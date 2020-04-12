Successfully reported this slideshow.
Importancia del libre cad

Importancia de los programas asistidos por computadora en la ingenieria

  1. 1. Rep�blica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la educaci�n superior Universidad Polit�cnica Territorial Andr�s Eloy Blanco Barquisimeto. Estados Lara Importancia de los programas de dise�o asistido en la ingenier�a Alumna: Patricia Guti�rrez 26.540.481 Secci�n: 4110 Grupo A Prof Eunice Abril del 2020
  2. 2. En la actualidad, existen diversos programas de dise�o asistidos desde computadora que han facilitado la construcci�n de muchas edificaciones cuidando el dinero de muchos profesionales. Cada uno tiene sus herramientas propias, que hay que trabajar con mucho cuidado, ya que se trata de dise�os de futuras piezas, construcciones, entre otros, es por ellos que su manejo debe ser muy cauteloso. Para relacionar esta herramienta avanzada con la ingenier�a tambi�n debemos tener claro que la ingenier�a b�sicamente es innovar en diversos campos ya sea en la parte agr�cola, tecnol�gica, en la parte de la construcci�n, de la seguridad. Existen varias ramas de esta misma que se encargan de hacer cada d�a el trabajo m�s sencillo, pero con la suficiente profesionalidad para confiar en ellos. Asimismo, estas ramas de la ingenier�a utilizan los programas m�s actualizados como AutoCAD, QCAD, entre otros muy reconocidos para dar vida, siendo graficados sus trabajos tales como objetos o materiales, maquinarias, planos, bombas y much�simas cosas m�s. Estos programas son para personas que ya tienen un previo conocimiento para usarlas, es decir, son m�s complejas, ofrecen m�s herramientas y son m�s puntuales. No obstante tambi�n existen otras alternativas, que para nosotros los j�venes que estamos empezando en el mundo de los programas asistidos, o aquellas personas que empiezan su carrera manipulando programas de donde puedan aprender, se tornan algo m�s sencillo con herramientas m�s f�ciles de utilizar y funciones m�s simples, pero creando un buen trabajo final, uno de estos programas es el LibreCAD que por as� decirlo es el hijo de QCAD. realizando desde dibujos simples hechos en f�sico a creaciones en 2D mediante la computadora. Desde mi punto de vista, los programas ya antes mencionados son facilitadores para muchos profesionales, ya sean ingenieros civiles, arquitectos, obreros entre otros, ya que de una manera sencilla y sin complicaciones nos muestra cada parte y cada vista de un simple objeto, que puede estar s�lo o tambi�n puede ser parte junto con otros objetos de una pieza significativa en alguna construcci�n. Es por ello que no debemos dejar a un lado este tipos de programas que, aunque no sea nuestra herramienta m�s constante, debemos saber utilizar. En nuestro campo laboral, no es una herramienta com�nmente utilizada, pero sin embargo hay conceptos que los ingenieros deben manejar, as� como las matem�ticas para calcular cualquier ecuaci�n de acuerdo a su �rea, el ingl�s para saber manejar ciertos equipos de producci�n los cuales son hechos en otros pa�ses por ende los manuales de uso vienen en otros idiomas, los organigramas para saber c�mo est�n compuestas y distribuidas las empresas, los flujogramas para saber c�mo se basa el proceso laboral,
  3. 3. y por supuesto, los programas facilitadores de cualquier herramienta, como Excel, que nos ayuda en muchos c�lculos y gr�ficas estad�sticas o los que ayudan al desarrollo de nuevos proyectos como losl ya antes mencionados, que como ya dije, son cosas b�sicas en el perfil de la ingenier�a, ya que en alg�n momento se puede utilizar como herramienta r�pida para solucionar alg�n problema.

