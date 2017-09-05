I DIENTES INCLUIDOS EN EL PALADAR Autor: Odont Pascal Esaú Benavides Molina.
IX Resumen Las inclusiones dentarias más frecuentes son los terceros molares y caninos permanentes, aunque también pueden ...
X Introducción La erupción de los dientes temporales y permanentes se realiza según una secuencia determinada y en interva...
XI aproximadamente el 20% de los cordales llega a tener una posición normal en la arcada dentaria.
1 Capítulo I 1. Dientes Incluidos, Retenidos e Impactados. 1.1. Concepto. Según Gay Escoda y en la bibliografía, es frecue...
2 Impactación o Enclavado: es aquel que no ha erupcionado total o parcialmente en la arcada dentaria en el intervalo de ti...
3  Tercer molar superior 9%  Segundo premolar inferior 5%  Canino inferior 4%  Incisivo central superior 4%  Segundo ...
4 mediante la revisión de las historias clínicas y de la serie radiográfica que las acompaña. La edad mínima para la inclu...
5 1.4. Etiología. La inclusión de los premolares se presenta como consecuencia de una disarmonía dentomaxilar. Así, por ej...
6 La teoría mendeliana es posible que la herencia tal como la trasmisión de maxilares pequeños de un padre y dientes grand...
7 - Primer molar inferior.................................................0,5% - Segundo molar inferior......................
8 Posición C. El punto más alto del diente está al nivel, o debajo, de la línea cervical del segundo molar. (Gay, Cosme, 2...
9 Fig. # 2 Tomado de Guillermo Raspall cirugía oral
10 Capítulo II 2. Alteraciones de la erupción en la dentición temporal. Suelen afectar por lo general un elemento o un gru...
11 irrecuperable. A veces puede tratarse de una osteomielitis del recién nacido, en la que puede darse el secuestro de un ...
12 antes de haberla alcanzada. En otros casos, la posición y la orientación del germen son desde un principio incompatible...
13 Capítulo III 3. Alteraciones de la erupción de los dientes permanentes. La erupción de los dientes permanentes obedece ...
14 3.1.3. Densidad del hueso. Cuando se ha perdido prematuramente un diente temporal y el germen del diente definitivo est...
15 arcada superior y del primer, segundo molar y del canino en la arcada inferior es preocupante. Ellos mantienen el espac...
16 3.1.9. Falta de espacio en la arcada dentaria. Existen múltiples causas que provocan falta de espacio en la arcada, est...
17 3.2.1.2. Congénitas. Debidas a patología materna durante el embarazo. Causas comprobadas que influyen en esta patología...
18 Capítulo IV 4. Premolares Incluidos. 4.1. Generalidades. La inclusión de los premolares no es un hecho excepcional. Así...
19 - Si creemos que el premolar va a seguir una evolución favorable y se encuentra en posición vertical, la extracción del...
20 suturar cuidadosamente el colgajo mucoperióstico, aunque también podrían estar indicadas diversas técnicas de regenerac...
21 Capítulo V 5. Posibilidades terapéuticas ante una inclusión dentaria. Existen distintas posibilidades terapéuticas de l...
22 5.1.1.2. Rizolísis. Provocada por la presión sobre las raíces de los dientes adyacentes. 5.1.1.3. Malposiciones dentari...
23 5.2. Diagnóstico. Se realiza principalmente por la ausencia del diente en la arcada, puede establecerse al menos en par...
24 tres o cuatro tomas de la misma zona con angulaciones de 30 grados entre cada una, que suman entre todas ellas unos 90 ...
25 -Forma y tamaño del diente, especialmente de la raíz por la posibilidad de que exista una curvatura radicular y la loca...
26 que la panorámica es un elemento indiscutible para el diagnóstico aunque pueden existir problemas con la definición y r...
27 A la hora de decidir la opción terapéutica ante un diente incluido, debemos tener en cuenta lo siguiente: • Valor estét...
28 se recupera más rápidamente y la posibilidad de complicaciones periodontales subsecuentemente a la cirugía es menor. (C...
29 Podría ser de interés recordar que la Asociación Americana de Cirujanos Orales y Maxilofaciales, adoptó las recomendaci...
30 que para colocar un diente incluido en la arcada, disponemos principalmente de tres modalidades terapéuticas: 1. Alveol...
31 3. Métodos quirúrgico-ortodóncicos: -Fenestración dentaria y tratamiento ortodóncico. -Fenestración con reubicación den...
32 -Si un diente no ha erupcionado y está en una posición desfavorable han producido una pérdida de su fuerza eruptiva y s...
33 La cirugía localiza el diente incluido y deja descubierta una porción suficiente de su corona que nos permite fijar un ...
34 5.5. Complicaciones. Las complicaciones más comunes son de índole infecciosa, debidas la mayoría de las veces al secues...
35 puede quedar una ligera movilidad remanente y un cierto grado de alveolitis con dolor provocado por las variaciones tér...
36 Se cita al paciente al cabo de una semana de la intervención quirúrgica, se retiran los puntos de sutura y se comprueba...
37 Capítulo VI 6. Presentación del caso clínico. Se ostenta el caso de una paciente de sexo femenino de 22 años de edad qu...
38 6.2. Análisis Radiográfico. Se observa la presencia de 30 piezas dentales de las cuales se observa un resto radicular d...
39 Fotografía. # 3 Fotografía de perfil ¾ tomado por Pascal Benavides el 21-11-11 Fotografía. # 4 Fotografía oclusal tomad...
40 6.4. Diagnóstico del Caso Clínico. Luego de realizar el análisis intraoral y radiográfico se decide realizar el siguien...
41 que pueda mirar al interior de la boca, el sillón se elevara para que los hombros del paciente estén a nivel del codo d...
42 recomiendan situar la descarga vestibular en el límite anterior de la inclusión, es decir, desde el margen gingival del...
43 6.5.5.4. Osteotomía. Con la fresa redonda de carburo de tungsteno del n° 8, retiraremos el hueso que recubre el diente ...
44 Debemos liberar la corona dentaria en toda la superficie expuesta por vestibular y las dos caras proximales. La exposic...
45 6.5.5.7. Recomendaciones. A la paciente se le recomendó seguir las siguientes indicaciones: - Mantener una dieta blanda...
46 6.6. Cronograma de trabajo. 21 de Noviembre del 2011 apertura de la Ficha de Diagnóstico, realización de la profilaxis,...
47 30 de Abril de 2012 Exodoncia del resto radicular de la pieza 25. 07 de mayo de 2012 Cirugía de la pieza 15 que se encu...
48 la corona, la odontosección y su localización, se realizó la separación de su porción coronal y la exéresis de la porci...
49 Capítulo VII 7. Conclusiones. Una vez finalizada mí investigación “DIENTES INCLUIDOS EN EL PALADAR,” planteare las conc...
51 Anexos: Tomado de http://w w w .miscielo.com/dientesinclusión/doc. Anexo 1
52 Protocolo. Justificación del tema a investigarse. A nuestros servicios acuden diariamente pacientes con signos y síntom...
53 Objetivo general. Saber cómo diagnosticar de los dientes incluidos en nuestros pacientes, así como cuáles son las opcio...
