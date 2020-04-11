17 bcl069 parthav (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOOK REVIEW ON:SAPIENS A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMAN KIND. Name: PARTHAV PATEL Roll:17BCL069
Sapiens presents a work on the evolution of humanity. In it, the author Yuval Noah Harari rewrites the history of the huma...
 Here are the 3 most interesting lessons this book teaches about our species:  The ability to think gave early humans la...
 Gossip of humans leads to shared tales about common experiences, ancestors, and problems. These tales evolve into myths ...
 Everything comes together for Harari in the last few pages of Sapiens, where he takes a superbly reasoned and deeply dis...
 Self- made gods with only the laws of physics to keep us company, we are accountable to no one. Is there anything more d...
THANK YOU!!!
