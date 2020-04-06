Successfully reported this slideshow.
Resumo este rei que eu escolhi

Resumo livro

Resumo este rei que eu escolhi

  1. 1. Mafalda, Vasco e Fernando Assim que saíram para a rua tudo estava transformado, desde as casas que desapareceram até às pessoas que as rodeavam. Para que nada lhes acontecesseteriam que dizer que estavam pelo Mestre. Estavam no ano de 1383 e o povo de Lisboa queria salvar o Mestre de Avis, que corria perigo no Paço da Rainha D. Leonor Teles. Fernando, tentado acalmar o povo gritava que o Mestre estava vivo. No entanto, o povo continuava numa correria em direção ao Paço semdar atenção às palavras de Fernando. Quando o povo se aproximara do Paço, uma voz gritou que o Mestre estava à varanda do Paço e o povo começou a gritar “Viva o Mestre de Avis”. Mestre de Avis, anunciara a morte do conde de Andeiro e que D. Leonor Teles, mulher do seu irmão rei D. Fernando, seria quem iria governar o reino. Capítulo 1 Capítulo 2 Capítulo 3 Capítulo 4
  2. 2. Apesar de Mestre de Avis apelar àcalma, o povo continuava agitadoe começara acorrer em direção à Sé. No meio da multidão, um rapazinho chamado Fernão, pediu a Mafalda para o levar com ela.Os irmaos não percebiam, o porquê de o povo se dirigir para a Sé, então o pequeno Fernão explicou que queriam matar o bispo que era contra o Mestre. Fernão vivia com Iria, uma mulher que perdera o seu filho, também chamado Fernão, e ficara com a guarda da criança deixada por o Mestre Lopo. Opequeno rapaz indicou, aos irmãos e àprima Leocádia, o caminho até casadaIria onde se aqueceram e acabaram por jantar. Enquanto jantavam, fortes pancadas se fizeram sentir na porta. Era um grupo de mulheres que anunciara a morte do bispo. As mulheres comentaram que estava programado um assalto à Judiaria Grande e que o Mestre tinha que ser avisado. O Mestre pernoitava na casa de João Gil e Fernando e Fernão decidiram ir até lá, para o avisar. Quando chegaram a casa de João Gil, Fernando deparou-se com o velho cavaleiro que tinha encontrado quando o povo se dirigia para o Paço aclamar o Mestre. Fernando explicou o que o fez chegar até alie apercebeu-se que o velho de nome Álvaro Pais, tinha alguma influência na decisão do Mestre. Mestre de Avis considerava que o assunto deveria ser resolvido pela rainha D. Leonor Teles,no entanto Álvaro Pais achava que deveria ser Mestre de Avis a decidir, pois assim poderia ter os Judeus junto de si. O Mestre continuava indeciso pedindo o parecer a D. João das Regras, João Gil e a Martim da Maia. Todos eles eram da opinião de Álvaro Pais. O pequeno Fernão, no meio de tanta indecisão gritou que um homem nunca tem medo! Então, Mestre de Avis ordenou a Vasques que desseordem para que ninguém assaltasse a Judiaria. Capítulo 5 Capítulo 6 e 7 Capítulo 8 Capítulo 9
  3. 3. Antes de saíremda casadeJoão Gil,Mestre de Avis,interrogou Fernando eFernão sobre as suas origens. D. Bibas, um jogral da corte, encontrou-se com os irmãos em casa da Iria. Este sabia muita coisa do que se passava na corte de D. Leonor. Mestre de Avis tinha proposto casamento a D. Leonor para conseguir mais poder, mas esta não aceitou referindo ainda que o queria ver morto. Na cidade havia uma enorme confusão, dada a ameaça que vinha de Castela. Toda a esperança estava depositada no Mestre, que continuava na sua indecisão. Azafama nas ruas continuava, pois o Mestre decidira ir para Londres. No entanto, o povo achava que o Mestre não poderia virar as costas à