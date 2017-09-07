A computer numeric control machine

With inspiration to develop an own 3-D printing machine, we aimed at developing one by own. As the first step, we thought of working on 2-D drawing machine although using 3 axis of movement, so that it can be further extended towards a fully working rapid prototyping machine. The working model we develop comprises of 3 Stepper motors controlled by a motor driver IC, that gets its signal from Arduino Uno. At end of project, our model is been able to draw any 2-D image that can be uploaded directly in a desktop, which gives the appropriate command signals through an algorithm to Arduino itself.