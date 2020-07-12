Successfully reported this slideshow.
Particle in One- dimensional box
• Particle in a box is the simplest application of the Schrodinger wave equation to the translatinal motion of a particle....
. Expression for energy is given below, E= n2h2 8ma2 • Energy depends upon quantam number which can have integral value, t...
. • N is also called as quantam number of particle. • As n increases, the seperation between energy levels also increases ...
Zero Point Energy The lowest energy for a particle in a box is: E= n2h2 8ma2 • The minimum energy possessed by the particl...
. Non quantization of energy for a particle: If the walls of the box in which particle is moving are removed, the particle...
This slide discusses about a particle in one dimensional box

Chem assignment

