Matrone-Pasquale-CV

Curriculum vitae INFORMAZIONI PERSONALI Pasquale Matrone Viale Vanvitelli, 85, 80040 Terzigno (Italia) +39 3408658421 pasq...
Curriculum vitae Pasquale Matrone Automated Test Framework (ATF) di ServiceNow. Inoltre sono stato coinvolto in molte altr...
Curriculum vitae Pasquale Matrone Lingua madre italiano Lingue straniere COMPRENSIONE PARLATO PRODUZIONE SCRITTA Ascolto L...
Annexes Pasquale Matrone Certified System Administrator.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.e...
Annexes Pasquale Matrone Certified Implementation Specialist – IT Service Management.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-202...
Annexes Pasquale Matrone Suite Certification – ITSM Professional.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass....
Annexes Pasquale Matrone Certified Implementation Specialist – Customer Service Management .pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2...
Annexes Pasquale Matrone Suite Certification - CSM Professional.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.c...
  1. 1. Curriculum vitae INFORMAZIONI PERSONALI Pasquale Matrone Viale Vanvitelli, 85, 80040 Terzigno (Italia) +39 3408658421 pasqualematrone1994@gmail.com Skype pasqualematrone1994 Sesso Maschile | Data di nascita 27/03/1994 | Nazionalità Italiana POSIZIONE RICOPERTA Analista Programmatore Software ESPERIENZA PROFESSIONALE 11/2017–alla data attuale Analista Programmatore Software presso IT PAS S.r.L. Centro Direzionale Isola B3, Via Giovanni Porzio, 80143 Napoli NA www.itpas.it Analisi, progettazione, configurazione e sviluppo di applicazioni ad hoc su ServiceNow (www.servicenow.com): ▪ supporto all'attività di analisi, progettazione e realizzazione ad hoc su ServiceNow; ▪ raccolta e comprensione dei requisiti del Cliente; ▪ esperienza nei vari moduli (CSM, HRSD, ITBM, ITSM, SM, Custom Application); ▪ configurazione e personalizzazione dei workflows; ▪ creazione reportistica (dashboards); ▪ sviluppo in JavaScript, jQuery, HTML, AngularJS; ▪ integrazione della piattaforma con altri sistemi (Web Service, scripted REST API resource, JDBC File Loader). Per cliente Enel S.p.A. tramite NTT DATA (da Feb ad Ago 2018 sono stato in trasferta presso la sede NTT DATA di Roma): ▪ Facility Management (Latam countries) - il progetto Facility Management ha l'obiettivo di ottimizzare la gestione dei processi del Facility (manutenzione correttiva, preventiva), così come la gestione degli spazi e la gestione delle richieste per i servizi usuali (servizi di copia, prenotazione di sale, caffetteria, sicurezza, ecc.). ▪ Enel Global Travel - il sistema Global Travel permette ai dipendenti di creare una richiesta di viaggio (travel request) definendo solo le informazioni principali relative al viaggio e specificando le loro preferenze sui servizi di viaggio (travel services) (aereo, treno, Hotel, ecc.) necessari per il viaggio. Sono stati implementati diversi workflows a seconda del tipo della richiesta di viaggio (nazionale, internazionale, intercontinentale), del livello di rischio del paese e del motivo di viaggio (viaggio di business, formazione, eventi). Una richiesta di viaggio deve essere approvata da un approvatore o da un suo delegato. Sono possibili differenti fasi di approvazione a seconda del job level, del paese, ecc. del richiedente. Per cliente Amplifon S.p.A. tramite Deloitte: ▪ ServiceNow Asset Management - implementazione di workflows automatizzati per l'Asset Management per dipendenti e negozi della sola country Italia ad eccezione dei Logical Assets (Active Directory ed Email accounts) che sono stati considerati come Global Assets. In Amplifon, infatti, ci sono tre differenti categorie di Asset da gestire in ServiceNow: Fixed Asset (PCs, Laptops, Monitors, ecc.), Other Asset (Badge, Licenze, Sim Cards, ecc.) e Logical Asset. Per cliente Acsm-Agam S.p.A. tramite Protiviti: ▪ Implementazione di Service Catalog Items per il portale ITSM della società. Per cliente Vittoria Assicurazioni S.p.A. tramite Protiviti: ▪ Implementazione di tests di non regressione per le applicazioni HR e SIR utilizzando il tool 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 1 / 8
  2. 2. Curriculum vitae Pasquale Matrone Automated Test Framework (ATF) di ServiceNow. Inoltre sono stato coinvolto in molte altre attività in ambito ServiceNow che spaziano dall’implementazione di Change Request alla redazione di documentazione tecnica. Lista certificazioni ServiceNow conseguite: ▪ Certified System Administrator ▪ Certified Implementation Specialist – IT Service Management ▪ Suite Certification – ITSM Professional ▪ Certified Implementation Specialist – Customer Service Management ▪ Suite Certification - CSM Professional 01/2017–06/2017 Tirocinio universitario interno Università degli Studi di Salerno, Via Giovanni Paolo II, 132, 84084 Fisciano SA www.unisa.it Sviluppo di un tool per il porting di applicazioni Java in Android. Il tool realizzato si occupa di miniaturizzare un software in linguaggio Java per renderlo utilizzabile sul sistema operativo mobile Android. Focus principale: porting di elementi dell'interfaccia grafica. 