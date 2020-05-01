PMS No. 01-2020: Introduction - Professional Management Services (PMS)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We are identifying, developing and assigning a new generation of consultant entrepreneurs in Professional Management Services (PMS) and supporting our clients via an eCommerce digital platform. Ours did not just start now. We have always had foresight and understood that the business delivery channel of the future is digital. Little did we know that this will be accelerated by the kind of a crisis we are having today. Towards the end of the year in 2018 we took a decision to develop eCommerce website, package our products into distinct Product Categories of services, solutions, offerings and professional events to be offered online.

  1. 1. PMS Announcement No. 1: Professional Management Services (PMS) via eCommerce Platform INTRODUCTION 5/1/2020 COMETSA GoC International (Pty) Ltd Chief Executive Officer: Sam Tsima
  2. 2. PMS Announcement No. 1: Professional Management Services (PMS) via eCommerce Platform 2 COMETSA GOC INTERNATIONAL (PTY) LTD, Registration No. 2014/231808/07, COMETSA HOUSE, 13 SOMER STREET, KLOPPER PARK, ISANDO, GERMISTON, 1601, PO BOX 31429 BRAAMFONTEIN 2017, SOUTH AFRICA, TEL +27 11 974 9308 FAX +27 11 974 5612, EMAIL: callcentre@cometsa-goc.com WEB SITE: www.cometsa-goc.com We are identifying, developing and assigning a new generation of consultant entrepreneurs in Professional Management Services (PMS) and supporting our clients via an eCommerce digital platform. Ours did not just start now. We have always had foresight and understood that the business delivery channel of the future is digital. Little did we know that this will be accelerated by the kind of a crisis we are having today. Towards the end of the year in 2018 we took a decision to develop eCommerce website, package our products into distinct Product Categories of services, solutions, offerings and professional events to be offered online. Phase 1 of the project was about products development, items/products naming, creating items/products identity codes, naming of product categories, determination of units on offer, and development of rates per unit. Phase 2 was about the design of the eCommerce website, www.Online.Cometsa-GoC.com and uploading of the products. Phase 3 was about putting the website on live and monitoring its performance. It has been live to date, with us checking its robustness on an ongoing basis. We are pleased that our eCommerce website has passed all the tests and it is ready to be used by our clients, member-associates, the public and all other stakeholders. Visit our website for now and enjoy “online window shopping”. Latest by the 8th May 2020 you will not only shop for the Professional Management Services (PMS) but be able to pay for the units online using your credit card, debit card, or EFT. Our eCommerce online store runs on Sage Online Tools Platform. You are guaranteed of the most secured and dependable payment solution when shopping at COMETSA Online Store, www.Online.Cometsa-GoC.Com ; Feel free to write to us at online@Cometsa-Goc.Com NB: Once you have completed shopping online COMETSA will assign a PMS Subject Matter Expert to deliver the service online or face to face according to the agreed conditions. Professional Management Services (PMS) under the following Product Categories are available for online shopping in units (hours, days, and months) as packaged:  Professional & Executive Coaching,  Advisory Services,  Human Capital Consulting,  Professional Facilitators,  Professional Moderators,  Professional Presenters, and  Professional Speakers.
  3. 3. PMS Announcement No. 1: Professional Management Services (PMS) via eCommerce Platform 3 COMETSA GOC INTERNATIONAL (PTY) LTD, Registration No. 2014/231808/07, COMETSA HOUSE, 13 SOMER STREET, KLOPPER PARK, ISANDO, GERMISTON, 1601, PO BOX 31429 BRAAMFONTEIN 2017, SOUTH AFRICA, TEL +27 11 974 9308 FAX +27 11 974 5612, EMAIL: callcentre@cometsa-goc.com WEB SITE: www.cometsa-goc.com Professional Management Services (PMS) under the following Product Categories are available in units (hours, days, and months) on Demand, Design, Packaging and Delivery (for individuals or groups, either in-house or as public programmes):  Retained Human Capital Programmes,  Holistic Mentorship Programmes,  Professional Conferences,  Professional Seminars,  Professional Workshops,  LEKGOTLA Networks,  Development Agencies Management Programmes,  LEKGOTLA L&D Methodology Certification (Non-Academic & Non-Unit Standard),  Sport Management Programmes, and  Holistic Human Capital Development Tours South Africa. The many solutions and services under the above Product Categories are delivered by COMETSA Member - Associates, who are fully paid up members of COMETSA Friends & Supporters Club NPO, www.CometsaClub.Africa and have also registered as Associates of COMETSA GoC International (Pty) Ltd, www.Cometsa-GoC.Com In the next series of PMS Announcements, we will be presenting the content of each of the above Product Categories in detail. From January 2021 we will be offering regular one day products information sessions for our member-associates, potential clients and general public on a nominal fee. For our members-associates who are key in delivering the PMS solutions to our clients and growing their own consultancies as independent entrepreneurs these sessions are valuable for quality service delivery. As stated, we are serious about identifying, developing, assigning, and supporting a new generation of Professional Management Services (PMS) consultant entrepreneurs and offering high quality service to our clients. For further information on COMETSA Professional Management Services (PMS) via eCommerce Platform visit www.Online.Cometsa-Goc.Com or contact online@cometsa-goc.com ; callcentre@cometsa-goc.com or call +27 (0) 72 376 7503

