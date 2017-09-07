Doveevolutionofabrand 170328033913

1 Evolution of a brand Presented by: Pascal Lakra Poushali Mukherjee Poonam Horo
 Sector – Fast moving consumer goods  Company – Unilever  Product – Dove  Service – Personal care 2 SCPS
FMCG sector is the fourth largest sector in the INDIAN economy. FMCG sector is expected to grow from US$ 30 million in 2...
What is Dove? Dove is a “cleansing” brand in health and beauty care sector owned by Unilever. What is Unilever? Unilever i...
Unilever was formed in 1930 The U.K.-based Lever Brothers combined with the Dutch Margarine Unie A logical merger given...
Revenue of Unilever 2007 – 40.187 billion Euros 2011 – 46.467 billion Euros 2015 – 53.272 billion Euros Revenues 6
Breakup of the Revenue 11,302 15,471 20,074 13,988 13,986 12,919 7,600 8,804 10,1207,297 8,206 10,159 0 10,000 20,000 30,0...
 Unilever had organized the work of marketing in a manner similar to its main competitor, Procter & Gamble, known as the ...
 Global decentralization brought problems of control  Company’s brand portfolio had grown is a relatively laissez- faire...
 The 1957 launch advertising campaign for Dove was created by the Ogilvy and Mather advertising agency. The message was, ...
Pre-campaign survey 11  Silvia Lagnado, global brand director for Dove, led a worldwide investigation into women’s respon...
31% 25% 9% 8% 7% 7% 7% 2% 1% 1% 1% 0% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% Natural Average Attractive Feminine Good-looking Cute ...
BRA ARG USA CAN GBR ITA FRA NLD PRT JPN Women who are beautiful have a greater opportunities in life 68% 52% 44% 28% 37% 5...
 Earlier dove advertisements were shown as soaps to be old fashioned and dove came with cleansing toilet bar, with one- q...
First step  Hired British photographer John Rankin Waddel  Tick box campaign  Billboards asking people to vote on any ...
Second step  The Firming campaign  Featuring six real women cheerfully posing in plain white underwear  Dove marketing...
 Third step  As the dove leadership team suggested to engage executives in the idea behind the “Campaign for Real Beauty...
Fourth step  It was not and advertisement, but a film  Ogily and Mather developed a 112-seconds film to drive traffic t...
 Unilever crafted a mission statement to serve as an anchor to the variety of creative initiatives that unified “The Camp...
 The campaign for Real Beauty  The campaign had touched a nerve with the public  Dove emphasized on more women feeling ...
 Dove was able to understand the feelings at the core of their audience. They connected on an emotional and personal leve...
22 THANK YOU
