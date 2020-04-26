Comsol conference presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dynamic Simulation Using COMSOL Multiphysics for Heterogeneous Catalysis at Particle Scale By Patan Ameer Khan Department ...
4/26/2020 2 Liquid-Particulate System 3 (A) 3 (B) 3 (C) 2 (D)CH COOH + CH OH CH COOH + H O f b k k 2 Catalyst Particle Liq...
Motion of Liquid Reactant Molecules 4/26/2020 3 Catalyst Pores
Governing Equations 4/26/2020 4 Convection Reaction Diffusion Equation   2A A C + . C = D C + r t A A AV     = 0 2 2...
Mathematical Modelling 4/26/2020 5 The Overall Rate of Reaction could be represented as dNAb dt = −NP 4πRP 2JA|r=RP + rAbV...
Mathematical Modelling 4/26/2020 6 dXA dt = wc 3DA RP 2ρP 𝜕𝐶𝐴 ∗ 𝜕𝑟∗ | 𝑟∗=1 + CA0 kf1 1−XA 2− XA 2 Ke βexpt dXA dt |t=0= wc...
Model for Rate Constant Evaluation 4/26/2020 7 dXA dt |t=0= wc 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑡 + CA0 kf1 Inside Catalyst Particle  𝑠𝑖𝑚 = 3DA RP 2ρP...
Rate Constants and Arrhenius Constants 4/26/2020 8 Temperature (K) kf1 (l/mol min) kf2 (l/molmin) 323.15 0.000414 0.0603 3...
Spatial Concentration Profiles 4/26/2020 9 Spatial concentration distributions inside the catalyst particle and around it ...
Concentration Profiles along the Diameter 4/26/2020 10 Concentration profiles along an arc length from one face of cell to...
Effect of Particle Diameter 4/26/2020 11 Kinetics of acetic acid conversion for various particle sizes at constant wc of 0...
Conclusion 4/26/2020 12  Reaction rate inside catalyst is significant  Equimolar counter diffusion leads to a simplified...
References 4/26/2020 13 1. Joshi, S.Y., Harold, M. P., Balakotaiah, V., On the use of internal mass transfer coefficients ...
  1. 1. Dynamic Simulation Using COMSOL Multiphysics for Heterogeneous Catalysis at Particle Scale By Patan Ameer Khan Department of Chemical Engineering National Institute of Technology Warangal
  2. 2. 4/26/2020 2 Liquid-Particulate System 3 (A) 3 (B) 3 (C) 2 (D)CH COOH + CH OH CH COOH + H O f b k k 2 Catalyst Particle Liquid Medium
  3. 3. Motion of Liquid Reactant Molecules 4/26/2020 3 Catalyst Pores
  4. 4. Governing Equations 4/26/2020 4 Convection Reaction Diffusion Equation   2A A C + . C = D C + r t A A AV     = 0 2 2A A 2 C C1 = D r + r t r r r a Ac           1 2 A 2 C = D + r t A a Ab C x     2 C D f A B C C - εk C C -Ac e r K         1 2 22 A Ab f A0 A e X r = - k C 1-X - K       D 𝑎1 =3e-9 m2/s D 𝑎2 =0.33*3e-9
  5. 5. Mathematical Modelling 4/26/2020 5 The Overall Rate of Reaction could be represented as dNAb dt = −NP 4πRP 2JA|r=RP + rAbV Where JA = Da2 CA0 RP 𝜕𝐶𝐴 ∗ 𝜕𝑟∗ |r∗=1 𝑁 𝑃4𝜋𝑅 𝑃 2 = 𝑁 𝑃 4 3 𝜋𝑅 𝑃 3 𝜌 𝑉 3𝑉 𝑅 𝑃 𝜌 𝑃 = 𝑚 𝑐𝑎𝑡 𝑉 3𝑉 𝑅 𝑃 𝜌 𝑃 = 𝑤𝑐 3𝑉 𝑅 𝑃 𝜌 𝑃 rAb = − kf1 CA0 2 1−XA 2− XA 2 Ke RP = Radius of Catalyst Particle (cm) P = Density of Catalyst Particle (gm/cc) wc = Catalyst loading (gm/cc)
