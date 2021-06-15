Successfully reported this slideshow.
How To Build Whitelable Chat App For Web & Mobile?

A white label chat can be defined as any chat solution that allows you to create your own chat app wherein you can update your brand logo and brand colors. It also allows custom features to publish on Android, iOS App store, and web applications. White label chat does permit you to have your solution hosted on-cloud or on-premise infrastructure as per your business needs

  1. 1. How To Build Whitelabel Chat App?
  2. 2. What is Whitelable Chat App ? Create your own Chat app and add your company colors, custom features, and logo to your white label messenger and publish on Google Play or the App Store. Your solution can be hosted on our cloud or on your premise or cloud.
  3. 3. Why Businesses Prefer A Whitelable Solution? • Every business craves to build their identity with their Brand. With MirrorFly, now it is possible to turn dreams into reality. MirrorFly chat SDK gets you the way with ready-made solutions to build your own self-hosted customized white label chat app with your company color, custom features and logo. Enabling hosting options of both on our cloud or on your premises as per your business needs.
  4. 4. Why Does Businesses Look Out For White-Label Chat Solutions? • Let’s Have A Look At Some Of The Reasons As To Why Businesses Look Out For White Label Messaging Application • Branding • Saves More Time • High Quality Product • Satisfied Client • Free of 3rd-party Constraints
  5. 5. Features Of Chat App When it is about adding features to your Own branded white label chat solution, it is quite common to go for the features that your enterprise business thrives for  Quick Messaging  Video calling  File sharing  HQ Voice call  Analytics & Dashboard
  6. 6. Reference url’s  https://blog.mirrorfly.com/build-a-white-label-chat-app/  https://www.mirrorfly.com/what-is-chat-api.php
  7. 7. Thank you

