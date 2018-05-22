Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tech SHEssions - 4 neurotips

"4 Neurotips para comerte el escenario" y para conseguir lo que te propongas en tu vida. (incluye una visualización cortita de Laura Ribas).

Tech SHEssions - 4 neurotips

  1. 1. 4 Neurotips clave para salir y comerte el Escenario Tech SHEssions 2018 - Patricia López Gómez Neurocoaching. Nuevas geometrías profesionales para Ingenier@s
  2. 2. CAMBIO DE SITIO!!
  3. 3. Método E.P.AM de consecución de objetivos  Enfoque – Foco – Objetivo  Para qué – motivación – energía  Acción Masiva – plan de acción http://bit.ly/metodoEPAM (vídeo Youtube)
  4. 4. VISUALIZACIÓN
  5. 5. Cambiar Pensamientos/Creencias  Autoregistro de Pensamientos/Creencias http://bit.ly/Lascreencias (vídeo youtube) http://bit.ly/autoregistrocreencias (descargable)
  6. 6. MUCHÍSIMAS GRACIAS Tech SHEssions 2018 Patricia López - Neurocoaching

