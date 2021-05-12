Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TAREA DE ACCIÓN SEMANA 3 ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS PARA LA DOCENCIAEN EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR Identificación del estudiante: Nombr...
Sugerencias de estrategias de trabajo Tenga en cuenta cada uno de los recursos de aprendizaje a su disposición en la plata...
1. Indique la asignatura, nivel de impartición y caracterice la unidad para contextualizar adecuadamente la tarea solicita...
Estrategias de Aprendizaje Asignatura: Educación Musical Nivel de impartición Segundo Medio Caracterización de la unidad d...
Objetivo de la actividad Diseño de la actividad Estrategia activo participativa (Identifique la estrategia y en qué consis...
docente, rescata ambos términos e invita a profundizar las teorías de la función cerebral en la expresión musical y sugier...
En el aspecto valórico estas actividades son fundamentales para la formación de la tolerancia, el respeto, el reconocimien...
cerebral y la música. Confeccionan un mapa conceptual para ser expuesto al grupo curso. Exponen y comparten el trabajo ela...
Concuerdan en la valoración que los autores conocidos le otorgan a la música, la interpretación y la creatividad. Determin...
BIBLIOGRAFIA Diaz M., et. Al. (2007). Aportaciones teóricas y metodológicas a la educación musical. España: Graò. Frida, D...
Roy, D. (2017) Estrategias de aprendizaje: Clasificacióny su enseñanza. Apunte docente. Sanjosé, V. (2003). Didáctica de l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
44 views
May. 12, 2021

La Rubrica(3)

Creación de una Rubrica

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La Rubrica(3)

