibles a través de segmentos de red pública. • Copias de seguridad automáticas diarias • Snapshot automático • Protección contra accesos no autorizados y modificaciones.
  79. 79. PROTECCIÓN DE LA INFORMACIÓN EN TRÁNSITO Cifrado de las comunicaciones Los intercambios de datos entre los canales públicos deben cifrarse con un protocolo de cifrado que garantice la ausencia de vulnerabilidades o puertas traseras en su implementación y que esté certificado por un tercero de confianza (SSL/TLS, SSH). Protección de las claves de cifrado Las claves de cifrado de la información, tanto para el cifrado de las comunicaciones como de la información almacenada cifrada, mantienen unos niveles de seguridad suficientes que permita garantizar su confidencialidad, integridad y disponibilidad. TRAZABILIDAD Generación de logs Se implementará un proceso automatizado para vincular diferentes eventos del sistema a cada usuario en particular. El registro de eventos deberá recoger suficiente información como para reconstruir los sucesos de interés. El registro debe contener, al menos: • Registro de acceso. • Registro de errores. • Registro de depuración. • Registro de actividad. Gestión de logs El registro de logs contendrá: - Registro de acceso. - Registro de errores. Los ficheros de logs de actividad se monitorizarán de forma proactiva por parte del cliente para detectar cualquier evento que pueda suponer una violación de la seguridad del sistema. Dichos registros deberán ser almacenados durante el tiempo que se estipule en la fase de análisis de la aplicación, con el objetivo de dar cobertura a requisitos legales o de negocio.
  80. 80. 6. CRONOGRAMA
  81. 81. Fecha límite copy semanal Reunión/videoconferencia mensual Fecha límite copy semanal Fecha límite copy semanal ENERO 1ene 3ene 4ene 5ene 8ene 10ene 15ene 17ene 22ene 24ene 29ene 31ene GESTIÓN DIGITAL POR PARTE DE AHORRAMÁS (gestión de posts) Publicación engagement Publicación engagement Publicación engagement Publicación engagement Publicación engagement Informe mensual Fecha límite copy semanal Fecha límite copy semanal
  82. 82. Reunión/videoconferencia mensual Fecha límite copy semanal Fecha límite copy semanal FEBRERO 1feb 5feb 7feb 9feb 12feb 14feb 19feb 21feb 26feb 28feb GESTIÓN DIGITAL POR PARTE DE AHORRAMÁS (gestión de posts) Publicación engagement Publicación engagement Publicación engagement Publicación engagement Informe mensual Fecha límite copy semanal Fecha límite copy semanal
  83. 83. 7. ORGANIGRAMA
  84. 84. ORGANIGRAMA Beatriz Romero Supervisor de Cuenta Ignacio Marín Gabinete de Comunicación Esther Sevilla Gabinete de Comunicación Rafa García Director IT Sara Honor Creativa (Adaptación piezas) Ángela Balbás Contenidos y Redes Sociales Patricio Domínguez SEO/SEM DEL PROYECTO
  85. 85. MUCHAS GRACIAS.

×