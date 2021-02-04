Screening methods of antihypertensive agents

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCREENING METHODS OF ANTIHYPERTENSIVE DRUGS. PRESENTED BY, APOORVA RAO DEPT.OF PHARMACOLOGY NGSMIPS
CONTENTS. 2. Types of Hypertension 3. Blood Pressure Regulation 4. Screening Models 5. References.
• Hypertension is the most common cardiovascular disorder and is a major public health issue in developed as well as devel...
4  Hypertension (HTN or HT), also known as high blood pressure (HBP), is a long-term medical condition in which the blood...
TYPES OF HYPERTENSION. 1. Primary or essential hypertension. 2. Secondary hypertension. 3. White coat hypertension. 4. Ges...
Pathogenesis of hypertension 4
Type of drug used to treat high blood pressure. There are many different types of antihypertensive agents, where they work...
6
7
SCREENING METHODS. Invitro methods. • Endothelin receptor antagonism in porcine isolated heart. • Pulmonary hypertension i...
• In order to understand the pathogenesis and to study the treatment and prevention of a disease, it is useful to develop ...
An ideal animal model of hypertension should fulfill the following criteria. • It should be feasible in small animals. • I...
Invivo methods. Acute renal hypertension in rats. Purpose and rationale. • Ischemia of the kidneys causes elevation of blo...
• Trachea is cannulated to facilitate respiration. • Carotid artery is cannulated to measure systolic and diastolic BP and...
Evaluation • Increase in BP after reopening renal artery and reduction in BP after administration of test drug is determin...
Fructose induced hypertension in rats. Purpose and rationale. • Increase intake of glucose or sucrose was shown to induce ...
Procedure. • Groups of 8 male Wistar rats (210-250g) are used. • They are housed two rats per cage on a 12 hour light and ...
• Blood samples are collected before and every second week during treatment for the determination of plasma glucose, insul...
In vitro methods. 1.Endothelin receptor antagonism in Porcine isolated hearts. Purpose and rationale. • In this model isol...
Procedure. 1. Six domestic, 12 weeks old, crossbred female pigs (30-40kg) are studied. 2. Pigs are anesthetized with combi...
7. Keep for stabilization. 8. Reference contractions are obtained with 50mM KCl. 9. Concentration-response curves(CRC) for...
Evaluation The PA2 values and slopes are obtained by analysis of Schild pots. 20
Reference. 1. H.Gerhard Vogel- wolfgang H.Vogel, Bernward A. Scholkens, Jurgen Sandow, Gunter Muller, Wolgang F.Vogel. Dru...
Information of hypertension and antihypertensive agents. various Screening models (in-vivo and in-vitro) of antihypertensive agents are discussed.

