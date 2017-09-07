A computer numeric control machine

1 | P a g e Arduino Based CNC Machine A Mini Project-II Report Submitted in Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements for th...
2 | P a g e INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY NIRMA UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING AHMEDABAD – 382 481 CERTIFICATE ...
3 | P a g e CONTENTS Acknowledgement (4) Abstract (5) List of Figures/Tables (6) Chapter 1: Introduction to CNC Machine an...
4 | P a g e ACKNOWLEDGEMENT I must acknowledge the strength, energy and patience that almighty GOD bestowed upon me to sta...
5 | P a g e ABSTRACT Projects plays a vital role in improving skill as well as in boosting career opportunities for an eng...
6 | P a g e LIST OF FIGURES Figure No. Fig 2.1 Fig 2.2 Fig 2.3 Fig 2.4 Fig 2.5 Fig 2.6 Fig 2.7 Fig 2.8 Fig 3.1 Fig 3.2 Fig...
7 | P a g e CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION OF CNC MACHINE AND ITS SCOPE CNC (Computer Numerical Control) Machine is now widely us...
8 | P a g e CHAPTER 2: PARTS OF CNC MACHINE We have used the following components to make the prototype of the CNC Machine...
9 | P a g e Fig 2.3: Liner bearing Fig 2.4: Radial bearing Fig 2.5: Steeper motor Fig 2.6: A4988 Steeper motor Driver Fig ...
10 | P a g e Chapter 3: Design of CNC Machine Design of whole CNC Machine can be divided into three parts, which are descr...
11 | P a g e 3.2 Design of slider To have the liner motion on the axis, we are having so many choices for the free movemen...
12 | P a g e Fig 3.3: Design of the Frame 3.4 Design of other small parts To hold the motor at the end of the axis we have...
13 | P a g e Fig 3.4: Design of the Motor holder Fig 3.5 Design of coupler 3.5 Design of Z-axis To have motion on perpendi...
14 | P a g e Fig 3.6: Design of Z-axis Fig 3.7: Design of penholder
15 | P a g e Chapter 4: Implementation on Z-axis based on application As the application changes the design of the z-axis,...
16 | P a g e Fig 4.3: 3D printer Chapter 5: Control mechanism for CNC Machine To control the CNC machine we need to select...
17 | P a g e Fig 5.1: GRBL Software Fig 5.2: Mach3
18 | P a g e Fig 5.3: EMC LinuxCNC 5.2 Pinouts of the components For this project, we have used GRBL software for that sof...
19 | P a g e Following is the connection diagram for A4988 steeper motor driver with individual steeper motor. Fig 5.5:A49...
20 | P a g e  http://www.instructables.com/id/Arduino-CNC/  https://github.com/grbl/grbl/wiki/Connecting-Grbl  http://l...
21 | P a g e
