PMS No. 01-2020: Introduction - Professional Management Services (PMS)

We are identifying, developing and assigning a new generation of consultant entrepreneurs in Professional Management Services (PMS) and supporting our clients via an eCommerce digital platform. Ours did not just start now. We have always had foresight and understood that the business delivery channel of the future is digital. Little did we know that this will be accelerated by the kind of a crisis we are having today. Towards the end of the year in 2018 we took a decision to develop eCommerce website, package our products into distinct Product Categories of services, solutions, offerings and professional events to be offered online.