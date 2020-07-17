Leveraging Your Board During Times of Crisis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LeveragingYourBoard:MakingSmartDecisions DuringTimesofCrisis OnBoard Webinar – 7.16.2020
Presenters Angela E. White, CFRE Senior Consultant and CEO Johnson, Grossnickle and Associates Andy Davis AVP of Member Ed...
Agenda OnBoard Webinar July 16, 2020 4 Four Phases of Emergency Management Board and Staff Working Together The Virtual Me...
TheFourPhasesofDisaster/EmergencyManagement 5 **Source: Restore Your Economy, https://restoreyoureconomy.org/index.php?src...
1.Mitigation 6 2. Preparedness 3. Response4. Recovery 1. Mitigation **Source: Restore Your Economy, https://restoreyoureco...
WhatYourOrganizationNeedstoAccomplish DuringMitigation • Create a risk management team including your human resources and ...
HowYourBoardCanHelpDuringMitigation • Ensure a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) is in place • Make certain risk management i...
2.Preparedness 9 2. Preparedness 3. Response4. Recovery 1. Mitigation **Source: Restore Your Economy, https://restoreyoure...
WhatYourOrganizationNeedstoAccomplish DuringPreparedness • Institute remote/work from home days to periodically test IT ca...
HowYourBoardCanHelpDuringPreparedness • Define parameters for accessing financial reserves • Review bylaws to determine wh...
3.Response 12**Source: Restore Your Economy, https://restoreyoureconomy.org/index.php?src=gendocs&ref=362&category=Main 2....
WhatYourOrganizationNeedstoAccomplish DuringYourResponse • Triage the most pressing issues • Communicate regularly with yo...
HowYourBoardCanHelpDuringtheResponse • Support the CEO and back up the CEO on all decision making • Support the implementa...
4.Recovery 15 2. Preparedness 3. Response4. Recovery 1. Mitigation **Source: Restore Your Economy, https://restoreyourecon...
WhatYourOrganizationNeedstoAccomplish DuringYourRecovery • Rebuild your business model and staffing to evaluate what is po...
• Be unified in supporting the work and staff • Celebrate the good work that was done during the crisis response • Lend ex...
LeverageVirtualBoardMeetingstoDriveChange What to do before: prepare for the meeting • Set the purpose, expectations, and ...
LeverageVirtualBoardMeetingstoDriveChange What to do during: facilitate the meeting • Set ground rules for engagement, not...
LeverageTeamMeetingstoDriveChange What to do after: how to move forward • Capture action steps, assignment, and deadlines ...
A session discussing how you can leverage your board’s strengths and enhance your organization’s ability to hear different perspectives to arrive at better solutions.

As we move into the next phase of the crisis, open and productive board discussions are vital now more than ever. Challenges of the magnitude we are currently facing should not be left to the CEO and organization to face alone but require active collaboration by the board to support strategic decision-making and the implementation of difficult steps that may be necessary until some sense of certainty is reestablished.

We were joined by Angela White, CEO and Senior Consultant at JGA Associates along with Andy Davis, Associate Vice President of Membership Education and Outreach, Boardsource to discuss -

- How you can effectively gather your board’s expertise and input in a fast-moving environment.
- How you can encourage your board members to have honest and productive discussions, especially in a virtual environment.
- How leaders can manage discussions so they help both your organization and board members grow.

Leveraging Your Board During Times of Crisis

×