09/2013–alla data attuale Sviluppi realizzati durante gli studi universitari Università degli Studi di Salerno, Via Giovanni Paolo II, 132, 84084 Fisciano SA www.unisa.it ▪ Progettazione e realizzazione di una web application per la consultazione di informazioni relative all’azienda di trasporto CSTP attraverso una banca dati. Tramite una interfaccia user-friendly il sistema offre la possibilità agli utenti di poter visualizzare informazioni quali orari delle corse ed il piano tariffario corrente. (Ingegneria del Software) ▪ Applicativo scritto in linguaggio Java (desktop) per la gestione di un cinema multisala. Il software ha una gestione dei profili utente, prevedendo due operatività distinte: cliente e gestore. (Programmazione II) ▪ Improvement del progetto cinema multisala, introducendo la memorizzazione dei dati su un database dedicato. (Basi di dati) ▪ Progettazione e realizzazione di una Web application per la gestione di un cinema multisala utilizzando i linguaggi HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, Servlet e JSP. (Programmazione Web) ▪ Progettazione e realizzazione di un sito web con lo scopo di creare una interfaccia user-friendly per i malati asmatici, rendendo loro disponibili informazioni utili per la loro malattia e condividere le loro esperienze con gli altri utenti del sito. (Interazione Uomo Macchina) ISTRUZIONE E FORMAZIONE 2019–alla data attuale Laurea Magistrale in Informatica, Sicurezza Informatica Università degli Studi di Salerno 2013–2017 Laurea Triennale in Informatica Università degli Studi di Salerno 105/110 Tesi: Porting di applicazioni Java in Android 2008–2013 Diploma maturità scientifica Liceo scientifico A.Diaz Terzigno 89/100 COMPETENZE PERSONALI 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 2 / 8
  3. 3. Curriculum vitae Pasquale Matrone Lingua madre italiano Lingue straniere COMPRENSIONE PARLATO PRODUZIONE SCRITTA Ascolto Lettura Interazione Produzione orale inglese B2 B2 B2 B2 B2 francese A1 A1 A1 A1 A1 Livelli: A1 e A2: Utente base - B1 e B2: Utente autonomo - C1 e C2: Utente avanzato Quadro Comune Europeo di Riferimento delle Lingue - Scheda per l'autovalutazione Competenze comunicative Capacità di team working. Competenze organizzative e gestionali Ottime capacità di problem solving; forte propensione al raggiungimento degli obiettivi; capacità di organizzare il lavoro con metodo e nei tempi stabiliti. Competenze digitali Linguaggi di programmazione: Java, JSP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, AngularJS, SQL, C, MATLAB DBMS: MySQL, Oracle Database Sistemi Operativi: Windows, Linux Patente di guida AM, B ULTERIORI INFORMAZIONI Certificazioni ServiceNow Certified System Administrator Documenti collegati Certified System Administrator.pdf Certificazioni ServiceNow Certified Implementation Specialist – IT Service Management Documenti collegati Certified Implementation Specialist – IT Service Management.pdf Certificazioni ServiceNow Suite Certification – ITSM Professional Documenti collegati Suite Certification – ITSM Professional.pdf Certificazioni Certified Implementation Specialist – Customer Service Management Documenti collegati Certified Implementation Specialist – Customer Service Management .pdf Certificazioni Suite Certification - CSM Professional Documenti collegati Suite Certification - CSM Professional.pdf ALLEGATI ▪ Certified System Administrator.pdf ▪ Certified Implementation Specialist – IT Service Management.pdf ▪ Suite Certification – ITSM Professional.pdf ▪ Certified Implementation Specialist – Customer Service Management .pdf ▪ Suite Certification - CSM Professional.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 3 / 8
  4. 4. Annexes Pasquale Matrone Certified System Administrator.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 4 / 8 Issued October 05, 2018 11:00:19 AM Pasquale Matrone successfully completed certification requirements for: Certified System Administrator Certification 171017432
  5. 5. Annexes Pasquale Matrone Certified Implementation Specialist – IT Service Management.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 5 / 8 Issued December 27, 2018 03:47:49 PM Pasquale Matrone successfully completed certification requirements for: Certified Implementation Specialist – IT Service Management Certification 251200921
  6. 6. Annexes Pasquale Matrone Suite Certification – ITSM Professional.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 6 / 8 Pasquale Matrone
  7. 7. Annexes Pasquale Matrone Certified Implementation Specialist – Customer Service Management .pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 7 / 8 Issued October 09, 2019 11:39:36 AM Pasquale Matrone successfully completed certification requirements for: Certified Implementation Specialist – Customer Service Management Certification 20516737
  8. 8. Annexes Pasquale Matrone Suite Certification - CSM Professional.pdf 7/4/20 © Unione europea, 2002-2020 | http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu Pagina 8 / 8 Suite Certification - CSM Professional Pasquale Matrone 9 October 2019 Catherine Lang Vice President, Training and Certification ServiceNow