revolução. Em S. Domingos, uma multidão tentava impedir apartida do Mestre. Até a prima Leocádiafoi interrogada pelo Mestre, sobre as razões pelas quais não deveria ir para Londres. O Mestre a muito custo, decidiu ficar para liderar a revolução. A cantarolar, D. Bibas disse que os castelhanos estavam a caminho! Bateram à porta da casa da Iria, era Afonso Anes acompanhado de uma velha senhora, Iria Gonçalves, a mãe de Nuno Álvares Pereira que vinha para falar com o seu filho. Capítulo 10 Capítulo 11 Capítulo 12 Capítulo 13 Capítulo 14 Capítulo 15
  4. 4. Chegaram três homens, Afonso Anes, D. Nuno Álvares Pereira e Garcia de Grisalva. A mãe de D. Nuno, queria convencê-lo apoiar D. Leonor, mas D. Nuno explicou-lhe que preferia apoiar Mestre de Avis para manter Portugal um reino independente. Entretanto Garcia de Grisalva, achava que Fernando era o seu filho Florival e queria à força levá-lo consigo para a sua terra, os Atoleiros. Valeu a Chegada de D. Bibas, para o livrar desta situação. Os castelhanos cercavam Lisboa. Os seus habitantes não tinham nada para comer e a fome estava por todo o lado. Entretanto na Casa de Iria também já não havia comida e Fernão estava doente. D. Nuno e Mestre de Avis mandaram chamar o Fernando, para lhe dar a notícia que Garcia de Grisalva (que eles consideravam seu pai), tinha morrido na Batalha dos Atoleiros, onde os Portugueses tinham derrotado os castelhanos. D. Bibas foi a casa de Iria e contou o que se estava a passar do lado do inimigo. A doença estava atacar o acampamento dos castelhanos. Constava que morriam aos cem e duzentos por dia. D. João de Castela estava louco de fúria. Primeiro a derrota na Batalha dos Atoleiros, depois D. Nuno Álvares recuperava Almada. Certa manhã, os sinos tocaram mais cedo do que o normal. Capítulo 16 Capítulo 17 Capítulo 18 Capítulo 19 Capítulo 20 Capítulo 21
  5. 5. Batem novamente à porta de Iria, era Afonso Anes e João Ramalho, um dos mercadores mais ricos do Porto que acabara de chegar a Cascais numa frota de naus vinda do Porto para combater os castelhanos junto com o Mestre. O cerco estava por um fio. O combate com os castelhanos ia acontecer, todos tinham que estar preparados homens e mulheres. A frota de navios portugueses, dava entrada na barra do Tejo. Em terra todos assistiam com apreensão, as embarcações portuguesas eram mais fracas que as castelhanas. Um mensageiro do rei de Castela,veiofalarcom o Mestre, propondo-lhe que entregasse Lisboa ao Rei de Castela para evitar a batalha. Mas o Mestre recusou. A frágil nau de Rui Pereira, arriscou tudo lutando sozinho contra os castelhanos. Rui Pereira acabou por morrer, mas entretanto as outras naus conseguiram chegar ao porto do Restelo. A prima Leocádia decidiu falar com o Mestre para lhe contar um sonho que tinha tido. No sonho, o Rei de Castela com medo que D. Beatriz morra com a peste, decide regressar rapidamente para Espanha. Pois se D. Beatriz morresse ele já não teria motivo para ser Rei de Portugal. Lisboa encheu-se de gente para aclamar o Rei, vinham de todo o país. O Mestre chegou até à Sé, onde foi aclamado D. João Rei de Portugal. No meio da multidão, a prima Leocádia ainda conseguiu cumprimentar o Rei. O Mestre disse à prima Leocádia que o seu sonho estava certo. D. Beatriz estava mesmo atacada de peste, o cerco levantou-se naquele dia. Capítulo 22 Capítulo 23 Capítulo 24 Capítulo 25
  6. 6. De repente soa um enorme trovão e uma chuva fria cai sobre o Terreiro da Sé. A multidão desaparece e os irmãos e a prima Leocádia voltam por magia ao seu tempo. Capítulo 26

