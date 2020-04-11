17 bcl069 parthav (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOOK REVIEW :THANKYOU FOR BEING LATE. • Name: PARTHAV PATEL • Roll no. : 17BCL069
• Title. : Thank You For Being Late • Author. :Thomas Friedman Publisher : Farrar,Strausan ,Giroux • Publication Date: 201...
• Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations, readers are taken through a typic...
• In Thank You for Being Late, Friedman explores in detail the three accelerations driving “the machine” today — the machi...
The second acceleration concerns globalization, which Friedman calls “the Market.” The world, according to Friedman, is ev...
• An Optimist’s Guide • It is said that in his later years, Mark Twain became increasingly bitter. Friedman, in contrast, ...
THANKYOU…
×