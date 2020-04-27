Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Eduardo Patricio Armijos Mg. 2109
PRESENTACIÓN
E-LEARNING

  2. 2. Proceso enseñanza aprendizaje, mediante medios tecnológicos, que permite la interacción de los estudiantes con el docente y entre estudiantes, utilizando la wew E-LEARNING
  3. 3. Acceso a los procesos formativos desde cualquier punto del territorio en cualquier momento que cuenta con las siguientes características:  Propende a una propuesta educativa excelente  Permite flexibilidad en relación al tiempo dedicado para las actividades académicas.  Amplía el campo investigativo por parte de los estudiantes y docente.  Posibilita mayor relevancia en relación a los recursos educativos tecnológicos.  Desarrolla habilidades y comportamiento de estudio independiente por parte de los estudiantes. PRO- ELEARNING
  4. 4. Al contrario de lo anterior se obtiene del acceso y desde cualquier espacio y cuenta con las siguientes características:  Si no se da el respectivo seguimiento tutorial por parte del docente, podría presentarse la deserción del estudiante.  En algunos casos falta de recursos didácticos y pedagógicos.  Influye el factor socioeconómico, para el acceso a este tipo de educación.  Deben ser plataformas amigables en el sentido académico, para evitar dificultades con quienes están incursionando en el medio tecnológico.  No permite la interacción física del docente con los estudiantes. CONTRA E-LEARNING

