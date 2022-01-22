Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Sale hoo review – is salehoo legit

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Economy & Finance

Salehoo was founded in 2005 in New Zealand, and is a wholesale directory that brings together drop shippers with thousands of wholesalers, manufacturers and liquidators from all over the world.

https://bit.ly/3aZIbLQ

https://salehooreviews9.blogspot.com

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Refinery29 Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances... And Everyone Else's Lindsey Stanberry
(4/5)
Free
Happy Money: The Japanese Art of Making Peace with Your Money Ken Honda
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncharted: How to Navigate the Future Margaret Heffernan
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
10,001 Ways to Live Large on a Small Budget The Writers of Wise Bread
(4/5)
Free
The Deals of Warren Buffett: Volume 1, The first $100m Glen Arnold
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Kid A Money Genius (Even If You're Not): A Parents' Guide for Kids 3 to 23 Beth Kobliner
(4/5)
Free
7 Secrets to Investing Like Warren Buffett Mary Buffett
(4/5)
Free
The Capitalist Code: It Can Save Your Life and Make You Very Rich Ben Stein
(4.5/5)
Free
The Behavioral Investor Daniel Crosby
(4.5/5)
Free
Angel: How to Invest in Technology Startups—Timeless Advice from an Angel Investor Who Turned $100,000 into $100,000,000 Jason Calacanis
(4.5/5)
Free
Dollars and Sense: How We Misthink Money and How to Spend Smarter Dr. Dan Ariely
(4/5)
Free
What Matters Most: The Get Your Shit Together Guide to Wills, Money, Insurance, and Life's "What-ifs" Chanel Reynolds
(3.5/5)
Free
Meet the Frugalwoods: Achieving Financial Independence Through Simple Living Elizabeth Willard Thames
(4/5)
Free
You Need a Budget: The Proven System for Breaking the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle, Getting Out of Debt, and Living the Life You Want Jesse Mecham
(4.5/5)
Free
Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook Tony Robbins
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make Ron Lieber
(4/5)
Free
Get What's Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price Philip Moeller
(0/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Latte Factor: Why You Don't Have to be Rich to Live Rich David Bach
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The 9.9 Percent: The New Aristocracy That Is Entrenching Inequality and Warping Our Culture Matthew Stewart
(4/5)
Free
The Truth About Your Future: The Money Guide You Need Now, Later, and Much Later Ric Edelman
(4.5/5)
Free
The 10 Pillars of Wealth: Mind-Sets of the World's Richest People Alex Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Invested: How Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger Taught Me to Master My Mind, My Emotions, and My Money (with a Little Help From My Dad) Danielle Town
(4.5/5)
Free
FAKE: Fake Money, Fake Teachers, Fake Assets: How Lies Are Making the Poor and Middle Class Poorer Robert T. Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
The Lexus and the Olive Tree: Understanding Globalization Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History David Enrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Marvel Comics: The Untold Story Sean Howe
(4/5)
Free

