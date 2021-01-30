Successfully reported this slideshow.
Generalidades del Reino animal

Definición
Características
Clasificación
Importancia

  1. 1. Reino Animal GENERALIDADES
  2. 2. Definición  El reino animal, también conocido en latín como Animalia (animal) o Metazoos (metazoa), es un conjunto de seres vivos que comparten características relevantes que los distingue de otros. constituyen un reino que reúne un amplio grupo de organismos que son eucariotas, heterótrofos, pluricelulares, tisulares, etc. (excepto los poríferos). • Metazoos: Grupo sin categoría taxonómica de animales pluricelulares constituidos por células diferenciadas y agrupadas en tejidos y órganos. • Poríferos: Esponjas o esponjas de mar.
  3. 3. Características Entre las principales características están:  Organización celular: Eucariota y pluricelular.  Nutrición: heterótrofos, los animales necesitan ingerir y absorber nutrientes de otros seres vivos debido a que tienen la imposibilidad de producir sus propios alimentos. • Pluricelular: Organismos que están compuestos por varias células, estas integran tejidos, órganos, sistemas y organismos que juntos dan origen a la vida de los seres vivos y su adecuado funcionamiento. • Eucariota: Tipo de célula con núcleo verdadero, su organización es compleja.
  4. 4.  Metabolismo: aerobios, los animales respiran, incluso a través de la piel, el oxígeno que obtienen del medio ambiente (agua, aire, suelo) que son los espacios donde se  Reproducción: los animales se reproducen sexualmente, por ello hay células sexuales denominadas masculinas y femeninas. Sin embargo, existen algunos grupos de animales reproducción es asexual.
  5. 5.  Desarrollo: los animales pueden desarrollarse y nacer de diferentes maneras según su especie.
  6. 6.  Existen animales que son simétricos y otros no, esto depende su estructura física.  Simetría: Bilateral: Es decir, tiene dos lados, izquierda y derecha. Radial: Se caracteriza porque todos los lados son simétricos partiendo del centro del animal.  Asimetría: no tienen simetría, por ejemplo, la esponja de mar.
  7. 7. Clasificación  Los animales se clasifican dependiendo de si cuentan con columna vertebral o no. A todos los animales que tienen huesos y columna vertebral se les llama vertebrados. Los que no tienen columna se se llaman invertebrados.
  8. 8. Importancia  La importancia ecológica radica en que cada animal desempeña un papel clave o nicho ecológico dentro de cualquier ecosistema, de esta manera, cada especie tiene su población controlada por la función que todos desempeñan.
  9. 9.  La importancia biológica radica en que se crea una cadena o red trófica, proceso de transferencia de sustancias nutritivas a través de las diferentes especies de una comunidad biológica, en la que cada una se alimenta de la precedente y es alimento de la siguiente.
  10. 10. Referencias  Bioenciclopedia (2015). REINO ANIMALIA. De: https://www.bioenciclopedia.com/reino-animalia/  Características (2020). Reino Animal. De: https://www.caracteristicas.co/reino-animal/  Guapilla, J. (2012). Reino Animal. De: https://www.slideshare.net/jorgeguapilloduran/reino- animal-11064323  Laínez, S. (2019). Importancia del Reino Animal. De: https://sites.google.com/site/mipaginasandralainez/importancia-del-reino-animal  Significados (2020). Reino Animal. De: https://www.significados.com/reino-animal/