  6. 6. Mathematical Modelling 4/26/2020 6 dXA dt = wc 3DA RP 2ρP 𝜕𝐶𝐴 ∗ 𝜕𝑟∗ | 𝑟∗=1 + CA0 kf1 1−XA 2− XA 2 Ke βexpt dXA dt |t=0= wc 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑡 + CA0 kf1 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0 50 100 150 200 250 Conversion(XA) Time (min) Conversion (Wc=0.025 g/cc) Conversion (Wc=0.025 g/cc)
  7. 7. Model for Rate Constant Evaluation 4/26/2020 7 dXA dt |t=0= wc 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑡 + CA0 kf1 Inside Catalyst Particle  𝑠𝑖𝑚 = 3DA RP 2ρP 𝜕𝐶 𝐴 ∗ 𝜕𝑟∗ | 𝑟∗=1  2A A A f2 A B b2 C D2 C C1 = D r - ε k C C -k C C t r r r           Initial Condition At t = 0, CA = CAo , 0 < r < Rp and in the bulk liquid Boundary Conditions At r = 0, 𝜕𝐶 𝐴 𝜕𝑟 =0 At surface of the particle, r = Rp, CA,in = CA,out r=Rp, -Da1 𝜕𝐶 𝐴 𝜕𝑟 = -Da2 𝜕𝐶 𝐴 𝜕𝑟 Error = ( 𝑠𝑖𝑚 -  𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑡)2 Error plot for evaluating optimum kf2 at a temperature of 343.15 K & wc=0.025gm/cc 0E+00 5E-06 1E-05 2E-05 2E-05 3E-05 3E-05 0E+00 1E-06 2E-06 3E-06 4E-06 5E-06 6E-06 7E-06 Error kf2, (m3/mol sec)
  8. 8. Rate Constants and Arrhenius Constants 4/26/2020 8 Temperature (K) kf1 (l/mol min) kf2 (l/molmin) 323.15 0.000414 0.0603 333.15 0.000673 0.0895 343.15 0.001064 0.1298 353.15 0.001638 0.1843 Arrhenius plot for reaction rate constant inside the catalyst pores Rate Constant, kf1 Rate Constant, kf2 Pre Exponential factor, k0 (l/mol min) Activation Energy, E (J/mol) Pre Exponential factor, k0 (l/mol min) Activation Energy, E (J/mol) 4465 43507 31126.02 35341.15 y = -4250.7x - 0.6563 R² = 0.9868 -14 -13.8 -13.6 -13.4 -13.2 -13 -12.8 -12.6 -12.4 0.0028 0.0029 0.003 0.0031 0.0032 ln(kf2) 1/T, K-1 E RT 0Arrhenius Equation: k = k e      
  9. 9. Spatial Concentration Profiles 4/26/2020 9 Spatial concentration distributions inside the catalyst particle and around it in the solution at different time intervals, dp = 725 µm, Temp = 343.15 K during dynamic simulation Slice Concentration distributionsinside the catalyst particle and around it in the solution at differenttime intervlas, dp = 725 µm, Temp = 343.15 K during dynamic simulation
  10. 10. Concentration Profiles along the Diameter 4/26/2020 10 Concentration profiles along an arc length from one face of cell to opposite face passing through the catalyst at different times 2000 4000 6000 8000 10000 12000 0 0.0005 0.001 0.0015 0.002 0.0025 ConcentrationofAceticAcid (mol/m3) Arc Length, m Time 0 sec Time 900 sec Time 1800 sec Time 3600 sec Time 12600 sec
  11. 11. Effect of Particle Diameter 4/26/2020 11 Kinetics of acetic acid conversion for various particle sizes at constant wc of 0.025 g/cc as predicted by the simulation  For surface reaction based catalyst the reaction rate-particle size holds the following relationship rA  1/R 2 P  In the present case particle pore volume is also utilized and hence the entire volume of catalyst particles is same as long as the catalyst loading is same.
  12. 12. Conclusion 4/26/2020 12  Reaction rate inside catalyst is significant  Equimolar counter diffusion leads to a simplified Reaction-Diffusion Equation  Different rate constants for bulk liquid and inside catalyst are determined  COMSOL is efficient in solving for the diffusion-reaction equation