Sale hoo review – is salehoo legit

  1. 1. SaleHoo Review – Is Salehoo Legit? If you are thinking of starting up your own drop shipping business, you may have heard of Salehoo as one of the places to get started with this, but is Salehoo legit? Finding good drop shipping wholesalers and suppliers might be difficult when you’re new to the game and this is where a supplier directory like Salehoo claims they can help you as they connect you with 8000+ verified wholesalers and suppliers, from more than 100 different countries. This review will detail the cons and pros of using Salehoo and help you determine whether it would be a good option for you and your drop shipping business. What Is Salehoo? Salehoo was founded in 2005 in New Zealand, and is a wholesale directory that brings together drop shippers with thousands of wholesalers, manufacturers and liquidators from all over the world. Salehoo gives you the opportunity to search for products and suppliers, and compare them. You can search for products to sell by product name, category and brand when using the available tools on the site. The site also offers website templates so that drop shippers can start their own online store via their platform. To have access to this future you need to be a premium member of Salehoo.
  2. 2. This is a decent alternative for inexperienced drop shippers, Is it legit? Having been a Salehoo customer myself for some time, I can confirm that this company is legitimate. However, if it is the best wholesaler and suppliers directory out there is up for discussion, as it would be dependent on individual preferences and a lot of different criteria. As all of this was completely new to me when I got started, I found Salehoo to be a great place to get started with drop shipping. The cost of using the platform is a recurring price of $67 a year. Like with most things, there is no guarantee that this will work for -you-. The best way to find out if it is worth the cost or not is to sign up for the service and give it a try. As an extra reassurance, you’ll get a guaranteed 60-days, “no questions asked” refund from Salehoo, if you are dissatisfied with the services. How Does Salehoo Work? After you have gained access to the service, you can start to search suppliers that you are interested in working with and the products that you want to sell. When you eventually find a supplier you want to work with or a product you want to sell, you need to contact the supplier and get as much information and assurances as you can regarding everything that is important for you to know about. Having good communication with your suppliers is extremely important as partnering with the wrong supplier can ruin your business.
  3. 3. Salehoo makes that easy, as you can chat with multiple suppliers at the same time, initiate a live chat session from any page, and have access to your chat history at any time, which is really convenient. The supplier page also provides you with different sorts of statistics, such as minimum order amounts, shipping time-frames, etc. The dashboard on the site is constructed to show you everything that you need, in one place. From there, you will have one-click access to all your saved products, favourite suppliers, saved product ideas, and easy access to communicating with different suppliers and monitoring of your training progress on the site. There are various filters that can be used when searching for products and suppliers and there are sections for top trending suppliers which will be updated weekly. The search bar can make suggestions based on keystrokes and contains top suppliers and brands in the list. If you search for suppliers and/or products, a spell check is immediately done on your keywords, giving you relevant results. You can compare up to 4 products at once, to help you select the one that could make you the most profit. It is also possible to see how much identical or similar products have been sold for, as well as check for updated sales data (updates on a daily basis). Is it Safe to Use? It can be difficult to know who you are making a deal with when buying or importing products. A good thing about Salehoo is that every supplier listed in Salehoo’s directory goes through a strict verification process, which completely removes any fraudulent activities and counterfeit
  4. 4. products. This ensures you that the supplier you are dealing with is an actual company, selling you authentic products. Is it Easy Making Profit With Salehoo? This is probably a question that you want me to answer with a big YES. Unfortunately, I can’t guarantee you that you will make a lot of money on this as this is dependent on a lot of different things. The most important thing in any type of business is the amount of work and effort that you put in to it. There is a lot of people out there, trying to do the same as you, and to be successful you have to be -better- than them in what you do. How much money you can make on this is impossible to tell because the profit margins varies by factors such as niche, competition levels, and product selection. One of the good things about a service like Salehoo is that they offer you millions of good products that you can start to sell, and they have tools for checking competition insights, as well as other market analysis tools. If you learn how to use this to your advantage, you have every chance of succeeding. How to Get Good Results Using Salehoo Before you start making any orders, you need to know how drop shipping works. You should check out my article about how to get started with drop shipping, if you have not done it already. Also, it could be a good idea to check out and go through all the guides in Salehoo’s seller training center, just to get to know in detail about how things work on the Salehoo end.
  5. 5. 4 important steps of the process: ● Write down your product ideas and the suppliers you want to work with ● Find at least a couple of suppliers to the product you want to sell, if possible, and compare the costs ● Check out the competition levels of the product ● Do good research. Try to find out what other people think of the product you are planning on selling. Online Store Builder Salehoo also offers you the chance build your own store by using their online store builder. There are three different plans you could choose between if you decide to pay for theur store builder: The Basic ($27 a month), the Standard ($47 a month), and the Premium plan ($97 a month). There are better options for setting up a store out there, but this is a good option if you want to build a simple store without spending a lot of time and effort. You will also get dedicated email and phone-support (phone lines are only open on weekday hours), a business logo for free (worth $97) and Google Adwords credits worth a $100, to help you get started with your marketing. Salehoo’s Customer Support Salehoo offers you a around-the-clock customer support through their Twitter and by email. If you need immediate support, you can make a phone call, but their phone lines are active only on weekdays (Monday-Friday). There’s also a small live-chat box down in the right corner of the homepage that you could use, where you instantly can get in touch with someone from their support team. There could be times when the Salehoo-representatives are offline, but they are usually available to answer all the questions you may have on the spot. Salehoo also has a very active community forum where you can connect with others who may help you with anything you want to know about, as well as sharing thoughts and experiences.
  6. 6. There is also several useful tutorials (both audio and video) and step-by-step guide materials to look at through the free seller training-portal, if that is needed. Pros and Cons About Salehoo Pros: ● Access to a wholesale directory that offers over 2,5 million products from over 8000 verified suppliers ● 60 days money back guarantee in case Salehoo does not live up to your expectations ● Gives you flexibility, as Salehoo lets you sell on all the big online markets like Ebay, Amazon, Etsy, as well as your own online store if that’s what you want ● High-class customer support. ● Provides you with excellent resources. You get access to the Market Research Lab that helps boost your profits and to the training center which teaches you important skills Cons:
  7. 7. ● Some of the listed products in the directory can be found cheaper elsewhere ● Their ecommerce store feature is not included in the $67 a year package, if you want to use their ecommerce store over other providers like Shopify. Conclusion So, to conclude, Salehoo is legit and a good option to use for drop shipping, especially for those that are just starting up. The best thing about a service like Salehoo is that it connect you to suppliers without running the risk of dealing with someone that doesn’t sell genuine products. If you don’t mind paying $67 a year for access to a wholesale directory, instead of having to find legitimate suppliers on your own, I would definitely recommend Salehoo. If you find out that it does not work for you, you’ll have the chance to get your money back within 60 days of your purchase. CLICK HERE TO ACCESS NOW SOON

×