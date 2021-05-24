Proyectos semana1 proyecto7.n

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad educativa del milenio bernardo Valdivieso. Proyecto 7 – semana 1. Nombre: Patricia González Quizhpe. Docente: María...
*Resolver el siguiente banco de preguntas. 1. Qué son las herramientas las herramientas Web 2.0 Las herramientas o aplicac...
  1. 1. Unidad educativa del milenio bernardo Valdivieso. Proyecto 7 – semana 1. Nombre: Patricia González Quizhpe. Docente: María Augusta Loján. Asignatura: Proyectos Escolares. Curso/paralelo: Noveno EGB “F”. Fecha: 10/05/2021.
  2. 2. *Resolver el siguiente banco de preguntas. 1. Qué son las herramientas las herramientas Web 2.0 Las herramientas o aplicaciones Web no son más que las herramientas de la Web 2.0 que se manejan simplemente con una conexión a Internet, y en estos casos cabe la opción de utilizar el ordenador sólo como forma de acceso a la aplicación remota. 2. Qué son los blog y para que sirve. Es una página web o sitio web donde publicar contenidos en una página especial que sirve para escribir periódicamente con el fin de lograr determinados objetivos. Estos contenidos publicados regularmente se llaman “artículos” o “posts”. 3. Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve. Es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en Power Point, PDF, Portafolios, Documentos Word, y Open Office. 4. Qué son las Wikis. Y para qué sirve sirve para crear páginas web de forma rápida y eficaz, además ofrece gran libertad a los usuarios, incluso para aquellos usuarios que no tienen muchos conocimientos de informática ni programación, permite de forma muy sencilla incluir textos, hipertextos, documentos digitales, enlaces . 5. Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve. Es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, vender​ y compartir fotografías o vídeos en línea, a través de Internet. Cuenta con una comunidad de usuarios que comparten fotografías y videos creados por ellos mismos.
