UI5Con presentation on UI5 OData V4 Model

Patric Ksinsik & Thomas Chadzelek, SAP SE June 30, 2017 UI5 OData V4 Model
Some theory: What is OData? OData V2 vs. OData V4
3 OData…  is an ISO/IEC approved, OASIS standard that defines a set of best practices for building and consuming RESTful ...
4 Performance  New JSON Format (data): ~ 10% to 60% payload size reduction for lists after compression – No inline metada...
Practice: OData V4 model features by example
6 Based on public OData V4 service http://services.odata.org/TripPinRESTierService  Do try this at home  Sample applicat...
7 Initialize model as dataSource in manifest.json, mandatory settings  serviceUrl is the root URL of the service, e.g. “/...
8  Create app skeleton with manifest.json: Define dataSource for TripPin service , see also TripPin data model  Main.vie...
9 Auto-type detection  Derive UI5 type from $metadata Formatting, parsing, validation between model value and UI value  ...
10  Validate with auto-detected types: Switch on validation in manifest.json (handleValidation)  Modify value in First N...
11 Batch groups  Determine bundling of data service requests in a $batch POST request  “$auto”: requests are queued unti...
12  Set model groupId to $direct (easier to look at read requests in browser dev tools) – Demo: Change from POST/$batch t...
13  Prerequisite for filter and sort: Model setting operationMode set to “Server”  Specify filter and sorter via  OData...
14  Sort on “Last name” column via button in column header; iterate sort order "", "asc", "desc“  Filter on “Last name”:...
15  OData V4 model computes $expand and $select for OData requests from UI  Benefits  Performance: Only load data requi...
16 Without auto-$expand/$select …/People Uncompressed size: 8.5 kB (5) Auto-$expand/$select: response size comparison Wit...
17 Support actions (side effects on server) and functions (no side effects) via "operation binding“  ODataContextBinding ...
18  Button "Reset Data" calls action import via operation binding with path “/ResetDataSource(...)” – execute success: sh...
19 Create  Call create on ODataListBinding with given initial data Returns a context referring to the created entity  Th...
20  "Create" button calls the create API with hardcoded initial data; once the returned created promise is fulfilled, sho...
Slides incl. sources https://www.slideshare.net/PatricKsinsik/ui5con-presentation-on-ui5
Questions or feedback? Discuss with us in our „Meet the Expert” slot from 14 – 14:40
Thank you. Contact information: Patric Ksinsik, p.ksinsik@sap.com Thomas Chadzelek, thomas.chadzelek@sap.com You are welco...