  1. 1. TAREA DE ACCIÓN SEMANA 3 ESTRATEGIAS DIDÁCTICAS PARA LA DOCENCIAEN EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR Identificación del estudiante: Nombre Patricia Rubio Sánchez Profesión Profesora de Educación Musical Institución Universidad Metropolitana de la Ciencia Educación Ciudad - País Santiago Correo electrónico paty.rubsan@gmail.com Tema 3: Estrategias activas participativas para la docencia universitaria: estrategias de representación visual: mapas conceptuales, diagramas, mallas temáticas. Actividad 3: Identifica las características que distinguen las estrategias activas participativas de representación visual. Elabora actividades didácticas en la que evidencia la utilización de las estrategias activas participativas de representación visual. Argumenta la selección de las estrategias propuestas, a partir de la relación coherente entre los componentes del PEA Aprendizaje Esperado: Elaborar estrategias de enseñanza -aprendizaje activo participativas de: representación visual en las que se evidencie la coherencia de los componentes del proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje.
  2. 2. Sugerencias de estrategias de trabajo Tenga en cuenta cada uno de los recursos de aprendizaje a su disposición en la plataforma, así como la bibliografía de referencia sobre el tema y antes de realizar su trabajo revise la rúbrica con la que será evaluado(a). Aspectos Formales Debe cumplir con los aspectos formales que se identifican a continuación:  Utilizar Formato Word de tarea entregable.  Seguir las instrucciones de la tarea en el orden solicitado en las indicaciones. Debe cumplir con los aspectos formales que se identifican a continuación:  Utilizar Formato Word de tarea entregable.  Seguir las instrucciones de la tarea en el orden solicitado en las indicaciones.  Se debe ocupar un tamaño de letra adecuado y legible: arial 12, calibri 11 o 12, time new romans 12. Hoja, tamaño carta. Actividad En conversación con su Director de Carrera, usted hace referencia a lo interesante que le ha resultado lo abordado en el Magister en Docencia para la Educación Superior sobre las estrategias activas participativas. Como resultado de esa conversación, el Director de Carrera le solicita que usted desarrolle un grupo de talleres con el equipo de profesores con el objetivo de incorporar estas estrategias en el proceso de planificación de las diferentes asignaturas. Para el primer taller, el Director de Carrera le solicita que seleccione en la asignatura que usted imparte, una unidad de aprendizaje con potencialidades para desarrollar estrategias activas participativas de representación visual y desarrolle las siguientes acciones:
  3. 3. 1. Indique la asignatura, nivel de impartición y caracterice la unidad para contextualizar adecuadamente la tarea solicitada. 2. Formule tres objetivos de aprendizaje, en concordancia con cada una de las actividades que diseñará. 3. Diseñar tres actividades didácticas en las que evidencie la utilización de 3 estrategias activas participativas de representación visual, siguiendo la matriz que se le presenta. 4. Argumente la selección de las estrategias propuestas, a partir de la relación coherente entre los componentes del PEA (Proceso Enseñanza Aprendizaje)
  4. 4. Estrategias de Aprendizaje Asignatura: Educación Musical Nivel de impartición Segundo Medio Caracterización de la unidad didáctica. (refiere presentación de la unidad y relación de la unidad con otras procedentes o antecedentes de la asignatura y su relación con otras asignaturas del año) En trabajos anteriores se conoció la teoría científica de Hermann, con su modelo de aprendizaje dominancia del cerebro, en el que establece los cuatro cuadrantes, dándole inserción a la Música especialmente en el sector derecho de ambos cuadrantes. Posteriormente han surgido otros estudios, que tienden a confirmar la teoría de Hebb, que ya en 1949 indicaba que la música abarcaba y se demostraba a través del cerebro en su totalidad. Entre los sostenedores de esta teoría, en la actualidad se encuentran Despins (1989), quien indica que el ritmo musical estimula los dos hemisferios cerebrales. Por su parte Joseph O´connors mantiene un intercambio de información musical entre ambos hemisferios. También se encuentra la opinión de Schlaug (1995) quien manifiesta que el cerebro de un músico presenta un mayor desarrollo al diferenciar los estímulos acústicos, lo que no se presenta en quien nunca ha tocado un instrumento musical. Estas posiciones aseguran que la educación musical ejerce un gran beneficio para la adquisición de las otras disciplinas del saber, entre las que específicamente nombran lenguaje y matemática. Estos planteamientos son los que promueven el desarrollo de esta unidad para poder adquirir nociones de estas teorías y establecer las relaciones con las demás asignaturas curriculares.
  5. 5. Objetivo de la actividad Diseño de la actividad Estrategia activo participativa (Identifique la estrategia y en qué consiste) Argumentación de la estrategia. (Razones por la que es escogida) 1 Relacionar características similares de intérpretes y creadores musicales de distintas épocas y niveles creativos. El docente presenta las fotos, solicita que se identifiquen los personajes, los estudiantes comentan sobre su producción musical para determinar que detalles pueden tener en común. Surgen las palabras inteligencia y cerebro. El Expresión oral, lenguaje espontáneo. El hecho de que un estudiante exprese libre y espontáneamente sus ideas le otorga confianza y seguridad en sí mismo, amplía su vocabulario, expresa ideas mediante una correcta concordancia gramatical.
