Colostomia
Colostomia é um procedimento cirúrgico que consiste em fazer-se uma abertura na parede abdominal (estoma), temporária ou p...
• Uma colostomia é feita quando a parte inferior do intestino grosso, o reto ou o ânus está impossibilitada de funcionar n...
Tipos de colostomias • Colostomia ascendente. É realizada na parte ascendente do cólon (lado direito do intestino grosso)....
• A bolsa de colostomia pode ser usada de forma permanente ou temporária, de acordo com os seguintes critérios: • PERMANEN...
• TEMPORÁRIA • Diverticulite aguda grave com peritonite fecal; • Trauma; • Tratamento paliativo de um tumor colo-retal ino...
Cuidados de enfermagem: Pré-operatório • Orientar sobre jejum; • Fazer Lavagem intestinal; • Fazer Tricotomia se prescrito...
Fase Intra-operatória • Sob anestesia geral é feita uma incisão no abdome, à qual o tecido sadio do intestino é preso, con...
Cuidados de enfermagem: Pós-operatório • Cuidados relacionados à anestesia; • Cuidados com o local da cirurgia; • Curativo...
Complicações possíveis pós-cirurgia • Irritação da pele ao redor do orifício da colostomia; • Infecções da pele e/ou do te...
Cuidados que o paciente colostomizado deve adquirir • Evitar carregar peso em excesso, que crie maior pressão intra-abdomi...
PROCEDIMENTOS REALIZADOS PELA EQUIPE DE ENFERMAGEM
Fontes Bibliográficas • http://www.abc.med.br/p/exames-e- procedimentos/353144/colostomia+porque+e+feita+como+e+realizada+...
