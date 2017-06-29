Twitter ok

Decálogo Prácticas educativas en Twitter Patricia Chamba Rivera 2017
ÍNDICE Introducción 3 Objetivo 3 Normativa institucional 4 Condiciones de servicio 5 Privacidad de datos 6 Sensibilidad de...
INTRODUCCIÓN Twitter es una red social que permite intercambiar mensajes de texto plano con una longitud máxima de 140 car...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 1 4 Normativa institucional, identificar las normativas legales y disciplinarias sobre el ...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 2 5 Condiciones de servicio, conocer quién puede usar Twitter, las normas de privacidad y ...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 3 6 Privacidad de datos, acceso restringido a los datos, conocer los datos que tienen acce...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 4 7 Sensibilidad de la información, Actividades u opiniones producidas diariamente, como s...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 5 8 Uso de términos de Twitter, claridad en el uso. Hashtag - Follower - Trending Topic -T...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 6 9 13 Grupos de trabajo, podemos participar y crear grupos de estudiantes, asociaciones; ...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 7 10 Comunicar información, veraz y eficiente. Enlaces multimedia, referencias de autores,...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 8 11 Comunicación centralizada, compartir eventos y actividades de diferentes entornos.
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 9 12 Evitar Infoxicación, prevenir la saturación de información, se puede usar Padlet, Pin...
Prácticas educativas en Twitter 10 13 Generador de información aplicaciones útiles: PLE, podcast, videos, infografías orga...
CONCLUSIONES • Aplicación útil de comunicación, fomenta la lecto-escritura, permite compartir información en tiempo real. ...
  1. 1. Decálogo Prácticas educativas en Twitter Patricia Chamba Rivera 2017
  2. 2. ÍNDICE Introducción 3 Objetivo 3 Normativa institucional 4 Condiciones de servicio 5 Privacidad de datos 6 Sensibilidad de la información 7 Uso de términos de Twitter 8 Grupos de trabajo 9 Comunicar información 10 Comunicación centralizada 11 Evitar Infoxicación 12 Generador de información 13 Conclusiones 14 Referencias Bibliográficas 14
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Twitter es una red social que permite intercambiar mensajes de texto plano con una longitud máxima de 140 caracteres, llamados Tweets. Ofrece una comunicación rápida y en tiempo real, proporcionando una sensación de cercanía entre las personas a la que comunica. “Los mensajes a lanzar parten de la pregunta ¿Que estás haciendo?, aunque lo que solemos encontrar en nuestra línea del tiempo (Timeline) es una mezcla de mensajes "de ida y vuelta" entre diferentes usuarios” Garrido, A. (2017). OBJETIVO Elaborar un decálogo sobre Prácticas Educativas en Twitter, resaltando las características de: ciberconvivencia, privacidad, seguridad, legalidad e igualdad. 3
  4. 4. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 1 4 Normativa institucional, identificar las normativas legales y disciplinarias sobre el uso de redes.
  5. 5. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 2 5 Condiciones de servicio, conocer quién puede usar Twitter, las normas de privacidad y las responsabilidades de uso.
  6. 6. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 3 6 Privacidad de datos, acceso restringido a los datos, conocer los datos que tienen acceso público.
  7. 7. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 4 7 Sensibilidad de la información, Actividades u opiniones producidas diariamente, como sentimientos suicidas, el clima, consejos.
  8. 8. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 5 8 Uso de términos de Twitter, claridad en el uso. Hashtag - Follower - Trending Topic -Time - cc - Update
  9. 9. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 6 9 13 Grupos de trabajo, podemos participar y crear grupos de estudiantes, asociaciones; uso importante del Hashtag.
  10. 10. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 7 10 Comunicar información, veraz y eficiente. Enlaces multimedia, referencias de autores, acortador de las url, conocer la cantidad de caracteres permitidos.
  11. 11. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 8 11 Comunicación centralizada, compartir eventos y actividades de diferentes entornos.
  12. 12. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 9 12 Evitar Infoxicación, prevenir la saturación de información, se puede usar Padlet, Pinterest, scoop .it
  13. 13. Prácticas educativas en Twitter 10 13 Generador de información aplicaciones útiles: PLE, podcast, videos, infografías organigramas. !
  14. 14. CONCLUSIONES • Aplicación útil de comunicación, fomenta la lecto-escritura, permite compartir información en tiempo real. • Herramienta entretenida, facilita las tareas de los alumnos en el aula. • Twitter facilita la búsqueda de datos y contenido. Permite aprender lo que quieras, cuándo y cuánto quieras. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS • Garrido, A. (2017) Twitter: Redes sociales en la educación. Recuperado el (3 de mayo de 2017) de http://bit.ly/1mulkdU. • Pantallas Amigas (s.f.) Decálogo Pantallas Amigas para el uso responsable de Twitter. Recuperado el (3 de mayo de 2017) de bit.ly/2p2ESyk. 14