  6. 6. docente, rescata ambos términos e invita a profundizar las teorías de la función cerebral en la expresión musical y sugiere los nombres de: Schlaug, Despins, O´Connor, Piaget, Bruner y Gardner, para interiorizar la opinión de estos autores frente al tema. Se procede a formar grupos de cuatro estudiantes, por cercanía de ubicación, seleccionando un solo autor de los mencionados. Trabajo grupal o colaborativo Respeta y escucha las opiniones ajenas. Mediante el trabajo grupal los estudiantes acceden a la socialización, al respetar las opiniones ajenas, saber escuchar, compartir criterios, lograr acuerdos, planificar en conjunto, elaborar trabajos.
  7. 7. En el aspecto valórico estas actividades son fundamentales para la formación de la tolerancia, el respeto, el reconocimiento a los demás, la integración, participación, responsabilidad y colaboración entre otros. 2 Descubrir teorías musicales que amplían la concepción de la disciplina y su aplicación en el ámbito curricular Planifican el trabajo a desarrollar frente al autor que les correspondió. Utilizan los medios tecnológicos para obtener información Comparten las ideas principales con respecto a su teoría de la función En esta estrategia los estudiantes han podido elegir el tema a desarrollar dentro de su grupo. Toman decisiones como elaborar el trabajo en sí y ejecutarlo utilizando los medios audiovisuales. Comparten ideas, las seleccionan y seleccionan la técnica más El trabajo colaborativo es el que ofrece un alto nivel de integración de los estudiantes, les ofrece la oportunidad de expresarse, de adquirir aprendizajes y conocimientos mediante un trabajo compartido, escuchando a los otros y cooperando con las decisiones
  8. 8. cerebral y la música. Confeccionan un mapa conceptual para ser expuesto al grupo curso. Exponen y comparten el trabajo elaborado. adecuada para la presentación al grupo curso. que se toman en conjunto. 3 Establecer la influencia de la educación musical en el desarrollo de la creatividad y de la comprensión de otras materias de estudios curriculares. Los estudiantes conforman nuevos grupos quedando un representante de cada autor investigado, de tal forma que los grupos estarán constituidos ahora por seis personas. Cada participante expone lo más significativo del autor que le correspondió conocer. La rotación de grupos se propone para que cada integrante pueda dar a conocer la información obtenida con el trabajo de su grupo anterior, reforzando así, su propio aprendizaje. La rotación de integrantes de los grupos es escogida con el fin de que no sean siempre los mismos integrantes los que están participando en determinadas actividades. Con esta estrategia se obtiene que mediante un trabajo colaborativo, los estudiantes tengan la posibilidad de conocerse como
  9. 9. Concuerdan en la valoración que los autores conocidos le otorgan a la música, la interpretación y la creatividad. Determinan cual podría ser la aplicación de la educación musical en otras asignaturas. El grupo crea una cápsula educativa demostrando las conexiones que determinan con otras asignaturas. Emitidas las opiniones, se aúnen criterios y se lleguen a acuerdos. La colaboración en desarrollar un trabajo en equipo. personas, como colaboradores, como creadores, dadas las múltiples facetas de su personalidad
  10. 10. BIBLIOGRAFIA Diaz M., et. Al. (2007). Aportaciones teóricas y metodológicas a la educación musical. España: Graò. Frida, D. B. & Rojas, E. El aprendizaje de diversos contenidos curriculares. Estrategias docentes para un aprendizaje significativo. Apunte Docente. Jorquera. M. C. (2004). Métodos Históricos o Activos en Educación Musical. Revista Electrónica de LEEME (Lista Europea de Música en la Educación). Nº 14) Recuperada de http://musica.rediris.es Kennedy, D. (2007) Redactar y Utilizar Resultados de Aprendizaje. Un Manual Práctico. Capítulo 3: ¿Cómo redacto resultados de aprendizaje? Páginas 23 a la 53. Lines, D.K. (2009). La educación musical para nuevo milenio: el futuro de la teoría y la práctica de la enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la música. Madrid: Morata. Pascual P. (2002). Didáctica de la Música. España: Prentice Hall. Pimienta Prieto, J. (2012). Estrategias de enseñanza-aprendizaje. Docencia universitaria basada en competencias. Pearson Educación, México. ISBN: 978- 607-32-0752-2. Consultar páginas 22 a 107 Roy, S. D. (2014) Definición y caracterización de la planificación didáctica Roy, D. (2017) Definición y caracterización de las estrategias de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Apunte docente.
  11. 11. Roy, D. (2017) Estrategias de aprendizaje: Clasificacióny su enseñanza. Apunte docente. Sanjosé, V. (2003). Didáctica de la expresión musical para maestros. España: Piles. Complementaria García, S. Hemsy de Gainza, V. (2013) Construyendo con Sonidos. Conciencia y creatividad en la educación musical. Buenos Aires: Lumen. Gardner, H. (2010) Educación artística y desarrollo humano. Barcelona: Paidós. Giráldez, A. (2011) Didáctica de la música. Formación del profesorado. Educación secundaria. Barcelona España. Editorial Graò.

×